 Scientists still ′don′t know the source′ of Wuhan coronavirus | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 24.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Asia

Scientists still 'don't know the source' of Wuhan coronavirus

As China takes measures to stop the spread of the virus, health officials are working to understand how it is transmitted. DW spoke with infectious disease expert Raina MacIntyre about what could happen next.

Passenger temperature scanner at a Sri Lankan airport

DW: On Thursday, the World Health Organization (WHO) said it was "too early" to declare the coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency. Do you agree with this assessment?

Raina MacIntyre: I think there are not enough cases to prove that substantial person-to-person transmission has happened, so that is probably what stopped the WHO from declaring a public health emergency of international concern. Another contributing factor is that China has taken the measure of locking down Wuhan and other cities.

Read more: Everything you need to know about the new coronavirus

Do you consider the measures that China has taken, including locking down Wuhan and other cities in Hubei province, to be an effective way of preventing the virus from spreading?

Yes, because at this point, most of the cases are still in Wuhan. Although there is some person-to-person transmission, the level is currently minimal. Whatever is causing the infection is still in Wuhan. The virus is going to spread through travel, especially when people go from Wuhan to somewhere else. For example, this happened with the cases in Thailand, Singapore and the US. So if the lockdown is enforced, it will have an impact on the transmission of the disease. There shouldn't be as many cases occurring overseas later on.

Watch video 02:45

Coronavirus outbreak: China closes off city of 11 million

Do you think the information that has come out of China over the last few days is providing more evidence of how the virus is transmitted?

I think China's measures have mostly focused on people's movement, which reduces the likelihood of infection being spread through travel. These measures include the lockdown of the city, screening at airports and giving passengers information on who to contact if they develop symptoms.

A second way to stop the spread is through the healthcare system. People with fever or a minor cough who go to the doctor or the hospital must be asked about their travel history.

If they have traveled to China, particularly to Wuhan, they must be isolated until further tests can be done. These simple measures will prevent outbreaks happening in hospitals, since coronavirus does have the tendency of causing hospital outbreaks.

Read more: Coronavirus cases spread fear in East Asian countries

Comparing to how China handled the SARS epidemic in 2002, how would you assess the Chinese government's response to the current crisis right now?

Compared to SARS, China is definitely a lot more open about the development of the current epidemic. For example, the sequencing of the virus and genome were done in collaboration between Chinese and international scientists. That was made public so other people can use them and study them, and develop diagnostic tests and vaccine research. China has also been working closely with the WHO on controlling the epidemic.

Watch video 02:18

Travelers being screened for corona virus

I also think that since the SARS outbreak, China has developed a surveillance system, which they didn't have at the time of SARS. They should be able to pick up new cases very rapidly now.

Read more: China cancels Lunar New Year events over deadly virus fears

How do you think the international community should respond?

I think robust disease surveillance is critical for identifying new cases as they arise. Also, countries should continue to do research and analysis to identify the source of the infection, because so far we still don't know what the source of this coronavirus is. To control the epidemic, we need to know where the virus comes from.

We also need to understand its transmission, because that will guide the best disease control and intervention. It's still a mixed picture right now. Most cases are not spread through human-to-human contact, but there are some cases reflecting that tendency.

China needs to do more work and to publish epidemiological analysis to understand the main causes for this disease. Obviously, the development of drugs and vaccines will help as well, but there is a lot that can be done by identifying cases quickly, isolating them, tracking their contacts and restricting and monitoring travel.

Read more: Chinese New Year: Entering the Year of the Rat amid the coronavirus crisis

Raina MacIntyre is a professor of global biosecurity at the University of New South Wales in Australia. She also heads the Biosecurity Program at the Kirby Institute, which conducts research in epidemiology, vaccinology and public health.

The interview was conducted by William Yang.

  • A family wears masks while walking in the street on January 22, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Getty Images/Stringer)

    How to protect yourself against the coronavirus

    Better than nothing

    It has not been proven that the face masks seen above can effectively protect you against viral infections. That said, these masks are probably able to catch some germs before they reach your mouth or nose. More importantly, they prevent people from touching their mouth or nose (which most people do instinctually). If you are already sick, such masks may keep you from infecting others.

  • A hospital worker using alcohol based hand disinfectant (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Pilick)

    How to protect yourself against the coronavirus

    Disinfect your hands

    In its list of recommendations onhow to protect yourself from getting infected, the World Health Organisation does not mention face masks. At the top is frequently cleaning your hands. The WHO recommends alcohol-based hand rub, like the ones seen here in a hospital.

  • Hände waschen (picture alliance/dpa/C. Klose)

    How to protect yourself against the coronavirus

    Soap and water will do as well

    The more simple day-to-day solution is water and soap, if you've got some handy. But make sure to wash your hands thoroughly.

  • Husten Niesen Arm Keime (Fotolia/Brenda Carson)

    How to protect yourself against the coronavirus

    Coughing and sneezing - but doing it right!

    So here's what the doctors recommend: When coughing and sneezing, cover your mouth and nose with your flexed elbow. Or use tissue — but then immediately throw that tissue away and wash your hands. With your shirt or sweater, however, no, you don't need to throw them away. Do wash them frequently, though, or take them to the dry cleaner's.

  • Symbolbild Husten (picture alliance/empics)

    How to protect yourself against the coronavirus

    Stay away!

    Another recommendation that may not work for everybody: Avoid close contact with anyone who has fever and cough! If you have to tend to sick people, make doubly sure to take additional protective measures.

  • Kazakh sanitary-epidemiological service worker uses a thermal scanner to detect travellers from China who may have symptoms possibly connected with the previously unknown coronavirus, at Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

    How to protect yourself against the coronavirus

    Got Fever? Go to the doctor, not on a trip!

    If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care early. Avoid public places so you don't infect others. And also, explain to your doctor where you've previously traveled.

  • Hühnchen Markt in Kabul (DW)

    How to protect yourself against the coronavirus

    Avoid contact!

    When visiting live markets in areas currently experiencing cases of the novel coronavirus, avoid direct unprotected contact with live animals. That includes any surfaces that are in contact with animals as well.

  • A meat-market in China (picture-alliance/Ch. Mohr)

    How to protect yourself against the coronavirus

    Well done — not rare!

    Cook meat thoroughly. The consumption of raw, or undercooked, animal products should be avoided. Raw meat, milk or animal organs should be handled with care to avoid cross-contamination with uncooked foods. These are good food safety practices and help prevent the spread of illnesses.

    Author: Fabian Schmidt


DW recommends

How to protect yourself against the coronavirus

People around the world are strapping on breathing masks to prevent a viral infection. Other measures are more effective, though. Here are some tips based on WHO guidelines. (23.01.2020)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Coronavirus outbreak: China closes off city of 11 million  

Travelers being screened for corona virus  

Related content

China Wuhan Coronavirus

Wuhan lockdown: China takes extreme measures to stop virus spread 23.01.2020

China has locked down a city of 11 million ahead of a major public holiday as fears of a coronavirus epidemic grow. Residents are concerned about food shortages and overloaded hospitals.

China 2003 | Lungenkrankheit SARS, Soldaten der Volksbefreiungsarmee

SARS remembered — how a deadly respiratory virus hit Asian economies 22.01.2020

The new deadly coronavirus in China has revived memories of the 2002-3 SARS pandemic, which killed hundreds and walloped Asian economies. DW recalls how entire cities emptied and business and consumer demand plummeted.

Travelers being screened for corona virus 21.01.2020

With millions preparing to travel for the Lunar New Year holiday, airports are beginning to screen for the corona virus, which recently appeared in China and has spread elsewhere in Asia.

Advertisement