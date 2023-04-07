  1. Skip to content
Israel | Symbolbild Religionen | Islam, Judentum, Christentum
Image: Mahmud Hams/AFP/Getty Images
Religion

Religious holidays

36 minutes ago

Three important religious holidays take place now. Christians celebrate Easter on April 9, Jews commemorate Passover between April 5 and April 13, and Muslims worship during the holy month of Ramadan, until April 21.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PoIx

Three important religious holidays take place at this time of the year. The Christian holiday, Easter, takes place on April 9 and celebrates the belief that Jesus Christ was resurrected on that day. The Jewish holiday, Passover, which commemorates the story of the exodus of the Jewish people from Egypt, goes from April 5 to April 13 this year. The longest holiday — Ramadan — sees Muslims fasting and engaging in communal prayer and goes from March 22 to April 21 this year; it is believed that God revealed Islam's central text, the Quran, during this month.   

Deutschland, Ostereistedt | Osterhasen Postamt

German Easter Bunny gets 70,000 letters from children

Youngsters wished for chocolate eggs, sent colorful handicraft gifts, and shared their worries with the Easter Bunny.
Culture6 hours ago
A Jewish family reads the Haggadah

Passover in pictures: Jews observe holiday of deliverance

Passover commemorates the liberation of the Israelites from slavery in Egypt.
ReligionApril 5, 20238 images
People visit Qishla building after iftar meal during Ramadan in Baghdad

Middle East: Why are Ramadan TV specials so controversial?

Every year, some of the new TV series released during Ramadan cause controversy. Media analysts say they know why.
CultureMarch 31, 2023
A fountain decorated with colored Easter eggs in Zeil am Main.

Germany's best-loved Easter traditions

Easter fountains, burning wheels and hidden rabbits: Here are 10 of the most popular Easter traditions around Germany.
Travel19 hours ago10 images
Pope Francis celebrates the Palm Sunday's mass in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican

Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday service after hospital stay

Despite just finishing a treatment for bronchitis, the pope has led a key mass in the run-up to Easter.
ReligionApril 2, 2023
Pope Francis

Pope Francis to leave hospital in time for Easter mass

Pope Francis was hospitalized just weeks after his tenth anniversary as the head of the Catholic Church.
ReligionMarch 31, 2023
Man holding up an opened copy of the Quran

Ramadan - Taking good care of the Quran in Yemen

Ramadan is not only marked by fasting but also by the study of the Quran.
ReligionMarch 26, 202301:46 min
This year Ramadan coincides with Jewish Passover and Christian Easter, amid tensions in Israel.

Muslims observe beginning of Ramadan

This year Ramadan coincides with Jewish Passover and Christian Easter, amid tensions in Israel.
ReligionMarch 24, 202301:37 min
Saudi Arabia's new Kaaba-style commercial cube in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia rebranding, as Ramadan 2023 approaches

New national holidays and a strict new set of Ramadan rules point toward a national identity less anchored to religion.
PoliticsMarch 10, 2023
Picture of a chocolate Easter bunny.

Not just an Easter delight: Bunnies, hares and rabbits in art

When not busy delivering Easter eggs, bunnies and hares are sought-after motifs in art.
CultureApril 17, 202213 images
View of Jerusalem

Passover, Easter, Ramadan 2022 fall simultaneously

In a rare conjunction, three major holidays of Judaism, Christianity, and Islam are occurring at the same time.
ReligionApril 15, 2022
Orthodox Jews perform the Tashlich prayer while facing the Mediterranean Sea

Jewish holidays, from Passover to Hanukkah

Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur and Shabbat: Here's a brief overview of Judaism's various holy celebrations.
CultureFebruary 20, 202110 images
Libanon | Zerstörung nach israelischen Luftangriffen

Israel strikes Lebanon and Gaza Strip after rocket attack

Conflicts2 hours ago
