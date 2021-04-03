Visit the new DW website

Sigmar Polke

Sigmar Polke (1941-2010) was a German artist who, during various phases of his life, focused on photography and painting and played an important role in the development of modern art.

Knowned for his openness of mind, Sigmar Polke found inspiration in many diverse styles to create his own abstract art, often relying on coincidental reactions between the materials he used. Polke, who studied at the Dusseldorf Arts Academy, was heavily influenced by his teacher Joseph Beuys. In the 1960s, he founded the Capitalist realism painting movement together with artists Gerhard Richter and Konrad Fischer. Their anti-style of art was a statement on western capitalism. In the 1970s, Polke took up photography, experminenting both with process techniques and with taking photos under the influence of drugs. The themes of his late paintings were often historical events, as well as the way in which they were viewed by the public. He also developed a new technique known as machine painting, in which artworks were produced entirely mechanically. Visitors to the Reichstag in Berlin can view one of Polke's installations. For the building's reopening in 1999, he was commissioned to create a series of three-dimensional light boxes.

Hase Horst bereitet sich auf das Osterfest während der Coronakrise vor. Eldagsen, 05.04.2020 | Verwendung weltweit

Not just an Easter delight: bunnies, hares and rabbits in art 03.04.2021

The Easter bunny was deemed an essential worker by New Zealand's Premier, Jacinda Ardern, last year. However, when not busy delivering Easter eggs, rabbits and hares are also sought-after motifs in art.
12.4. - 11.8.2019 Baselitz - Richter - Polke - Kiefer The Early Years of the Old Masters Anselm Kiefer, Heroisches Sinnbild VII, 1970, Öl auf Baumwolle, 119 x 158,5 x 3,5 cm, Sammlung Würth

Celebrating the early years of Germany's art rebels 16.04.2019

Richter, Baselitz, Kiefer and Polke are big German names associated with a rebellious trend in 1960s art. An exhibition in Stuttgart, "The Early Years of the Old Masters," highlights their work.
12.4. - 11.8.2019 Baselitz - Richter - Polke - Kiefer The Early Years of the Old Masters Sigmar Polke, Freundinnen, 1965/66, Öl auf Leinwand, 150 x 190 cm, The Estate of Sigmar Polke, Cologne

The best early works of Germany's art rebels 16.04.2019

Starting from their earliest works, it was clear that painters Georg Baselitz, Sigmar Polke, Gerhard Richter and Anselm Kiefer were blazing new trails. A new exhibition in Stuttgart highlights some standout early pieces.
Ein Mitarbeiter des Suermondt-Ludwig-Museums in Aachen trägt am Donnerstag (25.03.2004) an den Bildern Vernäht (l) aus dem Jahr 2003, Dornbusch (2002) und Eelbo (2004) des Malers Karl Otto Götz eine Leiter vorbei. Das Museum würdigt den Künstler anlässlich seines 90. Geburtstages mit der Ausstellung Ein Rückblick, die vom 27.03. bis zum 30.05.2004 zu sehen ist. Foto: Barbara Sax dpa/lnw | Verwendung weltweit

Remembering abstract artist Karl Otto Götz 21.08.2017

He was one of the most significant contributors to abstract art and paved the way for modernism. Gerhard Richter and Sigmar Polke were among his students. German painter Karl Otto Götz has died at the age of 103.
***Euromaxx-Sendung 09.03.2017*** Ausstellung Sigmar Polke

Sigmar Polke: Alchemy and Arabesque 10.03.2017

The German artist Sigmar Polke was widely regarded as a provocateur. Some of his works are now on display in the  Frieder Burda Museum in Baden-Baden. "Alchemy and Arabesque" is devoted to two major themes in his work.
01.2012 DW Euromaxx

Euromaxx - Lifestyle Europe 10.03.2017 10.03.2017

London, Florence, Berlin or Budapest? We visit Europe's most popular cities. Also, vermouth shakes of its image as cheap booze and makes a comeback. And: weddings on the Danish island of Ærø are booming.
epa04160677 A man stands in front a tv showing a video as part of the artworks displayed in a major retrospective exhibition of German artist Sigmar Polke entitled 'Alibis: Sigmar Polke 1963_2010' during a media preview of the show at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York, New York, USA, 09 April 2014. The exhibit which runs from 19 April until 03 August, is the first major retrospective of Polke's work, including painting, photography, film, drawing, prints, and sculpture, and is one of the largest exhibitions ever assembled at the museum. EPA/JUSTIN LANE (zu dpa «Mehr als ein Maler»: Große Polke-Schau im New Yorker MoMa vom 18.04.2014) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Polke's enigmatic artworks show in Germany 13.03.2015

His works infused with irony and reflection, German artist Sigmar Polke was an enigmatic observer of his era. A German museum is showing an enhanced version of the retrospective that's passed through New York and London.
50 Jahre Guggenheim Museum in New York Visitors walk the spiral galleries at the Guggenheim Museum in New York, New York, USA, on 21 October 2009. Today marks the 50 anniverary of the opening of the Guggenheim Museum, which opened its doors to the public for free as a way to mark the occassion. EPA/JUSTIN LANE +++(c) dpa - Report+++

The Big Apple goes bananas for German art 25.09.2013

Works by German artists have taken center stage in NYC. Major retrospectives of greats like Sigmar Polke are on deck, while numerous German expats are immersed in the struggle to create beauty in an impossible city.
ARCHIV - Der deutsche Künstler Sigmar Polke steht im Kunsthaus Zürich am 07.04.2005 vor einem seiner Werke. Polke erhält den Schweizer Roswitha- Haftmann-Preis 2010. Die Auszeichnung ist mit 150 000 Franken (rund 100 000 Euro) dotiert und gilt nach Angaben der gleichnamigen Stiftung als der höchste europäische Kunstpreis. Der Maler, Grafiker und Fotokünstler erhält die Auszeichnung für seine außerordentlichen künstlerischen Leistungen, hieß es in der Begründung der Jury. Polke zähle zu den bedeutendsten Künstlern der Gegenwart. Der Preis soll dem 1941 in Schlesien geborenen und in Köln lebenden Polke im kommenden Frühjahr überreicht werden. Ein genaues Datum stehe noch nicht fest, sagte ein Sprecher der Stiftung am Dienstag (27.10.2009). Foto: Alessandra Della Bella (zu dpa 0332 vom 27.10.2009) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

German artist Polke dies after battle with cancer 11.06.2010

One of Germany’s most important visual artists, Sigmar Polke, has died at the age of 69. Polke, who had been suffering from cancer, helped to found the capitalist realism movement making commentary on social issues.