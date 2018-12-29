 Russia detains US citizen suspected of spying | News | DW | 31.12.2018

News

Russia detains US citizen suspected of spying

Russia has opened a criminal case against a US citizen for alleged spying. Relations between Moscow and Washington have soured since Russia's annexation of Crimea and allegations Russia interfered with US elections.

Russland Roter Platz mit Kreml in Moskau (Getty Images/AFP/V. Maximov)

An American citizen suspected of espionage was arrested in Moscow on December 28, Russia's domestic security service (FSB) said in a statement on Monday.

The FSB said a criminal case has been opened against him, according to news agency AFP. The statement identified the American in Russian, using a name that appeared to translate Paul Whelan. It did not provide details about the nature of the alleged spying.

Russia has been entangled with multiple spy scandals in the West. Russian agents are suspected of poisoning former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in England. A Russian national, Maria Butina, was also convicted in the United States for acting as an illegal foreign agent.

Tensions between Moscow and Washington have intensified since Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014. Since then, the US and other countries have imposed various sanctions against Russian officials, companies and banks. The US is also investigating whether Russia interfered in US elections in 2016.

More to come...

dv/kms (AFP, Reuters)

