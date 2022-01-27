Russia-Ukraine conflict: Is Germany letting its allies down?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
As tensions rise between Russia and Ukraine, Germany faces fierce criticism for promisind to supply Kiev with medical supplies, but not weapons. Guests: Jessica Berlin (military expert), Alexander Rahr (Russia expert), Michael Thumann (Die Zeit)
Michael Thumann, Die Zeit. His point of view: "For Vladimir Putin, Ukraine is merely one aspect in the global showdown with the U.S.”
Alexander Rahr, Russia expert. His opinion: “This conflict is much harder to resolve than the Cuban Missile Crisis. Face-saving compromises are not in sight today.”
Jessica Berlin, expert on security policy and geopolitics. She says: "Germany can no longer prioritize its economic interests over its international obligations."