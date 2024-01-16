Risk of famine continues to rise in Gaza

ConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesRisk of famine continues to rise in GazaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesNita Blake-Persen01/16/2024January 16, 2024After 100 days of fighting, there are no signs of a letup in the Israel-Hamas war. Amid the constant threat of Israeli strikes, people in Gaza are not only struggling to find refuge, but enough food as well.https://p.dw.com/p/4bHjuAdvertisement