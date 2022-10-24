  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Iran protests
Soccer fan holding small rainbow flags in hands
The treatment of the LGBTQ community in Qatar continues to be of concernImage: Frank Hoermann/Sven Simon/IMAGO
Human RightsQatar

HRW report alleges abuse of LGBTQ Qataris

Jonathan Crane
1 hour ago

Human Rights Watch has obtained rare testimony from the LGBTQ community in Qatar that states authorities in the country hosting the 2022 World Cup are arbitrarily detaining and mistreating LGBTQ people.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ia12

Testimony provided to the international rights group Human Rights Watch (HRW) has revealed shocking accounts of abuse suffered by gay, bisexual and transgender people in Qatar.

With the World Cup in Qatar now less than a month away, members of the LGBTQ community there have detailed their experiences at the hands of Qatar's Preventive Security Department, an opaque security force whose duties include upholding law and order in the Gulf state.

A bisexual woman in Qatar, a country where homosexuality is illegal, claims she was beaten until she lost consciousness. A transgender woman explained how she was forced to remove makeup from her face, while another transgender woman recalled how she was kept in solitary confinement and had her hair shaved off.

A third transgender woman told HRW how she was accused of "imitating women" and given a bloody nose and lips in a police car on her way to a detention center.

"I saw many other LGBT people detained there: two Moroccan lesbians, four Filipino gay men, and one Nepalese gay man," said the woman. "I was detained for three weeks without charge, and officers repeatedly sexually harassed me. Part of the release requirement was attending sessions with a psychologist who 'would make me a man again.'"

In total, HRW said it had documented six cases of "severe and repeated beatings" and five cases of sexual harassment of people who were in police custody between 2019 and 2022. All the transgender detainees were allegedly mandated to attend conversion therapy sessions.

'Unequivocally false'

In response to HRW's findings, a Qatari government official told DW that the allegations "contain information that is categorically and unequivocally false," adding that "the Qatari government does not operate or license any 'conversion centers.'

"The rehabilitation clinic mentioned in the report supports individuals suffering from behavioral conditions such as substance dependence, eating disorders and mood disorders, and operates in accordance with the highest international medical standards."   

The official added: "Qatar does not tolerate discrimination against anyone, and our policies and procedures are underpinned by a commitment to human rights for all.

"The claims were not brought to our attention until they were first reported in the media. If Human Rights Watch had contacted us, we would have been able to disprove the allegations."

FIFA, world football's governing body, has also been approached for comment.

World Cup 2022: Ongoing concern over LGBTQ rights in Qatar

World is watching

Activists have been critical of the lack of LGBTQ reform in Qatar, and these latest revelations will raise further questions.

"While Qatar prepares to host the World Cup, security forces are detaining and abusing LGBT people simply for who they are, apparently confident that the security force abuses will go unreported and unchecked," said Rasha Younes, a HRW researcher who specializes in LGBTQ rights. "The world is watching."

Nasser Mohamed, an openly gay Qatari activist who sought political asylum in the United States over fears he would be persecuted for his sexuality back home, connected those who testified back to HRW.

Earlier this month, Mohamed told the Press Association that he thought LGBTQ fans in Qatar could be subject to "gay bashing" from locals because security forces don't have the resources to keep them safe.

"You're now bringing LGBT fans to a bubble that is trained to gay-bash and has not seen LGBT visibility before and would perceive it as an attack," he said.

"I really don't think there are going to be people to protect them if they do get attacked, so I really worry more about the public attacking them than the officials."

Soccer fans in Wembley Stadium in London holding up pro-LGBT+ rights signs
Many soccer fans are concerned about LGBTQ rights in QatarImage: Nick Potts/PA Wire/dpa

All are welcome

World Cup organizers have insisted that all fans will be welcome in Qatar, irrespective of their sexuality, and say that rainbow flags, a symbol of the LGBTQ community, will be permitted at the tournament.

However, an official responsible for World Cup security told the Associated Press earlier this year that fans could have their rainbow flags confiscated for their own safety. Qatar's emir — during a visit to Germany in May — said that "we expect and want people to respect our culture."

Such comments mean many LGBTQ fans will stay away. Dario Minden of the German Unsere Kurve fan group, who made headlines in September for urging Qatar's ambassador to Germany to abolish the death penalty for homosexuality, told DW he wouldn't be going to the tournament and "will not watch a single minute."

"The direction the football business has taken is so tremendously wrong, I'm sick of it," Minden said.

"If global football wants to be an ally of queer people, it needs to prove it not by showing rainbow colors in situations where it's easy. It has to prove it when it comes to questions of morals and money. No World Cup should be hosted in a place where not being heterosexual is criminalized."

HRW researcher Younes told DW that although she thought it was unlikely Qatari authorities would arrest LGBTQ fans during the World Cup, she still had concerns.

"The accounts documented by Human Rights Watch signal the impunity with which security forces carry out human rights abuses, including against LGBTQ people," Younes said.

"Combined with Qatar's repressive climate around free expression, this impunity warrants concern for the safety of LGBTQ people."

Edited by: Matt Ford

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

external

LGBTQ rights in Qatar - Activists criticize lack of LGBTQ reform in Qatar

LGBTQ rights in Qatar - Activists criticize lack of LGBTQ reform in Qatar

Teaser: LGBTQ fans are concerned for their safety at Qatar 2022 but visitors may be treated less harshly than residents, in a country where homosexuality is illegal. Activists criticize FIFA, the lack of reform and the media coverage focusing on visitors.
SportsAugust 11, 202202:30 min
Abu Dhabi's Color Run showing many international runners

UAE is becoming increasingly hostile to the LGBTQ community

UAE is becoming increasingly hostile to the LGBTQ community

Queers have so far managed to live in the Gulf state by keeping a low profile. But UAE’s new crackdown on the LGBTQ community might change that.
PoliticsSeptember 27, 2022
Iranian protesters in Austria

Iranians protest on and off the pitch ahead of the World Cup

Iranians protest on and off the pitch ahead of the World Cup

A football friendly to prepare for Qatar 2022 proved fertile grounds for Iranian protesters. The national team have now lent their support in the fight for the freedom of women in a country with a hard-line government.
SportsSeptember 28, 2022
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Sudanese protester on a street in Khartoum, chanting against the military coup

Still hoping for democracy in Sudan

PoliticsOctober 23, 2022
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

external

Nigerian student finds safety in Berlin

Nigerian student finds safety in Berlin

Society42 minutes ago05:00 min
More from Africa

Asia

Women seen standing on the balcony as they take photos and record videos with their smartphones in Mumbai

India takes on China's smartphone makers

India takes on China's smartphone makers

BusinessOctober 21, 2022
More from Asia

Germany

A residential building in Kyiv, Ukraine, destroyed by a Russian drone on October 17, 2022

How much could it cost to rebuild Ukraine?

How much could it cost to rebuild Ukraine?

Business3 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A T-72B tank takes part in joint military drills held by Belarusian and Russian troops (February 2022)

Ukraine prepares for Russian troop buildup in Belarus

Ukraine prepares for Russian troop buildup in Belarus

Conflicts4 hours ago02:39 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Soccer fan holding small rainbow flags in hands

HRW report alleges abuse of LGBTQ Qataris

HRW report alleges abuse of LGBTQ Qataris

Human Rights1 hour ago
More from Middle East

North America

Drama at turn one at the US Grand Prix

US moving Formula One into new era

US moving Formula One into new era

Sports14 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

The EU is looking beyond its own crises to address a human tragedy unfolding in Latin America.

Migrants risk death on Darien Gap trek north

Migrants risk death on Darien Gap trek north

MigrationOctober 19, 202203:50 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage