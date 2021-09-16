Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Human Rights Watch

Human Rights Watch (HRW) is a non-profit, non-governmental organization based in New York. Its stated aim is to promote human rights and justice around the world.

HRW was founded by Robert L. Berstein in 1978. Each year, the group publishes more than 100 reports on the state of human rights in some 90 countries. It works with local groups, media and policymakers to advocate for the protection of basic rights. In 1997, HRW shared in a Nobel Peace Prize as a founding member of the International Campaign to Ban Landmines. It also played a leading role in the 2008 treaty banning cluster munitions. This is an automatic compilation of all DW content on Human Rights Watch.

Eritrean Refugees protest in-front of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) offices to condemn the attacks on the refugees in Hitsats and Shimelba camps during the fight between Ethiopia’s National Defence Force and Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Eritrean, Tigray forces committed 'war crimes': Rights watchdog 16.09.2021

Human Rights Watch detailed the killing and rape of Eritrean refugees by Eritrean troops and Tigray fighters. The report documents atrocities committed around two camps in northern Ethiopia.
©PHOTOPQR/LE PARISIEN/Philippe de Poulpiquet ; Entre Gao (Mali) et Niamey (Niger), le 1er novembre 2019. Un groupe du bataillon de chasseurs à Pieds à bord d'un VBCI (Véhicule Blindé de Combat d'Infrantrie) en route pour une opération de lutte contre les groupes armés terroristes (GAT). - French soldiers of Operation Barkhane. Operation Barkhane is an ongoing anti-insurgent operation in Africa's Sahel region, which commenced 1 August 2014. It consists of a 3,000-strong French force, which will be permanent and headquartered in -N’Djamena, the capital of -Chad. The operation has been designed with five countries, and former French colonies, that span the Sahel: -Burkina-Faso, -Chad, -Mali, -Mauritania and -Niger. These countries are collectively referred to as the G5 Sahel.

Niger: Gunmen kill 37 people in village attack 17.08.2021

The attack left 14 children dead as the assailants reportedly "shot at anything that moved." It's the latest attack in near Niger's border with Mali.
Journalists visit the site of a massive deadly explosion in August last year, at the port in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. French Foreign Trade Minister Franck Riester criticized Lebanese leaders during a visit to Beirut’s port on Tuesday, warning them of upcoming sanctions from Paris that will target Lebanese officials blocking the formation of a new government. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Beirut blast: Key officials 'criminally negligent,' HRW says 03.08.2021

Top Lebanese officials had been warned about the dangers of chemicals stored in the port yet failed to act to prevent the tragedy, according to a report from Human Rights Watch.
A protester holds up a painting of Myanmar's detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi to mark her birthday during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on June 19, 2021. (Photo by STR / AFP)

Myanmar: Rights group slams junta ahead of coup anniversary 31.07.2021

Young people have, once again, taken to the streets despite rising numbers of COVID infections. Meanwhile, Human Rights Watch accused the military of committing "crimes against humanity."
A Palestinian woman hold her son as she walks past her house that was destroyed in Israeli air strikes during Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in Gaza, June 1, 2021. Picture taken June 1, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

HRW: Israel and Hamas committed 'war crimes' 27.07.2021

A report from the human rights watchdog has concluded that violence during the May Gaza conflict amounted to war crimes. The investigation focused on three Israeli airstrikes.
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - AUGUST 04: (SOUTH KOREA OUT) South Korean women protest against sexism and hidden camera pornography on August 4, 2018 in Seoul, South Korea. Over 40,000 women staged a protest to urge South Korean government to come up with measures to tackle sexual abuse involving hidden cameras. The country has been in a grip of spy cameras used to capture women and sometimes men undressing, going to the toilet, or in changing rooms which are then posted online at pornographic sites. (Photo by Jean Chung/Getty Images)

South Korea fails to tackle digital sex crimes, HRW says 16.06.2021

The sharing of intimate pictures without permission is a huge problem in South Korea, according to Human Rights Watch. These crimes typically target women.
*** Dieses Bild ist fertig zugeschnitten als Social Media Snack (für Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) im Tableau zu finden: Fach „Images“ —> Weltspiegel/01.06.2021 *** Demonstrators take cover behind a mattress during clashes with riot police which erupted during a protest against the government of Colombian President Ivan Duque, in Facatativa, Colombia, on May 31, 2021. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)

HRW accuses Colombian police of 'egregious' abuse of protesters 09.06.2021

Human Rights Watch said 20 protesters have died at the hands of Colombian police in what were "not isolated incidents by rogue officers, but rather the result of systemic shortcomings."

A Colombian soldier stands guard in a street the day after protests against the Colombian President Ivan Duque's government, in Cali, Colombia, on May 29, 2021. - The Colombian army on Saturday tightened its control over Cali, the country's third largest city, after the latest anti-government protests left at least 13 people dead. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP) (Photo by LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images)

Colombia: HRW warns military deployment to counter protests could escalate violence 30.05.2021

As the Colombian military is deployed to quell an ongoing anti-government protest movement, Human Rights Watch told DW that security forces have a "poor record" on the judicious use of force.

An Israeli soldier fires during clashes with Palestinian youth in the city center of the occupied West Bank town of Hebron on April 24, 2021, following a protest in support of Palestinian demonstration in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem. - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on April 24, 2021, called for calm on all sides after several nights of unrest in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem. There have been nightly disturbances since the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan on April 13, amid Palestinian anger over police blocking off access to the promenade around the walls of the Old City and a ban on gatherings. (Photo by HAZEM BADER / AFP)

Human Rights Watch: Israel committing 'apartheid' crimes against Palestinians 27.04.2021

Human Rights Watch has called on the International Criminal Court to investigate "systematic discrimination" against Palestinians.
Demonstrators display a banner with an image of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. The U.N. expert on human rights in Myanmar warned of the prospect for major violence as demonstrators gather again Wednesday to protest the military's seizure of power. (AP Photo)

Canada, UK sanction Myanmar generals 18.02.2021

Myanmar military generals accused of rights violations are facing sanctions from Britain and Canada. Human Rights Watch has said coup leaders will only listen to their "pocketbook."
30.01.2021 *** A family Eritrean refugees stand inside their house at Mai Aini Refugee camp, in Ethiopia, on January 30, 2021. - Eritrean refugees in Ethiopia fear their suffering may not be over, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed strains to end a brutal conflict in the northern region of Tigray that has rendered them uniquely vulnerable. Nearly 100,000 refugees from Eritrea, an oppressive, authoritarian nation bordering Ethiopia to the north, were registered in four camps in Tigray when fighting erupted in November between Abiy's government and the regional ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF). (Photo by EDUARDO SOTERAS / AFP) (Photo by EDUARDO SOTERAS/AFP via Getty Images)

HRW: Ethiopian forces 'shelled civilians' during Tigray war 11.02.2021

Human Rights Watch has accused Ethiopia's army of breaking international law by shelling civilian populations during their offensive against Tigray separatists. The watchdog called for a UN investigation.
6435153 08.01.2021 The U.S. Capitol Building is seen in Washington, the United States. Thousands of Trump's supporters violently stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying the election results. The attack came after Trump urged his supporters to keep fighting to overturn the election results. Stringer / Sputnik

US must restore its human rights role — HRW 13.01.2021

The Human Rights Watch accused US President Donald Trump of abandoning the fight for human rights and called for President-elect Joe Biden to reverse course.
05.01.2020 *** Freelance journalists of the Independent Journalists Association of Vietnam Pham Chi Dung (R), Le Huu Minh Tuan (C) and Nguyen Tuong Thuy (L) stand between police during their trial at a court in Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam January 5, 2021. VNA/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. VIETNAM OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN VIETNAM. MANDATORY CREDIT. BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE.

Vietnam jails pro-democracy journalists for 'propaganda' 05.01.2021

The ruling communist regime is cracking down on dissident voices — including former staff — ahead of its national congress party. Three writers have been sentenced to more than a decade behind bars.
(FILES) This file photo taken on June 2, 2019 shows buildings at the Artux City Vocational Skills Education Training Service Center, believed to be a re-education camp where mostly Muslim ethnic minorities are detained, north of Kashgar in China's northwestern Xinjiang region. - China's claim on July 30, 2019 that most inmates have been released from re-education camps in its Xinjiang region has drawn anger and doubt from the Uighur diaspora which has launched a social media campaign challenging Beijing to prove it. (Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP) / TO GO WITH AFP STORY CHINA-XINJIANG-RIGHTS,FOCUS BY EVA XIAO AND SAMUEL REEVES

Uighur detentions in China 'turbocharged' by technology 09.12.2020

Leaked police data showed thousands of Uighur people were arbitrarily selected for arrest via a computer program, a Human Rights Watch report has found.
Yves Jean-Bart, President of the Haitian Football Federation, arrives at a courthouse for a hearing regarding allegations that he abused female athletes at the country’s national training center, in Croix-des-Bouquets, Haiti, Thursday, May 14, 2020. Several players and former players have come forward and accused him of sexual misconduct after he threatened to remove them from the team if they did not accept his advances. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery) |

Sex abuse scandal in Haiti: Human Rights Watch calls for urgent FIFA action 18.11.2020

The Human Rights Watch organization has called for world football’s governing body FIFA to "permanently" ban Haitian Football Federation president Yves Jean-Bart. The statement follows reports of ongoing sexual abuse.
En esta imagen sin fechar distribuida el 14 de octubre de 2020 por el gobierno norcoreano, el líder de Corea del Norte, Kim Jong Un (segundo por la izquierda), visita la localidad rural de Komdok, golpeada por un tifón, para inspeccionar los trabajos de recuperación. (Agencia Central de Noticias Coreana/Korea News Service vía AP) |

North Korea's justice system slammed as 'arbitrary', 'degrading' 19.10.2020

A new report published by Human Rights Watch has showcased accounts that highlight how North Korea's pretrial detention system treats people as "worth less than an animal." This often means being subjected to torture.
Show more articles