Human Rights Watch (HRW) is a non-profit, non-governmental organization based in New York. Its stated aim is to promote human rights and justice around the world.

HRW was founded by Robert L. Berstein in 1978. Each year, the group publishes more than 100 reports on the state of human rights in some 90 countries. It works with local groups, media and policymakers to advocate for the protection of basic rights. In 1997, HRW shared in a Nobel Peace Prize as a founding member of the International Campaign to Ban Landmines. It also played a leading role in the 2008 treaty banning cluster munitions.