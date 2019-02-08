 China releases video of Uighur musician to ′disprove his death′ | News | DW | 11.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

China releases video of Uighur musician to 'disprove his death'

Abdurehim Heyit is in "good health" according to an unverified video released by Chinese state media following reports of his death in a detention camp. Turkey demanded China close its "Muslim concentration camps."

A Youtube screenshot of Abdurehim Heyit (Youtube)

China released a video of Uighur poet and musician Abdurehim Heyit late Sunday in an attempt to disprove reports of his death in custody.

The unverified video, published by China Radio International's Turkish service, comes after Turkey's Foreign Ministry reported Heyit's death in a statement on China's detention of Uighurs and other Muslim minorities.  

Read more: What does China want to achieve by 'modifying' Islam?

What the video shows

  • In the 25-second video a man identified as Heyit introduces himself and the date as February 10.
  • "I'm in the process of being investigated for allegedly violating the national laws," he says directly to the camera.
  • He then says, "I am now in good health and have never been abused."

More to come…

law/rt (dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

What does China want to achieve by 'modifying' Islam?

The Chinese government's plan to make Islam compatible with Chinese culture and society has attracted widespread criticism. But can Beijing achieve this goal in today's globalized world? William Yang reports. (08.01.2019)  

Turkey tells China to close Muslim 'concentration camps'

Turkey has condemned China's treatment of its ethnic Uighur minority as "a great shame for humanity." The criticism comes after the death of a renowned Uighur musician in custody. (10.02.2019)  

Conditions worsen for foreign journalists in China: survey

Foreign journalists working in China experienced surveillance, government interference and being followed. Conditions were particularly bad in Xinjiang, where "re-education" camps for Muslim minorities have been set up. (29.01.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

China’s harassment of Muslims  

Related content

China Ethnie der Uiguren

Turkey tells China to close Muslim 'concentration camps' 10.02.2019

Turkey has condemned China's treatment of its ethnic Uighur minority as "a great shame for humanity." The criticism comes after the death of a renowned Uighur musician in custody.

Belgrad Waterfront Belgrad am Wasser

Global property markets on the turn 28.01.2019

Boom times in many global real estate markets are turning to bust. Australia, several Asian countries and North America are starting to see large price corrections that are leaving speculators racing for cover.

China Ethnie der Uiguren

Conditions worsen for foreign journalists in China: survey 29.01.2019

Foreign journalists working in China experienced surveillance, government interference and being followed. Conditions were particularly bad in Xinjiang, where "re-education" camps for Muslim minorities have been set up.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 