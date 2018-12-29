Rights group slams Sudan's use of 'lethal force' on protesters

Police in Sudan on Monday used tear gas to disperse thousands of protesters shortly after they began to march toward the Nile-side palace of President Omar al-Bashir.

Crowds called for al-Bashir to resign following deadly anti-government demonstrations. Hundreds had chanted "freedom, peace and justice" and "revolution is the people's choice" ahead of the planned march.

Human Rights Watch has urged Sudan's government to order security forces not to use lethal force against demonstrators. It says 40 people have been killed during protests against rising prices, food shortages and a cash crisis.

Read more: Sudanese Foreign Minister: 'There is no torture'

Watch video 26:04 Now live 26:04 mins. Share Ibrahim Ghandour on Conflict Zone Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/2tPvI Ibrahim Ghandour on Conflict Zone

Hundreds of police officers and security forces were deployed to prevent the rally from taking place on the eve of the country's Independence Day anniversary.

At least 19 people, including two military personnel, have been killed in clashes between protesters and police since the demonstrations over rising prices, shortages of basic commodities and a cash crisis began on December 19, according to government figures released last week. Amnesty International and other groups said the death toll is about twice as large.

Read more: Anger over dictatorship, not bread, fueling Sudan uprising

Journalist Yousra Elbagir reported being attacked after secretly filming a convoy of armed national security trucks.

Despite Bashir instructing police to abstain from using excessive force, there were unconfirmed reports on Monday of protesters being shot by live ammunition. Some security officers were reported on rooftops, and armored vehicles with machine guns were stationed along the main streets.

Human Rights Watch said Sudanese forces have been using tear gas and live ammunition against protesters, as well as beating and arresting many.

Last week, the United States, Britain, Norway and Canada said in a joint statement that they have "reliable reports" that Sudan's security forces were using live fire.

60 years of war and peace in South Sudan: A photo timeline South Sudan: Fought over since colonial era For decades, what is now the Republic of South Sudan was officially part of the Republic of Sudan. The first secession war dates back to 1955, even before British colonialists handed over duties to the new government in Khartoum, with Christian South Sudanese fighting for more independence from the Arab north.

60 years of war and peace in South Sudan: A photo timeline Lines get blurred From 1972 to 1983, South Sudan enjoyed relative peace and autonomy before falling back into civil war. The Sudan People's Liberation Movement and Army (SPLM/A) took up the fight, led by John Garang. The group later splintered, with Salva Kiir and Riek Machar holding leading positions in different factions.

60 years of war and peace in South Sudan: A photo timeline Free at last In a January 2011 referendum, the South Sudanese people voted for independence. Salva Kiir and Riek Machar were named president and vice president respectively. The new state was based largely on a peace deal struck in 2005 under the auspices of Garang, who died in a helicopter crash weeks after the deal.

60 years of war and peace in South Sudan: A photo timeline Taking up arms again The alliance between the enemies-turned-colleagues didn't last long. In July 2013, two years after independence, Kiir dismissed Riek Machar and all other cabinet members. In December, he donned his military uniform for effect when addressing the media, accusing Machar and his allies of attempting a coup. It was the beginning of a civil war that continues to this day.

60 years of war and peace in South Sudan: A photo timeline A deadly conflict At least 50,000 people have died in the conflict, despite various attempts at ending it on different levels. 2.4 million people have been forced from their homes. In May 2014, the 14,000-strong UN mission to South Sudan was restructured to focus on the protection of civilians. Building the state no longer seemed a realistic goal to pursue.

60 years of war and peace in South Sudan: A photo timeline Hopes shattered Also in May 2015, a meeting of Kiir (far left) and Machar (far right) in Addis Ababa resulted in a ceasefire agreement that sparked hope for peace. Those hopes evaporated when new fighting erupted hours later. Subsequent agreements would be just as short-lived. Not only did the two leaders fail to agree, but observers commented they had long ago lost control over their respective fighters.

60 years of war and peace in South Sudan: A photo timeline Opponents reunited The latest peace agreement, signed in August 2015, had a rocky start. President Salva Kiir at first refused to sign but finally gave in to international pressure. Part of the deal was to guarantee Machar's return from his exile in Ethiopia. But there has been quarrelling over the number of fighters and weapons that could accompany him to Juba.

60 years of war and peace in South Sudan: A photo timeline The spoils of war Meanwhile, the conflict has left the country in ruins. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Said Raad al-Hussein, says in a report that both government troops and rebels use rape as a means of terror and warfare. The UN Security Council has decided to put in place a commission to investigate the violence. Author: Philipp Sandner



kw/rc (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Every day at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.