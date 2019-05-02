Russia, Venezuela seek strategy to sideline US

Lavrov will meet with his opposite number, Jorge Arreaza, in Moscow on Sunday to address Venezuela's worsening political crisis, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The meeting takes place after a week of heightened tension between self-declared interim president Juan Guiado and President Nicolas Maduro.

Moscow said both sides would focus on what action could be taken within the remit of the Venezuelan constitution.

It comes ahead of face-to-face talks between Lavrov and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Finland on Monday.

'Very positive' talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump spoke about the escalating political conflict by phone on Friday. While Washington recognizes opposition leader and National Assembly president Guiado as interim president, Moscow supports Maduro.

Trump described the discussion as a "very positive conversation."

Russia and the US have both blamed one another for making Venezuela's deep economic woes worse. They also accuse each other of interfering in Venezuela's internal affairs, and Pompeo has even raised the prospect of US military intervention.

Maduro told his armed forces on Saturday to be ready for any possible military action by the US, as Guaido urged his supporters to march on army bases.

With the backing of more than 50 countries who support his claim to be leader, Guaido has been trying to wrest power from Maduro since January. As leader of the opposition-run National Assembly, he claims to be the legitimate head of state.

