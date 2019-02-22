Saudi Arabia crown prince strikes oil deal in China

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman continued a charm offensive in a two-day visit to China, signing off on a $10 billion oil deal, and pledged assistance in the "de-radicalisation of extremist thinking."
Saudi Arabia on Friday signed the next multi-billion oil refinery investment deal during Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's tour of Asia, this time in China.
Riyadh’s state-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco announced a $10 billion (€8.82 billion) joint venture to develop a facility in China’s north east.
This, among other deals hashed out in 35 memorandums of understanding, could see it regain its place as China’s main oil exporter. The countries saw a 33 percent increase in bilateral trade last year, according to the crown prince.
"Saudi Arabia's relations with China can be traced back a very long time in the past," bin Salman said.
"Over such long periods of exchanges with China, we have never experienced any problems."
His counterpart, Chinese President Xi Jinping, expressed a similar sentiment. "China is a good friend and a partner to Saudi Arabia," he said.
Bin Salman and his party arrived in the Chinese capital on Thursday after stops in India and Pakistan.
Read more: Saudi investment in China-Pakistan economic corridor may upset Iran
China for its part, was hoping to tap into the "enormous potential" of the Saudi economy and "deepen cooperation."
"All countries in the world have the right to develop, and Saudi Arabia is an emerging market country with enormous potential," Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.
The two countries have been pursuing separate, but equally ambitious economic plans. China has been securing partnerships for its Belt and Road Initiative – a $900 billion trade corridor from Asia to Europe.
Likewise, Riyadh has been pursuing the "Saudi Vision 2030", to diversify Saudi Arabia's economy from oil.
Talking terror
The two sides also discussed increased cooperation in areas like anti-terrorism, law enforcement and security. China expressed interested in exchanging experiences about de-radicalization, a likely reference to "internment camps" in the country's west, set up to "educate" Muslims and Uighurs.
Such camps have drawn sharp condemnation, a UN committee describing the autonomous region as "something that resembles a massive internment camp that is shrouded in secrecy", housing some one million Uighurs.
But the Saudi crown prince said his country was against "interference by external forces in China's internal affairs", saying that it "firmly supported" Beijing's so-called security efforts.
Read more: China releases video of Uighur musician to 'disprove his death'
The Saudi visit comes amid global criticism over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashogghi as well as the country's human rights record and its role in the conflict in Yemen.
The crown prince is expected to leave Beijing Friday night, moving on to South Korea.
nn/rt (Reuters, AFP, AP)
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced billions for Pakistan's struggling economy as he arrived for a two-day state visit. Islamabad is the first stop on his three-nation tour of Asia. (17.02.2019)
European firms could miss out on China's $900 billion infrastructure initiative, warns a leaked report by EU diplomats. It said the New Silk Road trade corridor has the potential to disadvantage and even divide the bloc. (18.04.2018)
China has issued the most detailed defense yet of its policies in the Xinjiang region. Beijing says the region's Uighurs are being taught how to assimilate, while some see echoes of earlier re-education programs. (16.10.2018)
Members of the Uighur community and others Muslims in China have been treated as "enemies of the state" and held in secret camps, a UN anti-discrimination body has said. Beijing has previously denied such camps exist. (10.08.2018)
The Saudi crown prince's visit to India and Pakistan comes during a flashpoint between the South Asian arch rivals. Riyadh maintains friendship with New Delhi, despite its long relationship with Pakistan's military. (20.02.2019)
The new Pakistani government has said Riyadh may invest in the multibillion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project. But the move raised eyebrows in Iran, which is skeptical of Saudi intentions. (02.10.2018)
Abdurehim Heyit is in "good health" according to an unverified video released by Chinese state media following reports of his death in a detention camp. Turkey demanded China close its "Muslim concentration camps." (11.02.2019)