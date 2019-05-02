 Russia, Venezuela seek strategy to sideline US | News | DW | 05.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Russia, Venezuela seek strategy to sideline US

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is meeting his Venezuelan counterpart for talks in Moscow. Russia has doubled down on its support for Venezuela's President Nicola Maduro, who the US says should stand down.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza walks with his team after addressing the media at the United Nations

Lavrov will meet with his opposite number, Jorge Arreaza, in Moscow on Sunday to address Venezuela's worsening political crisis, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The meeting takes place after a week of heightened tension between self-declared interim president Juan Guiado and President Nicolas Maduro.

Moscow said both sides would focus on what action could be taken within the remit of the Venezuelan constitution.

It comes ahead of face-to-face talks between Lavrov and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Finland on Monday.

'Very positive' talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump spoke about the escalating political conflict by phone on Friday. While Washington recognizes opposition leader and National Assembly president Guiado as interim president, Moscow supports Maduro.

Trump described the discussion as a "very positive conversation."

Watch video 01:53

Venezuelan opposition activist speaks out against Maduro

Russia and the US have both blamed one another for making Venezuela's deep economic woes worse. They also accuse each other of interfering in Venezuela's internal affairs, and Pompeo has even raised the prospect of US military intervention.

Read more: Fleeing Venezuela with a lucky charm coconut

Maduro told his armed forces on Saturday to be ready for any possible military action by the US, as Guaido urged his supporters to march on army bases.

With the backing of more than 50 countries who support his claim to be leader, Guaido has been trying to wrest power from Maduro since January. As leader of the opposition-run National Assembly, he claims to be the legitimate head of state.

rc/amp (AP, dpa Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
 

DW recommends

Opinion: Guaido-Maduro standoff exacting heavy toll on Venezuelans

Juan Guaido's attempt to force regime change with military backing has failed, and the protracted political deadlock is placing a heavy burden on the people. A new approach is needed, writes Günther Maihold. (02.05.2019)  

US steps up sanctions on Venezuelan state oil company

The US has upped its efforts to push out President Nicolas Maduro with further sanctions on the Venezuelan oil industry. It comes after opposition leader Juan Guaido was stripped of parliamentary immunity. (06.04.2019)  

Nicolas Maduro tells military to 'be ready' for potential US military action

Venezuela's president told the army to 'be ready to defend the homeland' and that he sought their 'active loyalty.' Meanwhile, self-declared president Juan Guaido urged supporters to demonstrate at military barracks. (05.05.2019)  

Trump talks Venezuela and Mueller probe with Vladimir Putin

Both presidents said they were not looking to intervene in Venezuela. Trump did not mention election meddling to Putin and referred to the Mueller report as the "Russian Hoax," angering Democrats. (04.05.2019)  

Venezuela: New protests as Maduro claims victory

Acting President Nicolas Maduro has praised "loyal and obedient" troops for stopping an uprising orchestrated by the "coup-mongering far-right." Opposition leader Juan Guaido has called for a general strike on Thursday. (02.05.2019)  

Fleeing Venezuela with a lucky charm coconut

A group of Venezuelan refugees are making the grueling journey all the way to Peru, in part thanks to their lucky charm coconut, "Wilson." (13.04.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Audios and videos on the topic

Venezuelan opposition activist speaks out against Maduro  

Related content

Venezuela Krise l Oppositionsführer Juan Guaido in Caracas

Venezuela: New protests as Maduro claims victory 02.05.2019

Acting President Nicolas Maduro has praised "loyal and obedient" troops for stopping an uprising orchestrated by the "coup-mongering far-right." Opposition leader Juan Guaido has called for a general strike on Thursday.

Kombobild Donald Trump und Wladimir Putin

Trump talks Venezuela and Mueller probe with Vladimir Putin 04.05.2019

Both presidents said they were not looking to intervene in Venezuela. Trump did not mention election meddling to Putin and referred to the Mueller report as the "Russian Hoax," angering Democrats.

Venezuela politische Krise Ausschreitungen in Caracas

US: Russia convinced Maduro to stay in Venezuela 30.04.2019

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said Maduro was ready to go into exile in Cuba but was persuaded by Russia to stay. President Donald Trump has called on Cuba to immediately cease its military support for Venezuela.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  