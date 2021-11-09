Communism is a social, political and economic ideology and movement with the ultimate goal of replacing private property with public ownership.

Communism is structured on common ownership of the means of production and natural resources of a society, to replace private property and a private-based economy. French philosopher and writer Victor d'Hupay coined the term in its current meaning in 1777; 16th century English statesman Thomas More is also said to have advocated a form of communism in his book Utopia. In its modern form, communism grew out of the socialist movement in 19th-century Europe.