 Sudan rocked by protests over bread price hike | News | DW | 23.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Sudan rocked by protests over bread price hike

Demonstrators are demanding the ouster of President Omar Bashir, who has been in power since 1989. The sub-Saharan nation has been gripped by soaring inflation, a weak currency, and food shortages.

Sudanese supporters of opposition leader Sadiq al-Mahdi gather in Khartoum

Protesters in Sudan took to the streets on Sunday for a fifth day, facing tear gas and arrests, as a wave of unrest has gripped the sub-Saharan nation since Wednesday.

The protests were triggered by a steep increase in the price of bread, a staple for most Sudanese, but are also related to ongoing food and fuel shortages. Demonstrators have demanded that long-time President Omar Bashir step down.

In Omdurman, just across the River Nile from central Khartoum, protesters chanted "The people want the fall of the regime" and "Freedom! Freedom!"

Demonstrations have taken place in several other cities. Some 600 residents in the city of Um Rawaba, 200 kilometers (125 miles) southwest of Khartoum, gathered in the market chanting "the people want the fall of the regime," Agence France Presse reported.

Protesters burnt tires and branches in the streets and attempted to storm a government building before being repelled by security officials, witnesses said.

Read more: Forgotten country: Fighting the hunger crisis in South Sudan

As protests have mounted, an umbrella coalition of professional unions announced an indefinite doctors strike on Sunday, a move that is expected to be the first of several work stoppages.

Protesters in the city of Atbara, north of Khartoum, set up bonfires during demonstrations

Demonstrators in the city of Atbara, north of Khartoum, set up bonfires during a protest

Army stands with Bashir

Since the unrest began on Wednesday, police have used tear gas against demonstrators and authorities declared states of emergency and curfews in several states to impose order.

According to official figures, at least eight people have died in clashes with police. But Sudan's main opposition leader Sadiq al-Mahdi said the death toll stood higher, with 22 people falling victim to what he said was "armed repression."

Read more: Opinion: South Sudan's new peace deal — will it hold?

Sudan's official news agency SUNA reported Sunday that authorities had arrested a "cell of saboteurs" that planned "acts of vandalism in the capital".

Meanwhile, Sudan's military pledged its support for President Bashir. "The armed forces assert that it stands behind its leadership and its keen interest in safeguarding the people's achievements and the nation's security, safety along with its blood, honor and assets," a military statement said.

Economic woes

The sub-Saharan nation has been suffering from economic difficulties that include an acute foreign currency shortage and a soaring inflation, currently running at close to 70 percent. Shortages of fuel and food have several cities, including Khartoum, in the past three weeks.

Read more: South Sudan: a neglected conflict and donor fatigue

President Bashir has long been a member of Sudan's military establishment, which has dominated the country in the six decades since independence from Anglo-Egyptian rule in 1956.

He came to power after he joined forces with Islamists in a 1989 military coup that toppled a freely elected but largely ineffective government.

jcg/aw (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Sudan's Omar al-Bashir first Arab leader to visit Syria since 2011

Sudan's president has become the first Arab leader to visit Syria since the start of the civil war in 2011. Syria was expelled from the Arab League after the Assad regime violently clamped down on the opposition. (16.12.2018)  

Sudan Islamic clerics attack DW show 'Shabab Talk'

A young woman's passionate plea for freedom and respect has sparked a heated debate about gender inequality in Sudan. Video of the Arabic-language DW show went viral, garnering more than 1 million views. (21.09.2018)  

Forgotten country: Fighting the hunger crisis in South Sudan

Over four million people are facing severe food insecurity. Nearly two million people have fled the country. The war has left South Sudan in a state of crisis and dispair. (07.12.2018)  

Opinion: South Sudan's new peace deal — will it hold?

The most recent peace agreement finally offers hope for a formal and final end to the multi-year conflict in South Sudan, says DW's Waakhe Simon Wudu. (18.09.2018)  

South Sudan: a neglected conflict and donor fatigue

After decades of civil war, South Sudan has been named one of the worst places to be a child. Education, food and security are all difficult to access. DW speaks to Save the Children. (02.08.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Der syrische Präsident Bashar Assad (rechts) schüttelt dem sudanesischen Präsidenten Omar al-Bashir in Damaskus, Syrien die Hand

Sudan's Omar al-Bashir first Arab leader to visit Syria since 2011 16.12.2018

Sudan's president has become the first Arab leader to visit Syria since the start of the civil war in 2011. Syria was expelled from the Arab League after the Assad regime violently clamped down on the opposition.

Demokratische Republik Kongo - Wahl

AfricaLink on Air - 21 December 2018 21.12.2018

DR Congo opposition warns against another election delay+++Troops deployed in Sudan after deadly bread protests+++ US calls for dialogue to resolve Anglophone crisis+++Designers turn to blue fashion to counter impact of fast fashion on environment

Suadan Präsident Omar Al Bashir

Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir dissolves government 10.09.2018

President Omar al-Bashir has fired all 31 government ministers as he seeks a new, smaller cabinet amidst economic crisis. Inflation has reached an astronomical 65 percent.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 