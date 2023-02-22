  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
War in Ukraine
Berlinale
The Admiral Gorshkov frigate docked in Richards Bay, South Africa
The Admiral Gorshkov frigate, armed with hypersonic missiles, has been in commission since 2018Image: Russian Defense Ministry Press Service/AP/picture alliance
ConflictsRussian Federation

Russia rules out hypersonic missile launch off South Africa

1 hour ago

A Russian ship loaded with hypersonic missiles will take part in joint naval drills with China off South Africa's eastern coast this week. But a Russian commander denied there were plans to fire the weapons.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Nr6P

A Russian commander on Wednesday ruled out a possible hypersonic missile launch during navy drills off South Africa this week.

The Admiral Gorshkov, a Russian frigate loaded with Zircon hypersonic missiles, will take part in the joint exercises with China's navy. The letters Z and V are on the side of the ship, two patriotic symbols Russia has used during its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Russian official: Hypersonic weapons 'will not be used'

"The hypersonic weapon will not be used in the context of these exercises," Russian naval officer Oleg Gladkiy told journalists during a press conference in South Africa. "There is no hidden meaning in the exercises we are performing today."

Earlier this month, Russian news agency TASS reported that the hypersonic missile firing would occur during the drills, which kicked off on Wednesday and will last until February 27.

Zircon missiles are believed to achieve speeds exceeding 9,000 kilometers per hour (almost 5,600 miles per hour), allowing them to bypass traditional naval defense systems. 

The missiles, which Russian President Vladimir Putin labeled "unstoppable," are capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.

Russian troops on the Admiral Gorshkov to partake in joint drills
Russian forces are expected to fire off artillery during the drillsImage: Russian Defense Ministry Press Service/AP/picture alliance

South Africa responds to hosting backlash

The joint Russian-Chinese naval exercises, which are taking place off South Africa's eastern coast in the Indian Ocean, are occurring during the first anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine.

South Africa has been called insensitive for hosting the drills, known as Mosi-II. The South African government has so far refused to issue a full-throated condemnation of Russia's war against Ukraine.

In response to the criticism, South African Lieutenant-General Siphiwe Sangweni said, "Cooperation and coordination with all other militaries is very important to us."

South Africa, Russia deepen ties

He said it is necessary for South Africa to learn techniques from other militaries to better defend itself and participate in global peacekeeping missions.

Brazil is involved as an observer in the drills. Brazilian President Lula Inacio Lula da Silva has previously said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is equally responsible for Russia's invasion.

Sino-Russian ties reach 'new frontiers' 

The exercises also come as Russia and China deepen their ties.

Western sanctions have led Russia to become more dependent on China's growing economy. Officials such as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken have also voiced fears that China could provide material support to Ukraine in its invasion, resulting in further escalation of the conflict. 

Putin said Wednesday that Sino-Russian relations have reached "new frontiers," while adding that Chinese President Xi Jinping would soon visit Moscow. 

wd/sms (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Armored fighting vehicles abandoned by Russian soldiers

Ukraine updates: Putin 'doesn't have a plan B'

Conflicts10 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A woman carrying an umbrella and wading through water

Nigeria's election: Candidates ignore climate change

Nigeria's election: Candidates ignore climate change

Nature and Environment5 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A protester makes a three-finger salute in front of a row of riot police, who are holding roses given to them by protesters, on February 06, 2021 in Yangon

Exiled Myanmar journalists in Thailand fight for truth

Exiled Myanmar journalists in Thailand fight for truth

Politics5 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Boris Pistorius in camouflage gear adressing soldiers through a microphone

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius sees popularity soar

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius sees popularity soar

Politics56 minutes ago
More from Germany

Europe

Helena (right) and her brother Bodia from Lviv are seen at the Medyka pedestrian border crossing in eastern Poland after fleeing the war in Ukraine, February 26, 2022

Poland-Ukraine: Solidarity with refugees, fear of Russia

Poland-Ukraine: Solidarity with refugees, fear of Russia

Conflicts12 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A man in Iskenderun, Turkey watches an excavator working in a destroyed building

Turkey-Syria earthquake: How can cities build up resilience?

Turkey-Syria earthquake: How can cities build up resilience?

Catastrophe12 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Groups of migrants cross Rio Grande in the US border with Mexico

US-Mexico border: Painful search for missing migrants

US-Mexico border: Painful search for missing migrants

MigrationFebruary 21, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A person dressed in an elaborate purple and gold costume celebrates Carnival in Rio

In Brazil, Carnival back in full swing

In Brazil, Carnival back in full swing

Society8 hours ago01:21 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage