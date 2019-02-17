 Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman gets warm welcome in Pakistan | News | DW | 17.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman gets warm welcome in Pakistan

Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced billions for Pakistan's struggling economy as he arrived for a two-day state visit. Islamabad is the first stop in his three-nation tour of Asia.

Billboard welcoming Mohammed bin Salman to Pakistan

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Pakistan on Sunday, kicking off a 6-day Asia trip that will also take him to India and China.

The crown prince was greeted with a 21-gun salute and warm embraces from Prime Minister Imran Khan and army chief Genera Qamar Javed Bajwa, just months after he was linked to the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Imran Khan drove the crown prince to the prime minister's house for discussions.  

Monday has been declared a public holiday and schools and offices will be closed in honor of the Saudi visitor and his delegation of businessmen and Cabinet ministers.

The visit to Islamabad comes amidst deep divisions between Pakistan and its two neighbors, India and Saudi arch-nemesis Iran, both of which accuse Pakistan of harboring militants who have recently carried out suicide attacks in their countries.

Several hours before Prince Mohammed's arrival, the Pakistani government called New Delhi's accusations "well-rehearsed tactics from (the) Indian playbook after such incidents in the past."

A signal to the West

During his two-day visit, the crown prince is expected to sign deals worth billions. Reuters cited Saudi-owned Arabiya TV on Sunday as saying agreements worth $20 billion (€17.70 billion) had been signed.

Economic cooperation between the two countries "Is going to grow every month, every year," bin Salman said at a joint press conference with Khan on Sunday. "We believe Pakistan is going to be a very important country in the coming future and we want to be sure we are a part of that."

The crown prince's state visit to Pakistan was treated as the biggest since Chinese President Xi's in 2015

The crown prince's state visit to Pakistan was treated as the biggest since Chinese President Xi's in 2015

The deals are expected to include a $10 billion injection of funds for an oil and refinery complex in the nation's southwest, a much-needed lifeline as Pakistan faces a struggling economy and an expanding deficit.

Analysts noted that the high-profile Asia trip was also meant to send a signal to bin Salman's Western allies, many of whom have turned their backs on him over Khashoggi's killing in Istanbul, that he still has plenty of Asian friends willing to do business.

The crown prince also said he intends to make Saudi Arabia a tourism destination: "We are going to target 100 million tourists… We cannot commit to 2030 but we will reach that [figure] one day," he said.

Bin Salman travels on to India on Tuesday and then to China. 

es/jm (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Kashmir residents stage shutdown after suicide bombing

Shops shut and roads stayed empty across India-administered Kashmir three days after a car bombing killed 41 soldiers. New Delhi has vowed reprisals following the worst attack on its security forces in three decades. (17.02.2019)  

Dozens of Iran's Revolutionary Guards killed in suicide attack

The force has blamed neighboring Pakistan and global intelligence agencies for the attack. At least 27 Revolutionary Guard members were killed and 13 injured. (13.02.2019)  

Saudi Arabia slams US resolution blaming crown prince for Khashoggi murder

Saudi Arabia has rejected a resolution by the US Senate directly blaming Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the murder of dissident Jamal Khashoggi. Riyadh has accused Washington of undermining its sovereignty. (17.12.2018)  

Jamal Khashoggi murder trial opens in Saudi Arabia with calls for death penalty

The suspects charged with killing journalist Jamal Khashoggi have appeared in court. His murder in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul threw the kingdom into turmoil, with many suspecting high-level involvement. (03.01.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Türkei Istanbul Protest gegen Ermordung von Khashoggi durch Saudis

UN expert: Jamal Khashoggi killing planned by Saudis 07.02.2019

Turkish investigators were hampered in their investigation of Jamal Khashoggi's killing in Istanbul, a UN investigator has reported. A group of NGOs lamented the lack of accountability for the journalist's murder.

Saudi Arabien, Kronprinz - Mohammed bin Salman

Human Rights Watch calls for investigation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman 27.11.2018

Human Rights Watch has called on Argentina to investigate Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for murder and war crimes. Argentina has a clause in its consitution that could give it the ability to do so.

Kronprinz Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud von Saudi-Arabien

CIA blames Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for murder 17.11.2018

The Washington Post is reporting that the CIA blames Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 