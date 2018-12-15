 Saudi Arabia slams US resolution blaming crown prince for Khashoggi murder | News | DW | 17.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Saudi Arabia slams US resolution blaming crown prince for Khashoggi murder

Saudi Arabia has rejected a resolution by the US Senate directly blaming Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the murder of dissident Jamal Khashoggi. Riyadh has accused Washington of undermining its sovereignty.

People attend a demonstration, organised on the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in front of the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul

Saudi Arabia has "categorically" rejected a resolution from the US Senate blaming Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and another to end American military support for a Riyadh-led war in Yemen.

"The kingdom categorically rejects any interference in its internal affairs, any and all accusations ... that disrespect its leadership ... and any attempts to undermine its sovereignty or diminish its stature," read a statement from the Saudi Foreign Ministry released early Monday.

Read more: Yemen is 'the biggest humanitarian disaster in the world'

The statement added that the resolution was "based upon unsubstantiated claims," and said Khashoggi's death was "a deplorable crime that does not reflect the kingdom's policy nor its institutions."

In addition to the Khashoggi vote on Thursday, the upper house of the US Congress also passed the resolution ordering the US to cease cooperation with the Saudi-led bombing campaign in Yemen that has devastated the civilian population there.

Watch video 02:13
Now live
02:13 mins.

CIA blames Saudi crown prince for Khashoggi murder

Riyadh's 'increasingly erratic foreign policy'

Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post, was a Saudi citizen and permanent resident of the US. His work regularly criticized the rights abuses carried out by the Saudi regime. He was murdered on October 2 after entering Riyadh's consulate in Istanbul, where he had gone to obtain papers necessary to marry his Turkish fiancee.

Despite evidence indicating that bin Salman ordered the killing, Saudi Arabia has maintained it was a rogue operation.

US lawmakers passed the anti-Saudi resolutions after growing discontent with President Donald Trump's acceptance of the crown prince's innocence, even from within his own Republican Party. The resolutions cannot be debated in the House of Representatives before January, and are likely to be vetoed by Trump.

The resolutions acknowledge the importance of US-Saudi ties, but call upon Riyadh to moderate "its increasingly erratic foreign policy."

Watch video 03:09
Now live
03:09 mins.

'Close to 2 million Yemeni children acutely malnourished'

es/cmk (AFP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here. 

DW recommends

Time magazine names targeted journalists, newspaper as 2018 'Person of the Year'

Time magazine has recognized journalists, including slain Saudi columnist Jamal Khashoggi, as its 2018 Person of the Year. Time said it was an effort to emphasize the importance of reporters' work in a hostile world. (11.12.2018)  

Germany and Saudi Arabia: Weapons for a 'strategic' partner

Saudi Arabia is one of the German arms industry's top customers, despite human rights concerns over Yemen. It took the murder of Saudi journalist Khashoggi for Germany to temporarily halt arms exports. DW investigates. (05.12.2018)  

US Senate votes to end US support for Saudi-led Yemen war

The US Senate vote sent a rebuke to President Trump who has repeatedly shown support for the Saudi-led regime. The Senate also approved a resolution blaming the Saudi Crown Prince for journalist Jamal Khashoggi's death. (14.12.2018)  

Yemen is 'the biggest humanitarian disaster in the world'

Peace talks underway in Sweden are the latest attempt to put an end to the war in Yemen through negotiations. That in itself shows how hardened the sides have become — at the expense of all of the people in the middle. (06.12.2018)  

Jamal Khashoggi's final words were 'I can't breathe': report

A transcript of an audio recording of Jamal Khashoggi's final moments has revealed details of the journalist's murder. The Saudi foreign minister has rejected demands to extradite two suspects connected to the death. (10.12.2018)  

US senators have 'zero doubt' Saudi crown prince ordered Khashoggi killing

Senators briefed by CIA Director Gina Haspel have said their suspicions of Saudi Crown Prince MbS have been confirmed beyond a doubt. Lack of a strong rebuke, they said, would 'make the world a more dangerous place.' (04.12.2018)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

CIA blames Saudi crown prince for Khashoggi murder  

'Close to 2 million Yemeni children acutely malnourished'  

Related content

Saudi-Arabien Merkel neben König Salman im Königspalast

Germany and Saudi Arabia: Weapons for a 'strategic' partner 05.12.2018

Saudi Arabia is one of the German arms industry's top customers, despite human rights concerns over Yemen. It took the murder of Saudi journalist Khashoggi for Germany to temporarily halt arms exports. DW investigates.

Jamal Khashoggi

Jamal Khashoggi's final words were 'I can't breathe': report 10.12.2018

A transcript of an audio recording of Jamal Khashoggi's final moments has revealed details of the journalist's murder. The Saudi foreign minister has rejected demands to extradite two suspects connected to the death.

Jemen Sanaa Bürgerkrieg Ruinen

US Senate votes to end US support for Saudi-led Yemen war 13.12.2018

The US Senate vote sent a rebuke to President Trump who has repeatedly shown support for the Saudi-led regime. The Senate also approved a resolution blaming the Saudi Crown Prince for journalist Jamal Khashoggi's death.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 