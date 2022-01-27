 Russia-Ukraine conflict: Is Germany letting its allies down? | To the Point | DW | 27.01.2022

To the Point

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Is Germany letting its allies down?

As tensions rise between Russia and Ukraine, Germany faces fierce criticism for promisind to supply Kiev with medical supplies, but not weapons. Guests: Jessica Berlin (military expert), Alexander Rahr (Russia expert), Michael Thumann (Die Zeit)

Michael Thumann, Die Zeit. His point of view: "For Vladimir Putin, Ukraine is merely one aspect in the global showdown with the U.S.” 

 

Alexander Rahr, Russia expert. His opinion: “This conflict is much harder to resolve than the Cuban Missile Crisis. Face-saving compromises are not in sight today.” 

 

Jessica Berlin, expert on security policy and geopolitics. She says: "Germany can no longer prioritize its economic interests over its international obligations." 
 

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Is Germany letting its allies down? 27.01.2022

Military buildup continues on Russia-Ukraine border 26.01.2022

US, NATO reject Russia's security demands 27.01.2022

Borrell: 'Our preference is that of dialogue and negotiations' 14.01.2022

Ukraine-Russia crisis: Attack will have 'consequences,' EU and US warn 24.01.2022

Russian aggression against Ukraine will have "severe costs," the head of NATO has said after a meeting with European leaders and US President Biden. Earlier, EU foreign ministers met to agree on a joint strategy.

What is the 'Normandy format' for resolving the crisis in Ukraine? 26.01.2022

Representatives of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France have used what's known as the Normandy format to try to resolve differences. The hope is the talks can also find a way out of the current standoff.

Ukraine: Joe Biden says US could sanction Vladimir Putin 25.01.2022

A Russian invasion of Ukraine would be the "largest since World War II" and prompt "enormous consequences," the US president has said. Officials are in talks about a diversion of gas to Europe if Russia cuts supplies.

China weighs in on Ukraine and Russia in call with Blinken 27.01.2022

China's foreign minister, Wang Yi, said Russia's security concerns should be taken seriously. And a deputy of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russian President Vladimir Putin was ready to invade Ukraine.