Communism is a social, political and economic ideology and movement with the ultimate goal of replacing private property with public ownership.
Communism is structured on common ownership of the means of production and natural resources of a society, to replace private property and a private-based economy. French philosopher and writer Victor d'Hupay coined the term in its current meaning in 1777; 16th century English statesman Thomas More is also said to have advocated a form of communism in his book Utopia. In its modern form, communism grew out of the socialist movement in 19th-century Europe.
Forty years ago, the independent trade union Solidarnosc was founded in Poland. It paved the way for the end of communism in Europe. But the country is divided on whether Lech Walesa, its leader, was a hero or a traitor.