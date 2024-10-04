Muslims worldwide celebrate end of Ramadan with Eid al-Fitr
Muslims around the world mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan with Eid al-Fitr. The celebrations begin at sunset at the sighting of the first crescent moon.
New crescent moon signals end of Ramadan
Ramadan, a period during which Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, lasts one lunar cycle and ends with the confirmed sighting of the next crescent moon. Adherents celebrate the end of the holy month with the Eid al-Fitr holiday.
A time of gift-giving
Eid al-Fitr, which lasts three days, is a spiritual and social holiday that celebrates the monthlong self-purification and devotion to Allah practiced during Ramadan. Traditionally, Muslims dress up for Eid al-Fitr and children are given money, sweets, clothes or jewelry.
Morning prayer
The Salat al-Eid morning prayer marks the beginning of Eid Al-Fitr and is followed by the first daylight breakfast after four weeks of fasting. Here, women are seen performing the prayer in Bandung, Indonesia.
Mass prayers all over the world
A drone is the only way to photograph the huge crowd gathered on Skanderbeg Square in Albania's capital Tirana for Eid al-Fitr prayers.
Henna on hands
It's common to see Muslim women with intricate henna designs painted on hands and arms for Eid al-Fitr. Applying henna is also customary during weddings. The tradition dates to the Levant.
Sharing the wealth
Giving to people who need help plays a big role during Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr. Indeed, Zakat — one of the five pillars of Islam — obliges Muslims to donate a portion of their wealth to charity.
Feeding the poor
Volunteers from an NGO in Cape Town ensure that even the poorest can take part in the ritual of breaking the fast. Here they prepare dishes for needy families in over 180 cooking pots.
Commemorating the dead
Eid al-Fitr is not just a celebration. This period is also time to settle disputes and commemorate the deceased. Many make time to visit cemeteries and pray for the dead. Pictured here is a Muslim graveyard outside the Old Town of Jerusalem.
Seeking pleasure in Baghdad
This Iraqi woman watches the hustle and bustle in Baghdad's largest amusement park, which attracts many of the city's inhabitants after the month of fasting.
In full regalia
Magnificently decorated horsemen from the Zazzau Emirate, a traditional state in Nigeria, celebrate a ritual in Kaduna to mark the end of Ramadan.
Celebrating Eid in times of hardship
Muslims all over the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr, though some perhaps more exuberantly than others. Seen here are children praying outdoors at a south Gaza refugee camp near the border with Egypt.