  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Pope Francis celebrates the Palm Sunday's mass in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican
Pope Francis led the Palm Sunday mass in spite of his recent health issuesImage: Andrew Medichini/AP Photo/picture alliance
ReligionVatican

Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday service after hospital stay

24 minutes ago

Despite just recent treatment for bronchitis, the pope has celebrated aMass in the run-up to Easter. Tens of thousands of people were in attendance for the Palm Sunday procession.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PbKZ

Pope Francis presided over the Palm Sunday Mass in St Peter's Square on Sunday, a day after he was released from a Rome hospital following a bronchitis infection.

Palm Sunday marks the beginning of Holy Week, which culminates on Easter Sunday, the most important holiday in the Christian faith.

"I thank you for your participation and also for your prayers, which intensified during these past days. Thank you!" Francis said to the crowd of some 30,000 gathered at St. Peter's Square.

The hospital visit had raised questions about the health of the 86-year-old pontiff and whether he would be fit enough to lead the numerous ceremonies during Holy Week.

Francis led the Mass while sitting, an arrangement that had already been adopted due to his inability to stand for long periods of time.

He called on people not to ignore those experiencing great suffering and solitude.

"Today their numbers are legion," he said. "Entire peoples are exploited and abandoned; the poor live on our streets and we look the other way. Migrants are no longer faces but numbers. Prisoners are disowned. People written off as problems."

What is Palm Sunday?

The celebrations kicked off on Sunday as a procession of scores of priests and red-robed cardinals walked through the square. Some 30,000 people stood by holding palm fronds and olive branches.

A view of the Palm Sunday's mass celebrated by Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican
Some 30,000 faithful showed up to see the Palm Sunday ceremony that kicks of Holy WeekImage: Andrew Medichini/AP Photo/picture alliance

The pope followed in the pope mobile, waving at the crowds but looking serious.

For Christians, Palm Sunday marks the arrival of Jesus in Jerusalem ahead of his crucifixion on Good Friday and resurrection on Easter Sunday.

Pope Francis' health issues

The pontiff was taken to hospital last Wednesday after complaining of breathing difficulties.

He was administered a course of antibiotics intravenously and rapidly recovered, leaving the hospital on Saturday, quipping to reporters and well-wishers "I'm still alive!"

Pope Francis watch the procession of cardinals as he prepares to celebrate the Palm Sunday's mass in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican
The Pope had to sit for the Palm Sunday procession due to knee problemsImage: Gregorio Borgia/AP Photo/picture alliance

It was his second hospitalization since 2021 when he underwent colon surgery.

He has also had problems with his knees, forcing him to use a wheelchair and walking stick.

Francis marked his 10-year anniversary as the head of the 1.3 billion-strong Catholic Church in March

But his health issues have led some to wonder whether he will step down from the role rather than hold it until his death. Although he has brought up the possibility before, he said last month that he has no plans to quit.

ab/sms (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Ukrainian tank stuck in the mud

Ukraine counteroffensive: When will the mud season end?

Politics15 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Supporters of Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja (Declaration of Unity) One Kenya Alliance throw stones at riot police.

Kenya protests: Tanzanian traders wary of impact to business

Kenya protests: Tanzanian traders wary of impact to business

Politics22 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A protester holds a National League for Democracy (NLD) flag during a demonstration outside the Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok

Myanmar: What's next for Aung San Suu Kyi's NLD party?

Myanmar: What's next for Aung San Suu Kyi's NLD party?

Politics23 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Gerhard Richter

Gerhard Richter's gift to Berlin now on show

Gerhard Richter's gift to Berlin now on show

Arts24 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Election campaigning in central Helsinki, featuring a poster of prime minister and SDP leader Sanna Marin.

Finland: Chronic labor shortage could decide election

Finland: Chronic labor shortage could decide election

Business20 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

People visit Qishla building after iftar meal during Ramadan in Baghdad

Middle East: Why are Ramadan TV specials so controversial?

Middle East: Why are Ramadan TV specials so controversial?

CultureMarch 31, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Overturned vehicles are seen next to flattened structures after a tornado swept through Coralville, Iowa, on March 31, 2023.

Several dead as powerful storms hit US

Several dead as powerful storms hit US

Catastrophe22 hours ago02:06 min
More from North America

Latin America

Gus Bianchi, co-founder of Deseo Zapatos, looks on as one of its shoemakers repairs a pair of extravagant shoes.

The designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

The designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

Equality21 hours ago01:02 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage