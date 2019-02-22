 Saudi Arabia crown prince strikes oil deal in China | News | DW | 22.02.2019

News

Saudi Arabia crown prince strikes oil deal in China

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman continued a charm offensive in a two-day visit to China, signing off on a $10 billion oil deal, and pledged assistance in the "de-radicalisation of extremist thinking."

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is seen during his visit to Great Wall of China

Saudi Arabia on Friday signed the next multi-billion oil refinery investment deal during Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's tour of Asia, this time in China.

Riyadh’s state-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco announced a $10 billion (€8.82 billion) joint venture to develop a facility in China’s north east.

This, among other deals hashed out in 35 memorandums of understanding, could see it regain its place as China’s main oil exporter. The countries saw a 33 percent increase in bilateral trade last year, according to the crown prince.

"Saudi Arabia's relations with China can be traced back a very long time in the past," bin Salman said.

"Over such long periods of exchanges with China, we have never experienced any problems."

His counterpart, Chinese President Xi Jinping, expressed a similar sentiment. "China is a good friend and a partner to Saudi Arabia," he said.

Bin Salman and his party arrived in the Chinese capital on Thursday after stops in India and Pakistan.

Read more: Saudi investment in China-Pakistan economic corridor may upset Iran

Watch video 01:18

Mohammed bin Salman visits China

China for its part, was hoping to tap into the "enormous potential" of the Saudi economy and "deepen cooperation."

"All countries in the world have the right to develop, and Saudi Arabia is an emerging market country with enormous potential," Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

The two countries have been pursuing separate, but equally ambitious economic plans. China has been securing partnerships for its Belt and Road Initiative – a $900 billion trade corridor from Asia to Europe.

Likewise, Riyadh has been pursuing the "Saudi Vision 2030", to diversify Saudi Arabia's economy from oil.

  • An oil platform off the Norwegian coast

    Hit hard by sinking oil prices

    A great, big hangover

    Even Norway isn't immune to the falling price of oil. For years, the wealthy Scandinavian nation had fueled its rapid growth with the oil it pumped out of the North Sea. But what once transformed a poor agrarian state into one of the richest countries in the world now has policymakers wondering if it wouldn't be wiser to allocate more resources to Norway's fishing industry.

  • Vladimir Putin inaugurates a pipeline linking Russia and China

    Hit hard by sinking oil prices

    Double trouble

    For Russia, the falling price of oil has added insult to injury as its economy is already reeling under Western sanctions. In 2015, economic output in the country shrunk by around 4 percent. As a result, salaries have dropped and the rubel has lost half of its value against the dollar. The news service Bloomberg estimates that 2016 will be another recessionary year for Russia.

  • An oil pipeline in Nigeria

    Hit hard by sinking oil prices

    An uncertain future

    Nigeria is Africa's largest producer of oil. Before being elected president, Muhammadu Buhari announced that he would increase government spending - but the drop in the price of oil may make that promise impossible to fulfill. The World Bank estimates that three-quarters of the Nigerian state's revenues come from the oil business. Many infrastructure projects are currently on hold.

  • An infographic revealing how much a barrel of oil needs to cost for oil-exporting nations to turn a profit.

    Hit hard by sinking oil prices

    New realities

    Nigeria's not the only country that calculates its budget based on the price of oil staying high. The result has been a big gap between expected and actual revenues. The price for a barrel of oil has dropped by nearly 75 percent since mid-2014. Many experts currently have little reason to believe the per-barrel price will return to its old level of $120 (110.76 euros) anytime soon.

  • An Iranian oil worker in front of a refinery

    Hit hard by sinking oil prices

    After sanctions

    Now that sanctions against Iranian exporters have been lifted, the Islamic Republic plans to ramp up its oil production by half a million barrels a day - putting further pressure on an already oversupplied energy market. Iran, for its part, blames its archrival Saudi Arabia for falling oil prices.

  • The Saudi capital Riyadh

    Hit hard by sinking oil prices

    Less giving, more taking

    Saudi Arabia has refused to curb oil output in order to protect its market share from competition from the US fracking industry and Iran. But now, even the world's largest oil exporter is starting to get a taste of its own medicine. The International Monetary Fund is warning about a massive impending budget deficit. The Saudis want to introduce taxes and slash energy and food subsidies.

  • A Saudi pump station in the desert

    Hit hard by sinking oil prices

    How long will reserves last?

    Like their Saudi counterparts, other oil-rich Gulf statessuch as Qatar, Oman and the United Arab Emirates are also watching their energy reserves dwindle. These regional powers all boast large sovereign wealth funds - but altogether, the six Gulf states have already accumulated a budget deficit worth $260 billion (239.8 billion euros), according to estimates by JP Morgan Chase.

  • Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

    Hit hard by sinking oil prices

    Winds of change in Venezuela?

    Venezuela has the largest oil reserves in the world. For years, the country's socialist government used revenues from the sale of oil to fund its lavish social programs. Now, President Nicolas Maduro has declared a state of emergency for the Venezuelan economy. Popular support for the successor to Hugo Chavez has been slipping for about a year - about as quickly as the price of oil has dropped.

  • A fracking site in the US

    Hit hard by sinking oil prices

    What now?

    Thanks to a boost in shale gas extraction, aka fracking, the US is now the world's largest energy producer. Low oil prices, however, have made fracking widely unprofitable. The US is also one of the largest consumers of energy in the world. While motorists may celebrate having to spend less money at the pump, bigger, gas-guzzling vehicles are gaining in popularity - bad news for the environment.

    Author: Nicolas Martin


Talking terror

The two sides also discussed increased cooperation in areas like anti-terrorism, law enforcement and security. China expressed interested in exchanging experiences about de-radicalization, a likely reference to "internment camps" in the country's west, set up to "educate" Muslims and Uighurs.

Such camps have drawn sharp condemnation, a UN committee describing the autonomous region as "something that resembles a massive internment camp that is shrouded in secrecy", housing some one million Uighurs.

But the Saudi crown prince said his country was against "interference by external forces in China's internal affairs", saying that it "firmly supported" Beijing's so-called security efforts.

Read more: China releases video of Uighur musician to 'disprove his death'

A young Uighur woman walks past a line of soldiers in Urumqi, in China's Xinjian province (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Azubel)

Some one million Uighurs and Muslims are estimated to be held in these camps

The Saudi visit comes amid global criticism over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashogghi as well as the country's human rights record and its role in the conflict in Yemen.

The crown prince is expected to leave Beijing Friday night, moving on to South Korea.

Watch video 02:48

Saudi women fleeing abuse accuse embassy of threats

nn/rt (Reuters, AFP, AP)

DW recommends

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman gets warm welcome in Pakistan

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced billions for Pakistan's struggling economy as he arrived for a two-day state visit. Islamabad is the first stop on his three-nation tour of Asia. (17.02.2019)  

Report: EU countries to be straitjacketed by China's New Silk Road

European firms could miss out on China's $900 billion infrastructure initiative, warns a leaked report by EU diplomats. It said the New Silk Road trade corridor has the potential to disadvantage and even divide the bloc. (18.04.2018)  

China defends Xinjiang Uighur detention camp policies

China has issued the most detailed defense yet of its policies in the Xinjiang region. Beijing says the region's Uighurs are being taught how to assimilate, while some see echoes of earlier re-education programs. (16.10.2018)  

1 million Uighurs in Chinese 'internment camps,' UN hears

Members of the Uighur community and others Muslims in China have been treated as "enemies of the state" and held in secret camps, a UN anti-discrimination body has said. Beijing has previously denied such camps exist. (10.08.2018)  

Saudi Arabia diplomacy limited by relationship with Islamabad

The Saudi crown prince's visit to India and Pakistan comes during a flashpoint between the South Asian arch rivals. Riyadh maintains friendship with New Delhi, despite its long relationship with Pakistan's military. (20.02.2019)  

Saudi investment in China-Pakistan economic corridor may upset Iran

The new Pakistani government has said Riyadh may invest in the multibillion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project. But the move raised eyebrows in Iran, which is skeptical of Saudi intentions. (02.10.2018)  

China releases video of Uighur musician to 'disprove his death'

Abdurehim Heyit is in "good health" according to an unverified video released by Chinese state media following reports of his death in a detention camp. Turkey demanded China close its "Muslim concentration camps." (11.02.2019)  

Saudi women refugees in Germany: Still living in fear

Saudi women who have fled to Germany to request asylum continue to live under threat from their families. DW spoke with four such women and human rights experts who suspect the Saudi Embassy's involvement. (19.02.2019)  

Hit hard by sinking oil prices

Prices for crude oil are reaching new lows almost daily due to oversupply and unease over the global economy. Some countries have been hit harder than others. (25.01.2016)  

Mohammed bin Salman visits China 21.02.2019

With his Asia tour, the Saudi Crown Prince wants to expand economic relations. But five months after the assassination of the journalist Jamal Kashoggi in a Saudi consulate, and continuing criticism from the West, the aim is most likely to present himself as a political leader who still has international partners.

Pakistan Besuch vom saudischer Kronprinz Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman gets warm welcome in Pakistan 17.02.2019

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced billions for Pakistan's struggling economy as he arrived for a two-day state visit. Islamabad is the first stop on his three-nation tour of Asia.

DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe & America 21.02.2019

Future looks shaky for German 5G license auction – Aston Martin boss on Brexit no deal "madness" - Mohammed bin Salman visits China

