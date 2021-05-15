Visit the new DW website

Ramadan

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief.

The word Ramadan comes from the Arabic root ramiḍa or ar-ramaḍ, which means scorching heat or dryness. While fasting from dawn to sunset is obligatory for adult Muslims those who are suffering from an illness, travelling, are elderly, pregnant, breastfeeding, diabetic or going through menstrual bleeding are exempt. Here you can find a compilation of all DW content referring to Ramadan.

TOPSHOT - Congolese policemen are seen outside the Parliament in Kinshasa on December 8, 2020. - The police were deployed Tuesday in the Parliament of the Democratic Republic of Congo in Kinshasa, seat for two days of a pitched battle between the supporters of President Félix Tshisekedi and those of the parliamentary majority loyal to his predecessor Joseph Kabila. (Photo by Alexis HUGUET / AFP) (Photo by ALEXIS HUGUET/AFP via Getty Images)

DRC: 30 people handed death sentence after anti-police violence 15.05.2021

Dozens of police were injured and one officer was killed this week as rival Muslim factions clashed in Kinshasa during the Islamic Eid al-Fitr holiday.
A Palestinian youth performs a back flip at the Damascus Gate to the Old City of Jerusalem as people gather for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Thursday, May 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr as Ramadan ends 13.05.2021

Ramadan, the Islamic holy month marked by fasting, has come to an end. Now Muslims are celebrating Eid al-Fitr despite the pandemic and violent conflicts. Here's a look at how some people are marking the festival.
Bundespräsident Frank-Walter Steinmeier spricht während einer Video-Aufzeichnung zur Amtsübernahme der Präsidentschaft durch den designierten US-Präsidenten Joe Biden. Am 20. Januar 2021 wird Biden als 46. Präsident der USA vereidigt. Steinmeier hofft künftig auf eine engere Zusammenarbeit mit den USA. (zu dpa: «Steinmeier: Große Erleichterung über Bidens Einzug ins Weiße Haus»)

German president thanks Muslims for Eid al-Fitr lockdown patience 12.05.2021

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier expressed regret that COVID restrictions have separated Muslims from their families and friends for a second year at Eid al-Fitr. However, he said hope was around the corner.
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN - MAY 08: A view from the site after at least 30 people, mostly schoolgirls, have been killed in three back-to-back blasts targeting a school in AfghanistanÄôs capital Kabul on May 08, 2021. Haroon Sabawoon / Anadolu Agency

Afghanistan: Taliban declare three-day cease-fire for Eid 10.05.2021

Just hours before the Taliban announced a cease-fire to mark the end of Ramadan, at least 11 people died in a bomb attack on a bus in the southern Zabul province.
Nov. 10, 2014 - Kabul, Afghanistan - Afghan Police secure the site of a the roadside bomb blast in Kabul,Afghanistan,November 10, 2014.At least ten police officers and a civilian were killed on 10 November in insurgent attacks across Afghanistan, which left ten other people injured.Afghan officials say bomb attacks in two eastern provinces killed at least 10 police officers and one civilian on November 10.A suicide bomber blew himself up in front of the provincial police headquarters in Logar province, killing seven police and a civilian.A spokesman for the governor said the commander of the local police was among the dead in the blast in the provincial capital, Pul-e-Alam. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY - ZUMAn23

Afghanistan: Car bomb kills at least 21 in Pul-e-Alam 30.04.2021

The massive blast hit a guest house as people were breaking their fast during Ramadan. High school students are reportedly among the casualties.
JERUSALEM - APRIL 25: Palestinians celebrate after removing metallic barriers as they gather at the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, on April 25, 2021. Mostafa Alkharouf / Anadolu Agency

Jerusalem: Police allow Palestinians access to plaza at Damascus Gate 26.04.2021

Police have removed barricades to a traditional gathering place in east Jerusalem for Muslims observing Ramadan. The move could ease tensions after days of clashes.

Stichwort: Ramadan in Sizilien Copyright: Diego Cupolo, DW, Sicily, June 2017 In Italy, newly arrived migrants are observing their first Ramadan away from home. For many, it’s an exercise in adaptation among cultural contrasts. Diego Cupolo reports from Catania, Sicily. Migrants from sub-Saharan nations and eastern Africa have long arrived to Italy via smuggling routes in Libya. In stark contrast to recent trends, Bangladeshi nationals are now also using the route, having become the second largest group arriving to Italy this year, according to the Italian Ministry of the Interior. As a result, established Bangladeshi mosques are serving more newcomers.

West African Christians say they are 'marginalized' during Ramadan 23.04.2021

Upholding minorities' religious freedoms in predominantly Muslim countries can be a delicate matter when members of other religions are asked to follow Islamic customs.

Photo of one of my interviewees Huma Ullah. I was granted permission to use it (so it could be privat) Zulieferung: 15.4.2021 ***NUR für den aktuellen Bericht zu benutzen!!!***

Is it easier to observe Ramadan under lockdown? 16.04.2021

"Not even water?" The good news about Ramadan in lockdown is not having to hear such questions, young Muslims in Germany say. But that gain doesn't come without a new set of challenges.
12.04.2021+++ A member of the moon sighting committee looks through a telescope to view the moon ahead of Ramadan to mark the beginning of the holy fasting month, near Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

AfricaLink on Air - 13 April 2021 13.04.2021

The beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan +++ DR Congo announces formation of new government +++The secrecy behind Uganda's oil export +++ Kenya Female Warship Captain
In Deutschland werden die Ramadanfestgebete in den Moscheen aufgrund der Koronarepidemie gemäß Hygienevorschriften und sozialer Distanz durchgeführt.

Eid al-Fitr: Muslims celebrate end of Ramadan under lockdown 24.05.2020

Muslims around the world have began celebrating Eid al-Fitr, a normally festive holiday, spoilt by stay-at-home orders and fears of fresh coronavirus outbreaks. DW looks at how countries have altered their plans.
Afghan Taliban militants and villagers attend a gathering as they celebrate the peace deal and their victory in the Afghan conflict on US in Afghanistan, in Alingar district of Laghman Province on March 2, 2020. - The Taliban said on March 2 they were resuming offensive operations against Afghan security forces, ending the partial truce that preceded the signing of a deal between the insurgents and Washington. (Photo by NOORULLAH SHIRZADA / AFP) (Photo by NOORULLAH SHIRZADA/AFP via Getty Images)

Taliban announce three-day Eid ceasefire 24.05.2020

Afghan Taliban have announced a truce during the Eid al-Fitr holiday that marks the end of Ramadan. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani welcomed the move, ordering the Afghan military to honor the ceasefire.
In Deutschland wurden wegen des Coronavirus-Ausbruchs fast zwei Monate lang stillgelegte Moscheen zum Gottesdienst wiedereröffnet. Eines der ersten Morgengebete fand in der DITIB-Moschee in Köln statt.

German president thanks Muslims for Ramadan lockdown conduct 22.05.2020

The holy month is normally a time for coming together, rather than being separated by social distancing measures. The German president also expressed his alarm at the "hatred and exclusion" directed towards Muslims.
Iftar-Essen Muslimische Familie (mit drei Kindern) in Berlin. Festliche Tafel nach Sonnenuntergang- beim Iftar in Berlin.

Fasting and Netflix: Ramadan in times of coronavirus 13.05.2020

The coronavirus pandemic has forced Muslims to reflect on how they observe their Ramadan traditions. DW reporter Christoph Strack joined a Muslim family in Berlin for the Iftar meal.
An Imam records his preaching of the Friday prayer to be broadcast on social networks to his community on May 1, 2020 in Abidjan where mosques and churches are closed due to COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by ISSOUF SANOGO / AFP)

AfricaLink on Air – 08 May 2020 08.05.2020

How are Muslims across Africa celebrating Ramadan amid Covid-19?+++Who are Africa's forgotten World War II veterans?+++We tell you the story of Fatima al-Fihri: Founder of the world's oldest university.+++And also: restart of the Bundesliga next week.
In this photo taken Saturday, April 25, 2020, Ndyeye Fatou, center, the daughter of Bara Tambedou, wears a patterned face mask as she queues to buy bread for her family on the first day of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Dakar, Senegal. This year the family is celebrating Ramadan at home, with prohibitions on public gatherings and a dusk-to-dawn curfew in place to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Sylvain Cherkaoui) |

COVID-19 restricts Africa's Ramadan routine 08.05.2020

Africa's measures to slow down COVID-19 have changed how the holy month of Ramadan is observed, restricting Muslims to their homes. Previously, followers of Islam prayed in mosques and broke the daily fast together.

A boy looks up while waiting to break his fast, at the end of the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, on a rooftop of his home during the curfew amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 25, 2020. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Coronavirus: Does fasting during Ramadan raise the infection risk? 05.05.2020

Ramadan is a holy time for Muslims where they pray together, fast together and break the fast together. Fasting is a strain on the body, but does it also increase the risk of getting infected with the coronavirus?

