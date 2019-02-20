Trump: Time for US to 'fully recognize' Golan Heights as Israeli

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump tweeted that "After 52 years it is time for the United States to fully recognize Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights," calling the area important to regional stability.

Within minutes, Israel's Prime Minister Bejamin Netanyahu tweeted his thanks to Trump for "boldly" recognizing "Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights."

More to follow ...

js/msh (AP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.