 Spring of Hope or Winter of Despair? 30 Years After the Collapse of the USSR | Reporter - On Location | DW | 15.01.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Reporter

Spring of Hope or Winter of Despair? 30 Years After the Collapse of the USSR

Thirty years ago the Soviet Union, the bastion of Communism, fell apart after former member states declared their independence. What do people who were born at that time think about the USSR? We ask young adults in Georgia, Ukraine and Russia.

Watch video 12:32

While Ukrainian Sergey Sobol and Georgian Irakli Rusadze see their future in Europe, Russian Igor Tischkowetz is convinced that Russia is the place to be. Thirty years after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, none of these young men long to be back in the USSR. Still, there are a few remnants of the Communist era that Igor Tischkowetz appreciates. A report by Juri Rescheto.

More in the Media Center

Türkei Mardin | Hasan Kizil, Hilfe für verletzte Tiere

Canine rescue - Saving abused animals 19.11.2021

Spanien La Palma | Vulkanausbruch

Under the Volcano - The Eruption on the Island of La Palma 06.11.2021

Maryam Hotak

Afghanistan: Kabul under the Taliban 30.10.2021

Srinagar | Mir Urfi Rechtsanwältin

Advocate fights for rights in India-administered Kashmir 23.10.2021

More from Reporter - RSS-Feed (english)

Lebenshilfe Langenhagen

Intimacy Despite Disabilities | Part Two 08.01.2022

Standbilder 'Reporter' von Anna Marie Goretzki | Segeltörn Dänemark

On the spectrum and on the Seven Seas 31.12.2021

Lebenshilfe Langenhagen

Intimacy Despite Disabilities | Part One 25.12.2021

Nils Görres | Heizungsbauer aus Altenburg im Kreis Ahrweiler

Germany's flood-hit areas brace for winter 18.12.2021

More from Reporter

Alaa Aljaleel | Rettungssanitäter

Reporter - Animal Rescue in Times of War - Syria’s "Cat Man” 11.12.2021

Zdravko Krivokapic

Sweeping up corruption in Montenegro 04.12.2021

DW Sendung Repoter | Politiker Kassem Taher Saleh und Ria Schröder

Fresh faces in the Bundestag: What will they be pushing for? 27.11.2021

Kenia Impfaktion in Siaya

Vaccinating under the Mango Tree - Kenya’s Fight against Corona 20.11.2021

Read also

Thema: . Moskau, 03.12.2021

Opinion: The West must not cave to Russian coercion on Ukraine 14.01.2022

The marathon round of talks between Russia and Western powers on Ukraine have, unsurprisingly, yielded next to nothing. Still, there are lessons to be learned, says Jörg Himmelreich.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov gestures as he speaks during his annual news conference in Moscow, Russia January 14, 2022. Maxim Shipenkov/Pool via REUTERS

Russia wants quick US response on Ukraine security proposals 14.01.2022

Following a tough week of talks, Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov repeated Moscow's demands on NATO expansion and said his government will not "wait forever" on a response.

10.01.2022, Schweiz, Genf: Wendy Sherman, Vizeaußenministerin der USA, und Sergej Rjabkow, Vizeaußenminister von Russland, stehen bei einem bilateralen Treffen zwischen Russland und den USA nebeneinander. Bei dem Treffen der Vizeaußenminister von Russland und den USA soll es unter anderem um den russischen Truppenaufmarsch an der Grenze zur Ukraine aber auch um von Russland geforderter Sicherheitsgarantien der Nato gehen. Foto: Denis Balibouse/KEYSTONE REUTERS POOL/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

What next as Russia-West talks over Ukraine fail to ease tensions? 13.01.2022

Talks between Russia and the West this week to resolve the security crisis surrounding Ukraine have not led to a breakthrough. Experts expect the crisis to escalate as Moscow ups the ante.

Hamburg, Bergedorf Energiecampus CC4E GERMANY, Hamburg, hydrogen generator *** Hamburg Bergedorf, Energiecampus CC4E, power to gas, Forschung zu Umwandlung von Windstrom zu Wasserstoff, Erzeugung von Wasserstoff im Elektrolyseur Hamburg Germany

When will Ukraine benefit from its green hydrogen potential? 13.01.2022

Political developments, together with commercial interests, suggest that Ukraine could potentially export hydrogen produced from renewables and nuclear by the end of the decade. But the road ahead remains bumpy.