Spring of Hope or Winter of Despair? 30 Years After the Collapse of the USSR

Thirty years ago the Soviet Union, the bastion of Communism, fell apart after former member states declared their independence. What do people who were born at that time think about the USSR? We ask young adults in Georgia, Ukraine and Russia.
While Ukrainian Sergey Sobol and Georgian Irakli Rusadze see their future in Europe, Russian Igor Tischkowetz is convinced that Russia is the place to be. Thirty years after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, none of these young men long to be back in the USSR. Still, there are a few remnants of the Communist era that Igor Tischkowetz appreciates. A report by Juri Rescheto.