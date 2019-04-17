Climate change: Millions of hectares of tropical forest destroyed in 2018

Humanity destroyed some 12 million hectares (30 million acres) of tropical forest in 2018 — almost a third of which was pristine rainforest.

That was the finding of scientists from Global Forest Watch whose study, published on Thursday, showed the third largest decline since global satellite data became available in 2001.

Failure to stop tree cover loss has major implications for climate change, they warned, limiting the ability of the planet to soak up carbon emissions.

"The world's forests are now in the emergency room," said Frances Seymour from the World Resources Institute, the research organization responsible for the study.

Forests absorb about 30 percent of manmade global greenhouse gas emissions — just over 11 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide per year. Oceans soak up the next largest portion.

"The health of the planet is at stake, and band aid responses are not enough," Seymour said. "With every hectare lost, we are that much closer to the scary scenario of runaway climate change."

One bright spot

A quarter of tropical cover took place in Brazil alone, with the Democratic Republic of Congo and Indonesia both accounting for about 10 percent. There were also high levels of deforestation in Malaysia and Madagascar.

For the first time, researchers were able to calculate the loss of undisturbed natural rainforest using satellite data. They found that much of the loss — an area about the size of Belgium — occurred in primary rainforest, with mature trees that absorb more carbon and are harder to replace.

Almost a third of primary rainforest loss was in Brazil, with DR Congo, Indonesia, Colombia and Bolivia next in line.

New deforestation hotspots were revealed, particularly in Africa where illegal mining, small-scale clearances and cocoa farm expansion led to notable tree loss in countries such as Ghana and the Ivory Coast.

The study revealed at least one positive. In Indonesia, primary forest loss slowed for the second year running, dropping by 63% compared to 2016. This happened after the government imposed a moratorium on forest-clearing.

Trees: our green lungs and so much more The call of the woods Forests, woods, groves, copses... all of these woodland areas take centre stage on the International Day of Forests on March 21st. The day was proclaimed by the United Nations in 2012. With its annually changing themes, it is all about raising awareness of forests and their diverse uses. This year the theme is "Forests & Energy."

Trees: our green lungs and so much more How much wood would a woodchuck chuck... Forests are the basis for many types of energy. When used as a fuel, wood can come in handy in solid, gas, and liquid form. Woodfuels such as solid firewood and charcoal, wood gas, and liquid bio-oil or bio-ethanol provide one in three households worldwide with energy. That equals 2.4 billion people globally. Woodfuels' primary domestic uses are cooking, heating and boiling water.

Trees: our green lungs and so much more Woodfuels as renewable energy Good old forests and the fuels they generate are ancient, yet sustainable sources of energy. They account for approximately 40 percent of our global renewable energies. In contrast to fossil fuels, the emissions that are set free into the atmosphere when burning woodfuels are later removed again when trees are planted, because they make use of and store CO2.

Trees: our green lungs and so much more Smoke is the deadly downside About 50 percent of wood is used for energy purposes each year, mostly just burnt for fuel. This percentage rises to 60 percent in Asia and 90 percent in Africa. But the smoke causes problems, particularly for people's health. 4.3 million people die every year because of indoor air pollution. That is more than deaths from malaria, tuberculosis and HIV combined.

Trees: our green lungs and so much more Working with wood Woods are an important source of employment. In developing countries, around 883 million people base their livelihoods fully or partly on forests. With new, advanced biofuels picking up, this number could increase - also in developed countries.

Trees: our green lungs and so much more From chopped wood to pellets? The popularity of pellets and briquettes has significantly increased over the years - in 2015, 28 million tons were produced. They are not only smaller and easier to handle, they can also be produced from other feedstock, such as grasses or waste-sawdust. Another benefit of the energy carrier: compared to liquid or gas from fossil fuels, pellets are safer to transport.

Trees: our green lungs and so much more A shady spot in the sweaty city Wood is only good for heat? Not necessarily. With our planet heating up, trees can also act as coolers. In overheated cities, trees can cool their environment down by up to eight degrees Celsius (14 degrees Fahrenheit). As a consequence, cooler city air requires less energy for air conditioning in buildings. The trees are working their magic again.

Trees: our green lungs and so much more Logging threat to planet's green lungs The rainforest plays a key role in sequestering CO2. The key Amazon rainforest is under threat from deforestation as trees are felled and areas cleared for farming, mining or construction projects. Scientists warn that these forests must be saved if the world's climate is to be protected. Author: Jessie-May Franken



