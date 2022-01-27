Russia-Ukraine conflict: Is Germany letting its allies down?

Michael Thumann, Die Zeit. His point of view: "For Vladimir Putin, Ukraine is merely one aspect in the global showdown with the U.S.”

Alexander Rahr, Russia expert. His opinion: “This conflict is much harder to resolve than the Cuban Missile Crisis. Face-saving compromises are not in sight today.”

Jessica Berlin, expert on security policy and geopolitics. She says: "Germany can no longer prioritize its economic interests over its international obligations."

