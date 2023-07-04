Easter bunnies on tour
Dieter Melzer has been hopping around the German countryside on his vintage scooter since 1968. Bringing joy to young and old is a family tradition.
Longest-serving Easter Bunny in the world?
Each spring for more than 50 years, Dieter Melzer has taken to the road dressed as the Easter Bunny on his vintage scooter. The 74-year-old retired building contractor from Hirschfeld in the eastern German state of Brandenburg has been making eyes light up since 1968.
A family tradition
His daughter Carina Melzer-Wetzig has joined him on the journey for the last 34 years to spread Easter cheer in retirement homes, kindergartens and hospitals. Melzer hopes his grandchildren will eventually take on the role as well.
Wardrobe check
Before they head out, Melzer adjusts his daughter's costume. Elderly people in retirement homes look forward to the traditional visit by the festive duo every year.
Bunny with a big heart
Melzer takes his vintage 1959 scooter on about 35 trips a year to hospitals in towns across eastern Germany such as Herzberg, Cottbus and Dresden. As a grandfather, he's particularly touched by visits with seriously ill children and admires the courage and gratitude shown by both the children and their parents.
Long in the tooth and still hopping
Now celebrating his 55th year of service, the 74-year-old still has plenty of energy to keep going. Other holiday roles like Santa Claus don't interest him, however. His dedication and passion for the Easter tradition have made him a regional springtime icon.
Scootering in style
Melzer and his daughter travel up to 800 kilometers (about 500 miles) at their own expense on their grass-green vintage scooter. The classic East German model, produced in the last 1950s and early 1960s, is known as a "Berliner Roller" in German.