Jamal Khashoggi murder trial opens in Saudi Arabia with calls for death penalty

The suspects charged with killing journalist Jamal Khashoggi have appeared in court. His murder in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul threw the kingdom into turmoil, with many suspecting high-level involvement.
The trial of murdered dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi opened Thursday in Riyadh with the state prosecution announcing it would seek death sentences for five of the 11 suspects, state media reported.
They provided few other details and did not name the suspects.
Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post who was an outspoken critic of Saudi Arabia's ruling family, was killed on October 2 at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.
His murder sparked international tensions, with Saudi Arabia initially denying that he had been killed and US intelligence officials, among others, accusing Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of direct involvement in the murder.
A question of evidence
The 11 suspects attended the hearing with their lawyers, a statement from the prosecutors said. The statement also said that prosecutors had asked Turkey to send the evidence it had collected while investigating Khashoggi's murder.
"No response has been received to date and the Public Prosecutor's Office is still waiting for an answer," the prosecutor's statement read.
Turkish authorities have previously said they passed on investigatory evidence to Saudi Arabia.
Following the murder, Turkish media published photos showing individuals from Salman's inner circle at the Istanbul consulate where Khashoggi was later murdered. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Khashoggi's murder reached the top levels of the Saudi government.
Khashoggi's body is believed to have been dismembered. His body has yet to be found.
A date for the second hearing has not yet been scheduled.
More to come ...
cmb/kms (APE, Reuters, AFP, dpa)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Saudi Arabia's top prosecutor has recommended the death penalty for five of the suspects charged in the murder case of dissident writer Jamal Khashoggi. However, he denied Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's involvement. (15.11.2018)
The murder of Jamal Khashoggi is a topic of hot dispute in Arab media. Two irreconcilable camps stand opposite each other. What separates them is less a question of their ideology than of their financiers. (22.11.2018)
The chief prosecutor in Istanbul has issued arrest warrants for two Saudi officials, who were close to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for the murder of columnist Jamal Khashoggi. (05.12.2018)
The chief prosecutor in Istanbul has alleged that Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi was strangled to death as soon as he entered the Saudi Consulate. (31.10.2018)
Official Saudi statements on the fate of the journalist have changed several times since he went missing from the Istanbul consulate on October 2. DW traces the events since the Saudi critic's disappearance. (23.10.2018)
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says senior Saudi officials ordered the killing that caused global outrage. One of his senior advisers believes Jamal Khashoggi's body may have been dissolved in acid. (03.11.2018)