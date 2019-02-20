 Trump: Time for US to ′fully recognize′ Golan Heights as Israeli | News | DW | 21.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Trump: Time for US to 'fully recognize' Golan Heights as Israeli

US President Donald Trump has sent a foreign policy tweet calling for recognition of the contested area as belonging to Israel. The call comes as Secretary of State Pompeo meets with Israeli PM Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

US President Donald Trump (Getty Images/AFP/N. Kamm)

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump tweeted that "After 52 years it is time for the United States to fully recognize Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights," calling the area important to regional stability.

Within minutes, Israel's Prime Minister Bejamin Netanyahu tweeted his thanks to Trump for "boldly" recognizing "Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights."

More to follow ...

js/msh (AP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Related content

Bildkombo Hoda Muthana und Mike Pompeo

US says it won't take back Alabama woman who joined 'Islamic State' 20.02.2019

The United States claims Hoda Muthana does not have a US passport, and has no right to obtain one. A lawyer for her family says Muthana does have that right because she was born in New Jersey.

US Truppen im Arabischen Golf

US to lead fight against 'Islamic State' despite leaving Syria 06.02.2019

President Donald Trump told representatives from 79 countries that the US would "do what it takes to defeat every ounce" of "Islamic State." He predicted the jihadist group would lose all of its territory by next week.

Mike Pompeo und Federica Mogherini

Pompeo, Mogherini hold tense meeting after Iran rebuke from US 15.02.2019

The top diplomats from the US and the EU have met a day after Washington slammed Europe over its stance on Iran. The criticism highlights current strains in trans-Atlantic ties.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  