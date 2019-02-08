China releases video of Uighur musician to 'disprove his death'

Abdurehim Heyit is in "good health" according to an unverified video released by Chinese state media following reports of his death in a detention camp. Turkey demanded China close its "Muslim concentration camps."
China released a video of Uighur poet and musician Abdurehim Heyit late Sunday in an attempt to disprove reports of his death in custody.
The unverified video, published by China Radio International's Turkish service, comes after Turkey's Foreign Ministry reported Heyit's death in a statement on China's detention of Uighurs and other Muslim minorities.
What the video shows
