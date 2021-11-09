Visit the new DW website

Communism

Communism is a social, political and economic ideology and movement with the ultimate goal of replacing private property with public ownership.

Communism is structured on common ownership of the means of production and natural resources of a society, to replace private property and a private-based economy. French philosopher and writer Victor d'Hupay coined the term in its current meaning in 1777; 16th century English statesman Thomas More is also said to have advocated a form of communism in his book Utopia. In its modern form, communism grew out of the socialist movement in 19th-century Europe.

Verschneiter Trabi. Jemand hat in die schneebedeckte Heckscheibe des Trabant das ehemalige Länderkürzel DDR mit den Fingern gemalt. Berlin, Berlin, Deutschland, 07.01.2010

The ABCs of the GDR: A (non-exhaustive) glossary 09.11.2021

Alfons Zitterbacke, Kosmonaut, Intershop or Sandmann: Discover terms referring to nearly forgotten or quirky aspects of everyday life in former East Germany.
Handwerker, Cardenas, Kuba

Cuba legalizes small and medium-sized companies 04.10.2021

Under the new rules, enterprises with up to 100 employees will be allowed. They will also be able to get money from abroad. Economists say it's a turning point giving the private sector more freedom.
Police escort a demonstrator with a red flag during a protest against the results of the Parliamentary election near Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. The Communist Party has called for a rally in Moscow on Saturday and was urged by the authorities Friday to remove the announcements from its website, otherwise it would be blocked — pressure that a party with seats in the parliament and which backs many of the Kremlin's policies has rarely faced before. (AP Photo/Vasily Krestyaninov)

Russia: Hundreds protest in Moscow over election result 25.09.2021

Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised the elections as "free and fair." But members of the Communist Party and others don't agree.
28.02.2017 Abimael Guzman, founder and leader of the Shining Path guerrilla movement, center, smiles as he enters to the courtroom during his new trial at the Naval Base in Callao, Peru, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Guzman is being tried for a 1992 car bombing in Peru's capital that killed 25 people and injured 155. The 82-year-old Guzman is already serving a life sentence for the killing of 69 people in the Andean village of Santiago de Lucanamarca in 1983. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) |

Peru: Shining Path guerilla leader Abimael Guzman dies 12.09.2021

The insurgent leader was responsible for 70,000 deaths and disappearances over 12 years. He sought to bring Maoist style communism to Peru through methods like those of Cambodia's Pol Pot.
Der polnische Präsident Andrzej Duda äußert sich bei einer Pressekonferenz nach seinem Gespräch mit Bundespräsident Steinmeier im Amtssitz des polnischen Präsidenten. Bundespräsident Steinmeier ist zu einem eintägigen Besuch anlässlich des 30. Jahrestages des deutsch-polnischen Nachbarschaftsvertrages in Warschau (Polen).

Polish president signs Holocaust restitution bill 14.08.2021

The US and Israel opposed the law restricting restitution claims to a 30-year period. The law concerns prewar property owners and critics say Jewish claimants are disproportionately affected.
People shout slogans against the government during a protest against and in support of the government, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Havana, Cuba July 11, 2021. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Cuba protests: What you need to know 13.07.2021

Anger over high prices, long food lines and lack of vital medicines have sparked the biggest protests in Cuba in decades. DW has the overview.
PYONGYANG, NORTH KOREA - AUGUST 4: In this handout from the World Food Programme, a malnourished North Korean boy, 3 year-old Jong Song Chol, is fed a vitamin and mineral-enriched porridge supplied by the United Nations World Food Programme at a hospital in Sinyang county, on August 4, 2004 in South Pyongyang province, North Korea. The United Nations World Food Programme says that millions of North Koreans are chronically malnourished. (Photo by Gerald Bourke/WFP via Getty Images)

Memories of famine stalk North Korea amid COVID-induced economic chaos 27.05.2021

North Korea's nuclear program and its eccentric dictator make for obvious headlines. But they can sometimes distract from the dire state of the country's economy and the growing suffering of its citizens.
Cattle are seen on board of livestock ship Karim Allah where they have been stranded for months for suspected bluetongue disease, near the coast of Cartagena, Spain February 24, 2021. Picture taken February 24, 2021. Tallia Shipping Line Co. Srl/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Cuba eases ban on cattle slaughter, sales of beef and dairy 19.04.2021

Cuba is loosening a decades-old ban on the slaughter of cattle and sale of beef and dairy as part of agricultural reforms aimed at battling food shortages. But ranchers still have to meet state quotas.
ARCHIV 2014 *** Former President of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev attends a symposium on security in Europe 25 years after the fall of the Wall in Berlin on November 8, 2014. Gorbachev warned in Germany on November 7, 2014 of new East-West tensions sparked by the Ukraine crisis, speaking ahead of ceremonies commemorating the fall of the Berlin Wall. AFP PHOTO / ODD ANDERSEN (Photo credit should read ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev celebrates his 90th birthday 02.03.2021

Revered for helping end the Cold War, Gorbachev received birthday greetings from the Kremlin and other world leaders. But back home, Russians remain divided over his legacy.
Bei der Demonstration zum Gedenken an die Ermordung der Kommunistenführer Rosa Luxemburg und Karl Liebknecht geraten Demonstranten und Polizei am Franfurter Tor aneinander. Die Demonstration fand unter dem Motto «Fight and Remember: Krise und Unterdrückung - die Antwort darauf heißt Revolution» statt.

Scuffles in Berlin as left remembers murdered communist icons 10.01.2021

Police have scuffled with 1,000 left-wing marchers recalling the murder 102 years ago of communist icons Rosa Luxemburg and Karl Liebknecht.  
Steve lebt illegal mit seinen Kindern und seinem Enkel in einem unbewohnten Gebäude in der Innenstadt von Bukarest. Bukarest, der 1. Dezember 2020

As Romania votes, millions still live in poverty 05.12.2020

Thirty years after the fall of communism, many Romanians are still looking for a way out of systemic poverty. Many politicians, however, have ignored the topic in the runup to Sunday's parliamentary election.
Together with other Trump supporters, Matt Trump organized Rallies

Why do Vietnamese Americans support Donald Trump? 23.11.2020

Among Asian Americans, Vietnamese Americans stand out in one regard: Their support for Donald Trump. But younger critics are trying to change their minds.
(l-r): SED-Chef Erich Honecker, die amerikanische Bürgerrechtlerin Angela Davis und der Präsident des Weltbundes der Demokratischen Jugend (WBDJ), Roberto Viezzi, am Eröffnungstag auf der Ehrentribüne im Stadion der Jugend, dem früheren Walter-Ulbricht-Stadion. Vom 28. Juli bis zum 5. August 1973 fanden in Ost-Berlin (DDR) die X. Weltfestspiele der Jugend und Studenten statt. An dem internationalen Treffen mit zahlreichen Veranstaltungen nahmen Delegationen aus 140 Ländern mit rund 500 000 Festspielgästen teil. | Verwendung weltweit

How Angela Davis became an icon in East Germany 12.10.2020

In the US, Davis was regarded by many as an enemy of the state, but in the GDR, the civil rights activist was a superstar. What role did she actually play in East Germany?
Rachel Stewart, Meet the Germans 30 Jahre deutsche Wiedervereinigung,

East Germany, the Berlin Wall and 30 years of German reunification 02.10.2020

Why was Germany once divided into East and West? And how united is the country today? Rachel Stewart finds out more about communism, capitalism and "Ostalgie" for Meet the Germans.

30.9.2020, Berlin, März 1966: Treffen von DDR-Staats- und Parteichef Walter Ulbricht mit Privatunternehmern zum 10. Jahrestag der Bildung von Betrieben mit staatlicher Beteiligung. Copyright ddrbildarchiv.de/Leon Schmidtke

Eastern Germany's family businesses defying decades of adversity 02.10.2020

Teekanne, Kathi and Blüthner are family businesses with a long tradition in the former East Germany. Under communist rule, their owners were ousted and expropriated. But thirty years after reunification, many are back.
Streikführer Lech Walesa (2.v.l.) spricht 1980 zu den Arbeitern der Lenin-Werft in Danzig. Links Pfarrer Henryk Jankowski. Die Streikwelle in Polen, die am 1. Juli durch eine indirekte Erhöhung der Fleischpreise begann, wurde am 31. August durch die Unterzeichnung eines Abkommens zwischen dem Streikkomitee in Stettin und der dort verhandelnden Regierungskommission beendet. Es enthält die Garantie des Streikrechts, die Gründung einer unabhängigen Gewerkschaft, soziale Verbesserungen und die Freilassung politischer Häftlinge. Auch in Danzig wurden die bereits am Vortag ausgehandelten entsprechenden Vereinbarungen an diesem Tag paraphiert. |

Poland's Solidarity movement turns 40: A nail in the coffin of communism in Europe 30.08.2020

Forty years ago, the independent trade union Solidarnosc was founded in Poland. It paved the way for the end of communism in Europe. But the country is divided on whether Lech Walesa, its leader, was a hero or a traitor.
