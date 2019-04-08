Russia hands Norwegian citizen 14-year jail term for espionage

A court in Moscow has sentenced a Norwegian man to 14 years in prison for spying on Russian nuclear submarines. A lawyer for the retired border inspector claims he is the victim of a setup.
A Russian court found retired Norwegian border guard Frode Berg guilty of espionage on Tuesday and handed him a 14-year jail sentence.
Berg was arrested in Moscow in late 2017 and accused of gathering information about Russian nuclear submarines on behalf of Norway's intelligence services.
The conviction could harm relations between Russia and its NATO-member neighbor.
Read more: Russian arrested in Norway for spying
Hoping for a pardon
Berg, who was tried behind closed doors, pleaded not guilty to the charges. While he has admitted to acting as a courier for Norwegian intelligence, he insists he believed he was only delivering money. The 63-year-old was well-known in the Russian-Norwegian border area, often participating in cultural and humanitarian exchange projects.
Berg's lawyer said his client would not appeal the verdict and plans to request a presidential pardon from Vladimir Putin.
Read more: 'Why did you kill my girlfriend?' — UK nerve agent survivor meets Russia envoy
"He expects his government to undertake diplomatic efforts," defense lawyer Ilya Novikov said. "We see no practical use in appealing."
Ahead of the trial, Novikov had warned that Berg may not survive a lengthy sentence in a Russian prison, adding that he hoped diplomatic efforts could secure his client's freedom.
Putin discussed the case in talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg in Saint Petersburg last week. When asked about the possibility of a pardon, the Russian president said: "We must wait for the court proceedings ... We will take a look at what we can do with this depending on the court's decision."
Although Russia and Norway generally share amicable ties, Moscow's annexation of Crimea in 2014 has increased tensions between the two.
nm/rc (AP, AFP, Reuters)
Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.
Charlie Rowley's partner, Dawn Sturgess, was killed after being exposed to the Novichok nerve agent, which was used to attack ex-Russia spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in Salisbury on March 4, 2018. (07.04.2019)
An IT specialist for Russia's parliament has been detained over suspicious behavior at a European political conference. The man is being held pending trial due to concerns he may destroy evidence. (24.09.2018)
Russia's military spy chief has died just two years after the death of his predecessor. Igor Korobov faced US sanctions over alleged electoral hacking. Britain saw his GRU agency as the instigator of the Skripal affair. (22.11.2018)
Russia has opened a criminal case against a US citizen accused of spying. Relations between Moscow and Washington have soured since Russia's annexation of Crimea and accusations Russia interfered with US elections. (31.12.2018)
A former US Marine in Moscow for a wedding has formally been charged with spying. There is speculation that he was arrested so Russia could trade him for one of its citizens accused of trying to influence US elections. (03.01.2019)
The facts surrounding the arrest of US citizen Paul Whelan in Moscow remain murky. But rumors suggesting he was arrested so he could be exchanged for alleged Russian spy Maria Butina are growing louder. (04.01.2019)