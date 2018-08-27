 Climate change threatens crop nutrition, puts millions at risk | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 27.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Environment

Climate change threatens crop nutrition, puts millions at risk

Rising carbon dioxide levels pose a serious threat to the nutritional value of vital global crops. For millions of the world's poorest that depend on these to survive, it could be catastrophic, a new study shows.

Pakistan Multan Mann im Reisfeld (Israr Syed)

A new study estimates that hundreds of millions of people could be at risk of nutritional deficiencies because of rising levels of CO2 in the atmosphere, raising serious questions about the future of the developing world's health.

The findings, published in the journal Nature Climate Change on Monday, have further revealed the extent to which climate change threatens our everyday nutrition. Researchers from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health estimate that unless carbon emissions are dramatically reduced in the coming decades, an additional 175 million people could be zinc deficient and 122 million protein deficient by 2050.

On top of this, 1.4 billion women of childbearing age and children under five could lose 4 percent of their dietary iron intake, putting them at risk of conditions like anemia.

Read more: Do we really need next-gen genetically modified foods to feed the world?

African women farming the land

Developing countries are expected to be hardest hit by the nutrition crisis

Crop nutrition a growing concern

The study adds to a growing body of literature that shows environmental changes such as water scarcity, rising temperatures and carbon dioxide levels are impacting the nutritional quality and yield of vegetables, legumes and rice.

Evidence has previously shown that the concentrations of protein, iron, and zinc are 3 to 17 percent lower when crops are grown in environments where CO2 levels are 550 parts per million (ppm) compared with crops grown under current atmospheric conditions, in which CO2 levels are just above 400 ppm.

Climate scientists predict that if we don't curb our emissions output, that concentration could rise to more than 1200 ppm by 2100.

World's poorest at risk

But there has been comparatively little research into the global health consequences of these findings. Using a GENuS (Global Expanded Nutrient Supply) database that estimates the health impact of lower nutrient intake for 151 different countries, the authors of this latest study examined which regions in the world will bear the brunt of staple crops like rice, wheat and potatoes losing their nutrients.

The biggest losers, as with most aspects of climate change, are "lower income countries," Samuel Myers, co-author of the study and director of the Planetary Health Alliance at Harvard, told DW.

Read more: Climate change and farming: 'Unpredictability is here to stay' 

Watch video 07:00
Now live
07:00 mins.

Improving land management in Nepal

"This [finding] matters most if you're close to a threshold of nutrient deficiency and you're relying on these food crops for a significant share of that particular nutrient in your diet," Myers said.

Staple crops like rice and wheat are the primary food source for more than 3 billion people around the world. Many who are unable to afford a diverse diet depend on these staple grains for most of their calories. It is these people, with "low dietary diversity" and "little animal source food" — often rich in iron zinc and protein — who will suffer the most from declining crop nutrition, Myers said.

The country expected to bear the biggest burden is India, which the researchers estimated would have an additional 50 million people deficient in zinc, 38 million protein deficient and 502 million women and children vulnerable to diseases associated with iron deficiency by midcentury.

CO2 and plant growth

Carbon dioxide is essential for plants to grow, but it is possible to have too much of it.

While the science behind plant physiology is "complex," according to Myers, it is thought that higher concentrations of carbon dioxide can cause staple crops like wheat and rice to produce more carbohydrates, like starches and glucose, at the expense of nutrients, like protein, zinc and iron. 

"We still don't really understand why this is happening, but we think it's a lot more complicated than a simple 'carbohydrate dilution effect.' What we do know is that at higher CO2 food crops become less nutritious," Myers said.

Rice from Bangladesh (M. Mamun)

More than 3 billion people around the world depend on staple crops like rice

Global malnutrition to 'intensify'

Currently, there are already 2 billion people living with nutrient deficiencies worldwide. This is in addition to approximately 815 million people who lack access to enough nutritious food and the1.5 million deaths each year that are linked to low vegetable intake. 

If nothing is done, a reduction in nutrients due to climate change could intensify "the already acute problem" of nutrient malnutrition, Kristie Ebi, a professor of global health at the University of Washington, told DW.

A lack of iron can result in iron-deficiency anemia, which Ebi said "can lead to serious complications such as heart failure and developmental delays in children." Whereas deficiency in zinc is likely to lead to "a loss of appetite and sense of smell, impaired wound healing, and impaired immune function."

"Zinc also supports growth and development, so sufficient dietary intake is important for pregnant women and growing children," she added.

Listen to audio 30:00
Now live
30:00 mins.

World in Progress: Avocados... the good, the bad & the ugly

Global consequences

But it isn't just the developing world that will suffer the consequences of a decrease in staple crop nutrition. The study's results pose alarming implications for public health and food security worldwide.

According to Ebi, these changes have the "potential to affect everyone."

A diverse diet, inclusive of meat, grains, fruits, and vegetables, is generally enough to provide sufficient vitamins, micronutrients, and protein. But as Ebi points out, "such a diet can be out of reach for poor populations in all countries."

However, notwithstanding the fact that populations in both developed and developing countries could be affected by these changes, Myers says there is "an associated moral element" to his team's finding that holds relevance for those living in wealthier nations.

Daily decisions, Myers emphasizes, such as "how we heat our homes, what we eat, how we move around, what we choose to purchase" are, in effect, making our food less nutritious and having an impact on "the health of other populations and future generations."

"We need to understand that our actions are putting the most vulnerable people in the world in harm's way."

  • A man tries to eat a canape with a fried locust (Getty Images/AFP/T. Yamanaka)

    Insects on the menu

    Locust lunch

    With the global population increasing and the supply of agricultural land under threat — around a third of the world's arable land has been lost in the last 40 years — pressure is being put on the world's food supply. Then there is the strain meat production places on the environment. Many believe insects — such as the locust eaten here with an egg by a man in Tokyo — are a credible alternative.

  • A person eats grilled caterpillars with olive oil (Getty Images/AFP/J.D. Kannah)

    Insects on the menu

    Caterpillars in the Congo

    Entomophagy is the name for the human use of insects as food. Humans have been eating insects since prehistoric times and today, most of the world's culinary cultures encorporate the eating of insects in some way. In the restaurant pictured here in the city of Kinshasa, DR Congo, a person is eating grilled caterpillars with olive oil. The food is cheap but provides a rich source of protein.

  • Insekten für die menschliche Ernährung (Getty Images/AFP/S. Khan)

    Insects on the menu

    Making a meal of it

    Despite its global ubiquity, there are many places, particularly in Europe and North America, where insect-eating is rare and treated with a certain reserve. However, there are signs that, prompted by the increasing promotion by environmentalists of insects as a sustainable food source, it is growing in popularity. In this image, Sydney chef Nowshad Alam Rasel displays a signature cricket dish.

  • Insects being eaten with fish in a restaurant. (Getty Images/AFP/L. Suwanrumpha)

    Insects on the menu

    Crawlies creeping on to menus

    But what's so sustainable about farming bugs? Compared with livestock farming, insect farming requires much less land and water and its greenhouse gas emissions are much lower. Insects need very little feed, and can themselves be used as sustainable feed for animals and fish. Increasingly, they are being used in high-end cuisine — in this Bangkok restaurant, winged ants are eaten with fish.

  • Founders of edible insect start-up cook insect ramen in the lab. (Founders Valley/Biteback Indonesia)

    Insects on the menu

    An alternative to palm oil?

    Biteback, an Indonesian start-up, has been promoting insects as a nutrient-rich, sustainable alternative to palm oil, the cultivation of which is criticized for its environmental impacts, particularly in Indonesia and other Southeast Asian countries. The founders, pictured here making insect ramen, emphasize that insects are nutritious and have high fatty acids, protein and mineral content.

  • Lollipops made with insects lie on a table. (Getty Images/AFP/K. Bleier)

    Insects on the menu

    Worm lollipop

    Global demand for meat is expected to increase by more than 75 percent by 2050. The amount of agricultural land and animal feed required for such production means the need for credible protein alternatives will intensify in the years ahead. Entomophagy enthusiasts point to insects' culinary flexibility — exemplifed in products such as the worm and cricket lollipops pictured here.

  • A woman eats a slice of cake topped with roasted male bees. (Getty Images/S. Gallup)

    Insects on the menu

    To eat bee, or not to eat bee

    While insect-eating may well be a big part of the future of food, much development is needed in the sector. In trying to tantalize palates, unusual meals — such as this cake of roasted bees being eaten at a Berlin environmental fair — are being tried out. But given the pressure bee populations themselves are under worldwide, more practical insect-based meals may need to be dreamed up.

    Author: Arthur Sullivan


DW recommends

Climate change strips nutrients from food crops

Environmental changes are posing a serious threat to production and nutritional value of our crops. Not taking action could have major global implications for food security and public health, a new study outlines. (11.06.2018)  

Climate change and farming: 'Unpredictability is here to stay'

In many parts of the world, droughts are getting longer, more intense and more frequent. Alex Jones, climate and environment director at the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, tells DW about the risk to food security. (31.07.2018)  

Do we really need next-gen genetically modified foods to feed the world?

Companies are on the verge of selling lab-grown meat. The new products are touted as environmentally friendly, but is it what consumers want and where exactly are the lines when it comes to genetic engineering? (20.07.2018)  

Insects on the menu

The global food industry puts a major strain on the environment for many reasons and as the world population grows, the need for sustainable solutions in the area grows with it. Edible insects may have a role to play. (01.02.2018)  

WWW links

World Hunger Facts

Effect of environmental changes on vegetable and legume yields and nutritional quality

Increasing CO2 threatens human nutrition

CO2 impact on vitamin content of rice

Global Burden of Disease

Global Expanded Nutrient Supply

Impact of anthropogenic CO2 emissions on global human nutrition

Audios and videos on the topic

World in Progress: Avocados... the good, the bad & the ugly  

Improving land management in Nepal  

Related content

USA Kohlekraftwerk in Arizona

Trump administration plans to roll back coal regulations 21.08.2018

Critics say the move is a major step backwards that will damage health and the environment. The desperate bid to save coal fired plants comes as the electricity industry is moving towards natural gas and renewables.

Obst und Gemüse

Climate change strips nutrients from food crops 11.06.2018

Environmental changes are posing a serious threat to production and nutritional value of our crops. Not taking action could have major global implications for food security and public health, a new study outlines.

China Solar - Solardach in Changxing

Dip in China's CO2 emissions sparks cautious optimism 02.07.2018

China's CO2 emissions decreased steadily from 2014 to 2016, a new study finds. Great news, right? Well, sort of. According to the researchers, the trend could be permanent. But it's not time to celebrate yet.

Advertisement

audio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you. 

Global Ideas

The Mosquito Factory

Scientists in Brazil infect mosquitoes with a kind of bacteria to prevent them spread dengue fever. 

Eco@Africa

Obst und Gemüse (Colourbox)

Quote of the week

"No occupation is so delightful to me as the culture of the earth, and no culture comparable to that of the garden... But though an old man, I am but a young gardener." Thomas Jefferson, 1811 