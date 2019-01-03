 Paul Whelan: US citizen charged with spying in Russia | News | DW | 03.01.2019

News

Paul Whelan: US citizen charged with spying in Russia

A former US Marine in Moscow for a wedding has formally been charged with spying. There is speculation that he was arrested so Russia could trade him for one of its citizens accused of trying to influence US elections.

Paul Whelan (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Whelan Family )

The former US Marine detained in Russia has been charged with espionage, the Interfax news agency said on Thursday. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

Paul Whelan, 48, was detained by Russia's FSB state security service in Moscow last Friday on suspicion of spying, in a case which threatens to aggravate diplomatic tensions with the United States.

The FSB opened a criminal case against Whelan but gave no details of his alleged espionage activities.

According to Interfax, the Russian authorities had brought formal charges against Whelan on Thursday, citing what it described as an informed source. 

Whelan's lawyer, Vladimir Zherebenkov, declined to comment on the charges but told Reuters that under the terms of the arrest order, Whelan was expected to remain in custody in Moscow until at least February 28.

"I consider his detention and arrest baseless. It's based on investigators' supposition that he will hinder the investigation process. We are asking for bail instead," Zherebenkov said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that the United States has asked Russia to explain Whelan's arrest and would demand his immediate return if it determines his detention is inappropriate.

Whelan's family has said that he was visiting Moscow for the wedding of a retired Marine and is innocent of the espionage charges against him.

  • USA Nominierungsparteitag der Demokraten in Philadelphia (Reuters/M. Kauzlarich)

    Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline

    Democrats in the dark

    Over the summer, a security company hired by the Democratic National Convention tells the DNC that they have been successfully infiltrated by hackers for more than year. Two groups, known as Cozy Bear and Fancy Bear, both have links to the Russian government, the Washington Post reports.

  • Washington J. Edgar Hoover FBI Gebäude (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline

    All eyes on Russia

    At the end of July, the FBI launches an investigation into whether or not the Russian government ordered the DNC hack. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov calls the move "paranoid."

  • USA Florida Naples Donald Trump im Wahlkampf (Reuters/J. Ernst)

    Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline

    'Russia, if you're listening'

    On the campaign trail, Republican nominee Donald Trump encourages Russia to "find the 30,000 emails that are missing." In a series of debates with rival Hillary Clinton, Trump casts doubt on Moscow's role in hacks that targeted the DNC and Clinton's campaign manager, John Podesta.

  • Deutschland PK Wikileaks in Berlin (Reuters/A. Schmidt)

    Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline

    Wikileaks targets Clinton

    Wikileaks begins releasing slightly compromising emails from Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta. Co-founder Julian Assange defends targeting Clinton, saying Trump's own statements are indictment enough of the Republican nominee. Over a period of months, Wikileaks consistently denies allegations that its sources are Russian.

  • Symbolbild CIA USA Geheimdienst (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

    Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline

    CIA, FBI investigations

    In a rare moment of complete agreement for the US' two biggest intelligence agencies, both the FBI and CIA come to the conclusion that the Russia government sought to influence the US election by promoting unfavorable coverage of Hillary Clinton.

  • Symbolbild US-Wahl - Donald Trump & Wladimir Putin (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Thew & A. Druzhinin/Ria Novosti/Kremlin Pool)

    Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline

    Donald and Vladmir

    Trump, who has made no secret of his admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin, calls the intelligence reports "ridiculous." Anti-Clinton voices slam the probe as a distraction meant to discredit the now president-elect. This puts Trump at odds with congressional Republicans who call for an independent investigation.

  • Washington Präsident Obama im Weißen Haus (picture-alliance/AP Photo/P. M. Monsivais)

    Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline

    Obama expels diplomats

    At the end of December, the Obama administration expels 35 Russian diplomats and shuts down two Russian intelligence compounds as the Kremlin continues to deny a roll in the summer's cyber attacks. President Putin eschews direct retaliation, saying he will wait to see how President-elect Trump's Russia policies play out.

    Author: Elizabeth Schumacher


Possible exchange

Zherebenkov said Whelan, who is being held at the Lefortovo detention facility in Moscow, was "feeling positive." He added that a translator was explaining the legal procedures to him.

"All his rights and all international principles are being fully followed," Zherebenkov said.

Daniel Hoffman, a former CIA Moscow station chief, said it was "possible, even likely" that Putin had ordered Whelan's arrest in order to set up an exchange for Maria Butina, a Russian citizen who pleaded guilty on Dec. 13 to acting as an agent to influence conservative groups in the United States.

Russia says Butina was forced to make a false confession about being a Russian agent.

The Kremlin did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Whelan's detention.

av/rt (dpa, AP, AFP)

