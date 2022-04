Here's looking at you, kid

Yes, this actually is a bunny and not a camel, as you may think at first sight. And it is a famous one, for that matter. "The Hare with Amber Eyes" is a Japanese ivory carving which inspired the novel of the same name by Edmund de Waal. No bigger than a thumb, this work of art is known as a netsuke — an ornate button or toggle used to fasten kimonos or keep other items together.