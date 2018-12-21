 Sudan protesters march on presidential palace | News | DW | 25.12.2018

News

Sudan protesters march on presidential palace

The protesters are calling for the resignation of President Omar Bashir following days of deadly demonstrations against rising prices and food shortages. Clashes erupted as police used tear gas to disperse the crowds.

Sudanese demonstrators run from teargas lobbed to disperse them as they march along the street during anti-government protests in Khartoum.

Police used tear gas and fired in the air on Tuesday to disperse thousands of protesters as they threatened to march on the presidential palace to demand the ouster of President Omar Bashir, who has been in power since 1989.

The protesters sang patriotic songs and chanted "freedom," ''peaceful, peaceful against the thieves" and "The people want to bring down the regime" as they attempted to march on Bashir's palace on the bank of the Blue Nile in the heart of Khartoum.

Organizers said they intended to hand in to the presidency a memo calling for Bashir to step down immediately.

The march follows nearly a week of protests initially sparked by the government's decision to triple the price of bread. The protesters are also enraged over shortages of basic goods and a cash crisis.

Lethal force

Official estimates say eight protesters have been killed in the demonstrations, but rights group Amnesty International has put the death toll at 37.

"With further protests planned tomorrow (Tuesday), the fact that the security forces are using lethal force so indiscriminately against unarmed protesters is extremely troubling," Sarah Jackson, Amnesty International's deputy director for East Africa, the Great Lakes and the Horn, said in a statement on Monday.

In a joint statement late Monday, the United States, Britain, Norway and Canada expressed concern at "credible reports" that Sudan's security forces have used live ammunition against demonstrators.

They urged all parties to avoid violence or the destruction of property while affirming the right of the Sudanese people to peacefully protest to express their "legitimate grievances."

Sudanese demonstrators chant slogans as they march along the street during anti-government protests in Khartoum.

The protesters planned to hand the presidency a memo calling for President Bashir to step down.

'Real reforms'?

Bashir, who seized power 29 years ago after overthrowing an elected government, sought to pacify the protesters on Monday by pledging "real reforms" to solve Sudan's economic woes. He also warned citizens against what he called "rumor mongers."

Read moreOpinion: Al-Bashir debunks myth of Africa's democratization

Since the demonstrations started spreading on Wednesday, authorities have closed schools and declared states of emergency and curfews in several states. More than a dozen opposition leaders have been arrested amid a near-total news blackout on the protests and tighter than usual censorship of newspapers.

Bashir, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court for committing crimes against humanity and genocide in the western Darfur region, is seeking a new term in office, with his party loyalists campaigning for constitutional amendments that would allow him to run in the 2020 election.

ap/jm (AP, AFP, Reuters)

  • Sudan Bürgerkrieg

    60 years of war and peace in South Sudan: A photo timeline

    South Sudan: Fought over since colonial era

    For decades, what is now the Republic of South Sudan was officially part of the Republic of Sudan. The first secession war dates back to 1955, even before British colonialists handed over duties to the new government in Khartoum, with Christian South Sudanese fighting for more independence from the Arab north.

  • Sudan Bürgerkrieg John Garang 1997

    60 years of war and peace in South Sudan: A photo timeline

    Lines get blurred

    From 1972 to 1983, South Sudan enjoyed relative peace and autonomy before falling back into civil war. The Sudan People's Liberation Movement and Army (SPLM/A) took up the fight, led by John Garang. The group later splintered, with Salva Kiir and Riek Machar holding leading positions in different factions.

  • red carpet with print Welcome to South Sudan (Photo: )

    60 years of war and peace in South Sudan: A photo timeline

    Free at last

    In a January 2011 referendum, the South Sudanese people voted for independence. Salva Kiir and Riek Machar were named president and vice president respectively. The new state was based largely on a peace deal struck in 2005 under the auspices of Garang, who died in a helicopter crash weeks after the deal.

  • South Sudanese soldier with machine gun

    60 years of war and peace in South Sudan: A photo timeline

    Taking up arms again

    The alliance between the enemies-turned-colleagues didn't last long. In July 2013, two years after independence, Kiir dismissed Riek Machar and all other cabinet members. In December, he donned his military uniform for effect when addressing the media, accusing Machar and his allies of attempting a coup. It was the beginning of a civil war that continues to this day.

  • Refugees in Minkaman, South Sudan

    60 years of war and peace in South Sudan: A photo timeline

    A deadly conflict

    At least 50,000 people have died in the conflict, despite various attempts at ending it on different levels. 2.4 million people have been forced from their homes. In May 2014, the 14,000-strong UN mission to South Sudan was restructured to focus on the protection of civilians. Building the state no longer seemed a realistic goal to pursue.

  • Südsudan - Abkommen

    60 years of war and peace in South Sudan: A photo timeline

    Hopes shattered

    Also in May 2015, a meeting of Kiir (far left) and Machar (far right) in Addis Ababa resulted in a ceasefire agreement that sparked hope for peace. Those hopes evaporated when new fighting erupted hours later. Subsequent agreements would be just as short-lived. Not only did the two leaders fail to agree, but observers commented they had long ago lost control over their respective fighters.

  • South Sudanese rebel leader Riek Machar

    60 years of war and peace in South Sudan: A photo timeline

    Opponents reunited

    The latest peace agreement, signed in August 2015, had a rocky start. President Salva Kiir at first refused to sign but finally gave in to international pressure. Part of the deal was to guarantee Machar's return from his exile in Ethiopia. But there has been quarrelling over the number of fighters and weapons that could accompany him to Juba.

  • Symbolbild Frauen Opfer Konflikt Südsudan

    60 years of war and peace in South Sudan: A photo timeline

    The spoils of war

    Meanwhile, the conflict has left the country in ruins. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Said Raad al-Hussein, says in a report that both government troops and rebels use rape as a means of terror and warfare. The UN Security Council has decided to put in place a commission to investigate the violence.

    Author: Philipp Sandner


