 South Sudan: a neglected conflict and donor fatigue | Africa | DW | 02.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Africa

South Sudan: a neglected conflict and donor fatigue

After decades of civil war, South Sudan has been named one of the worst places to be a child. Education, food and security are all difficult to access. DW speaks to Save the Children.

Afrika -Guinea Wurm (picture-alliance/AP/M. Quesada)

In December 2013, civil war broke out in Africa's newest nation. For many South Sudanese who had hoped for a new beginning, the country's new chapter turned out to be a continuation of the decades-long conflict. The government split into several factions and the two main rivals, President Salva Kiir and Riek Machar haven't been able to forge a lasting peace since. In July 2018, the two leaders signed yet another ceasefire deal and a power-sharing agreement for a transitional unity government.

Read also:South Sudan: Confusion over power-sharing deal agreed to by president, rebel leader

Tens of thousands of people have been killed since the outbreak of the conflict and over million people have fled the country. Save the Children's deputy director for operations in South Sudan, Arshad Malik spoke to DW about how children have been affected by the crisis.

DW: Mr Malik, can you tell us how difficult it is to be a child in South Sudan today?

Arshad Malik: Sixty-three percent of the population in South Sudan are facing severe food insecurity. Linked to that we have protection issues.  We have a large number of children who are recruited as armed soldiers by all the parties.

Up to April, 17 counties were in IPC 4, which is a technical terms used for pre–famine stage. As we speak, 31 counties have entered this stage. Remember, this is despite all the [humanitarian] programs happening in the country.

Fifty percent of under–five children are facing malnourishment and between 40 to 50 percent of the population is displaced. They are either refugees in other countries or are displaced within their country. It's one of the worst countries to be a child. So that's the state of affairs for a child in South Sudan.

Watch video 01:19
Now live
01:19 mins.

South Sudan's hunger season is peaking

How accessible are the areas where these children need your help?

The major problem we face is around infrastructure. 95 percent of delivery of aid is reliant on air transport.  Last year we spent 10 percent of the total funding on air transport. There are no roads. Seasonal impact on the roads is very bad. It's very hard to reach areas. Of course in areas where conflict is happening, we also have those challenges where some of the areas are not accessible because of the security situation.  

Read also:South Sudan: Lawmakers give Kiir three more years while UN imposes sanctions

Last year President Salva Kiir pledged that his government will support all aid organizations to reach vulnerable people. Did that materialize?

The capacity of the government at the moment and the infrastructure has an impact. So does the joblessness and the economic  situation. The South Sudanese Pound has depreciated from 182 to the dollar in December 2017 to 330 in July. I'm talking about the open market, not the official bank rate which is kind of stable. So this has a negative impact on the food crisis.

Whether the promise by the president has materialized? I'll say there was a sincere effort from the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission in the government – that is the body which co-ordinates the overall operation of humanitarian organizations in the country. But there was a sincere effort.

Watch video 05:00
Now live
05:00 mins.

Conflict drives hunger in drought-stricken South Sudan

 

How much funding do you need and where is money going to come from?

It's hard to put a figure on the table. I can take you through the consolidated appeal which was sent out by the UN. For education they need $60 million (€51 million) for basic education services. For food security and livelihoods they need $27 million (€23.2 million). And nutrition and health is about the same. As I speak we have around $29 million (€24 million) funding confirmed for this year. However due to the high operational costs, this money is not enough to deliver essential services. And all the humanitarian agencies working in South Sudan are facing the same problem.  

Do you think the situation will improve?

South Sudan is a neglected response. Most of the attention of the donors is focused on Syria and Yemen because they are getting a lot of media attention. It is a complex problem for the European community. They want to contain the refugee influx into Europe. So they are investing more into Syria and Yemen. South Sudan is not posing the same threat to the European community and the Western world. There are signs of donor fatigue. So all of that will have a negative impact on the children of South Sudan. Government doesn't have the capacities at this point in time until the time when the peace agreement is signed and the situation settles down, which will take time. That gap between the peace process and the government having the capacity to deliver essential services to the people is critical and that's where we as the international community need to keep supporting government and the people of South Sudan.

Arshad Malik is the South Sudan Deputy Country Director for Programs Operations for Save the Children.

Interview: Isaac Mugabi

  • default

    South Sudan: children of the war zone

    Displaced persons, missing parents

    More than 30,000 people live in the Protection of Civilians (PoC) site in Juba, capital of South Sudan. Around 7,000 are children who have lost contact with their parents. The NGO Nonviolent Peaceforce is trying to reunite them.

  • default

    South Sudan: children of the war zone

    Family tracing and reunification

    The first step is to establish a child's identity and then to collect as much information as possible which could assist in locating the parents. This data is placed online and can be accessed by all international organizations working in child protection in South Sudan. If the search for the family proves fruitless, or if the child has been orphaned, foster parents are found.

  • default

    South Sudan: children of the war zone

    All-female peacekeepers

    In South Sudan, Nonviolent Peaceforce focuses on the protection of women and children, who rarely participate in armed conflict, but are disproportionately affected by it. To this end, Nonviolent Peaceforce is forming all-female Women's Peacekeeping Teams, specially trained in tackling sexual and gender-based violence.

  • default

    South Sudan: children of the war zone

    Women's Peacekeeping Teams

    As well as training, the Women's Peacekeeping Teams are also given follow-up support as they seek to prevent sexual and gender-based violence. The teams liaise with women in the communities, helping them to identify risks and counter them. The teams are also in contact with authorities so that culprits can be held accountable for their actions.

  • default

    South Sudan: children of the war zone

    Ulang in Upper Nile State

    The civil war began as a political dispute, but it has reopened ethnic fault lines between the Dinka people of President Salva Kiir and the Nuer of rebel leader Riek Machar . Ulang in Upper Nile State is dominated by the Nuer. It was attacked by government in troops in May 2015 and dozens were killed. The once tranquil region found itself caught up in conflict.

  • default

    South Sudan: children of the war zone

    Child protection projects in Ulang

    Nonviolent Peaceforce runs a child protection project in Ulang, one of six in South Sudan. These projects vary in accordance with local needs. In Ulang, community volunteers ensure that the children have access to recreation and sports.

  • default

    South Sudan: children of the war zone

    Soccer on a former battleground

    At Ulang's Kopuot Primary School, children are playing a game of soccer as part of a child protection project. The building in the background is pockmarked with bullet holes, an ever-present reminder that the school was a target for government troops during their May offensive.

  • default

    South Sudan: children of the war zone

    Back to school

    All teaching materials and other supplies at the school were destroyed in the government offensive. But now, in makeshift classrooms, the struggle to acquire an education goes on. Author: Fellipe Abtreu

    Author:


DW recommends

South Sudan: Lawmakers give Kiir three more years while UN imposes sanctions

Lawmakers in Juba have voted to extend the term of President Kiir and the transitional parliament by three years. Meanwhile the UN has imposed an arms embargo on South Sudan and sanctioned two military officials. (13.07.2018)  

South Sudan government, rebels sign security deal

Government troops and rebel forces have agreed to withdraw from urban areas. The security deal comes ahead of a meeting between President Salva Kiir and Riek Machar, where potential power-sharing talks will be held. (07.07.2018)  

South Sudan: Confusion over power-sharing deal agreed to by president, rebel leader

Talks to reach a power-sharing deal in South Sudan have ended with conflicting accounts. Some reports have stated that rebel leader Riek Machar has agreed to return to his position as vice president. (08.07.2018)  

South Sudan: children of the war zone

In South Sudan, internally displaced persons are given sanctuary in UN Protection of Civilians (POC) sites. These refugees include unaccompanied children. Nonviolent Peaceforce is one organization trying to help them. (28.01.2016)  

Audios and videos on the topic

South Sudan's hunger season is peaking  

Conflict drives hunger in drought-stricken South Sudan  

Related content

Somalia Hunger und Cholera fordern mindestens 110 Todesopfer

Somalia: 'People depend on food aid to prevent deaths' 08.03.2017

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has described the humanitarian situation in Somalia as 'a nightmare.' Half the country's population needs aid according to Guterres who was making his first trip to the region.

Jemen Krieg Zerstörung in Sanaa

UN humanitarian chief reports Yemen spiraling towards collapse 30.05.2017

The humanitarian leader said the cholera outbreak and food security in the war-torn nation will continue to worsen. There is no sign of compromise from the warring factions.

Flüchtlinge Äthiopien

Horn of Africa drought: Ethiopia runs low on food aid 10.06.2017

Ethiopia has warned that its supply of emergency food aid will run out by next month. Nearly 16 million people need urgent assistance as drought continues to parch the breadth of the Horn of Africa.

default

Send us your feedback via SMS

Got an opinion about the stories making headlines? Send us a text at +49-160-9575 9510. International SMS charges apply. Please make sure to include your name and your country. We will sample your texts in our show. 