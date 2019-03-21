Russia, Iran and Syria slam Trump's Golan Heights comments

Russia, Iran and Syria on Friday criticized President Donald Trump's announcement that the United States intends to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the occupied-Golan Heights.

The move comes as Israel has been pushing the Trump administration for recognition and some members of the Republican Party are backing the idea.

Russia, Syrian and Iranian positions

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said changing Golan's status would violate UN Security Council Resolutions.

Syria’s Foreign Ministry said the move showed "the blind bias of the United States to the Zionist entity," in reference to Israel.

Damascus added that Trump's statement won't change "the fact that Golan was and will remain Arab and Syrian."

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the "illegal and unacceptable recognition does not change the fact that it belongs to Syria."

What Trump said: The president wrote in a tweet the day before that it was time for the United States to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the strategic territory that was captured from Syria in the 1967 Six-day War and annexed in 1981.

What is the significance of US announcement?

The US announcement over the Golan Heights is likely to stoke regional tensions over the contested territory, which Syria demands be returned in exchange for any future peace deal with Israel.

Iranian forces backing the Assad regime, its Lebanese ally Hezbollah and the Syrian Army have positions close to the Israel-Syria frontier. The presence of Iranian and Hezbollah forces in Syria is viewed as a threat by Israel, which has carried out scores of airstrikes to push back against Iranian entrenchment in Syria. Russia has also deployed military police to the area to prevent a flare up violence between the two sides.

US recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights would also set a precedent that territory can be captured in war in violation of international law. UN Security Council Resolutions 242 and 497, both supported by the United States, provide the legal basis stating that Israeli occupation of Syrian territory is in violation of international law.

Watch video 08:37 Share Golan Heights Recognition Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3FSf7 Golan Heights Recognition

Why now?

The Syrian civil war has severely weakened the authority of the state, giving Israel an opportunity to exert its claims over the Golan Heights. It also comes as Israeli’s right-wing government has a friend in the Trump administration which already recognized Israel’s control over Jerusalem.

Analysts say Trump’s announcement is may give a boost to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of April 9 electionsand distract attention away from multiple corruption investigations swirling around him.

cw/rt (dpa, Reuters, AP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.