China releases video of Uighur musician to 'disprove his death'

China released a video of Uighur poet and musician Abdurehim Heyit late Sunday in an attempt to disprove reports of his death in custody.

The unverified video, published by China Radio International's Turkish service, comes after Turkey's Foreign Ministry reported Heyit's death in a statement on China's detention of Uighurs and other Muslim minorities.

What the video shows

In the 25-second video a man identified as Heyit introduces himself and the date as February 10.

"I'm in the process of being investigated for allegedly violating the national laws," he says directly to the camera.

He then says, "I am now in good health and have never been abused."

