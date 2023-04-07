Three important religious holidays take place at this time of the year. The Christian holiday, Easter, takes place on April 9 and celebrates the belief that Jesus Christ was resurrected on that day. The Jewish holiday, Passover, which commemorates the story of the exodus of the Jewish people from Egypt, goes from April 5 to April 13 this year. The longest holiday — Ramadan — sees Muslims fasting and engaging in communal prayer and goes from March 22 to April 21 this year; it is believed that God revealed Islam's central text, the Quran, during this month.