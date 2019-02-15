Siemens to hike Russia investment despite Crimea scandal

A scandal that saw several power plant turbines sold by German industrial giant Siemens to Russia in 2015 and 2016 but delivered to the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula, violating EU sanctions, was an "individual" error, Siemens CEO Jo Käser told DW on Saturday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Käser said the firm's numerous Russian partners should not be tarred with the same brush.

"One should not interpret ... the failure of an individual in this turbine story as the collective guilt of the others," he said.

Siemens said that the turbines were ordered and delivered for a power plant project in Taman in southern Russia. But they were then transferred to Crimea by Siemens’ Russian customer OAO VO TechnoPromExport and installed in new gas-fired power plants in a breach of the sales contract.

Describing the affair as "a very, very regrettable incident," Käser insisted that a high degree of trust remains between the Munich-based engineering and electrical giant and its Russian partners. After all, he said, Siemens has been present in Russia for almost 170 years.

US sanctions and who they target Iran US sanctions on Iran target Tehran's trade in gold and precious metals, block the sales of passenger jets and restrict Iran's purchase of US dollars, among other punitive measures. The US has also blocked Iran's key oil sales in a further tranche of sanctions, which came into force in November 2018.

US sanctions and who they target North Korea Impoverished North Korea is under a UN-backed embargo, but Washington also maintains an extensive regime of sanctions of its own. For example, the US strictly bans exporting weapons to the pariah state. Washington also uses its global clout to penalize non-US banks and companies that do business with Pyongyang.

US sanctions and who they target Syria Washington trade restrictions prevent the regime of President Bashar Assad from exporting Syrian oil to the US. All property and assets of the Syrian government in the US have been frozen. Americans, wherever in the world they might be, are banned from "new investment" in the war-torn country, according to the US Treasury.

US sanctions and who they target Russia The US blacklisted scores of high-ranking Russian officials and businessmen after the 2014 Crimea crisis, stopping them from traveling to the US and freezing their assets. The comprehensive sanctions list includes goods from the Russian-annexed region, such as wine. New sanctions imposed in the aftermath of the Skripal poisoning in March 2018 target sensitive national security and defense goods.

US sanctions and who they target Cuba American tourists began flocking to Cuba immediately after the Obama administration initiated a thaw in relations in 2016. Under Donald Trump, however, the White House reimposed travel restrictions for US citizens, making it much harder for Americans to travel to the island. At least one Obama-era concession is still in place, however: it is still legal to bring Cuban cigars and rum to the US. Author: Darko Janjevic



He singled out Russian giants Gazprom, Novatek and Rosneft as close partners of Siemens, before adding that "we maintain a very trusting relationship" with almost all [Russian] companies.

The incident threatened to strain relations between Berlin and Moscow, at a time when German ministers were urging an easing of international sanctions against Russia.

Käser told DW that Siemens still planned to step up investments in Russia and sees further collaboration in the field of digitization — the firm has earmarked more than €100 million ($113 million) for the sector.

Siemens CEO Jo Käser has been outspoken about US and EU influence on his companies overseas deals

"We enjoy being in Russia. We will also promote localization in Russia, that's very important to us," Käser added.

Asked about a possible new wave of international sanctions against Moscow, Käser said he was "always very worried" whenever a possible escalation was mooted. "Usually, the economy suffers, and in the end, people suffer, so therefore these sort of escalations are unfortunate."

The United States and European Union have imposed several rounds of sanctions against Russia and its nationals since Moscow's military intervention in the Ukraine crisis.

The penalties contributed to the collapse of the Russian rouble on currency markets and a domestic financial crisis but also hurt the economies of several EU countries — including the profits of several large German companies.

The US Congress, this week, introduced a bill that seeks to step up punishment of Moscow for its "malign influence" in countries such as Ukraine and allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

US lawmakers are keen to restrict the development of Russian gas pipelines among other activities.

Washington and Brussels are said to be coordinating efforts to step up sanctions against Moscow.

