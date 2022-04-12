Germany's best-loved Easter traditions

From Bavaria to Hamburg, here are ten of the most popular Easter traditions around Germany. Join us on an Easter journey.
Bonfire in Hamburg
It’s a tradition almost everywhere in Germany to light an Easter bonfire. The pagan custom, which celebrates the arrival of spring, was adopted by Christians to represent the resurrection of Christ. Four large Easter bonfires are lit on the banks of the Elbe River in Hamburg-Blankenese. The last two years they were canceled due to pandemic — this year they are allowed to burn in a smaller format.
Easter egg decorating in Lübbenau
Germans love painting Easter eggs. The Sorbs, a cultural minority in Lower Lusatia, Brandenburg, are famous for their art of beautifully decorating eggs with wax. You can learn more about the Slavic minority and their customs at the Spreewald Museum in Lübbenau.
Easter riding procession in Ralbitz
This is a Sorbian custom in the Catholic regions of Upper Lusatia. Men ride through the Sorbian communities on festively adorned horses to spread the good news about Christ’s resurrection. Even in the pandemic year of 2021, riders went on their steeds through Upper Lusatia, although with fewer onlookers. In 2022, they will ride as well.
Easter walk in Dresden
For many Germans, a walk in the outdoors is a must on Easter. This tradition is certainly also somewhat inspired by the iconic poem "The Easter Walk" by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe. When in Dresden, stroll along the banks of the Elbe and take in the spectacular view of Dresden’s skyline.
Easter egg hunt on Maundy Thursday in Weimar
Hunting for sweets and eggs hidden by the Easter bunny is the best part of the holiday for many Germans. Poet Johann Wolfgang von Goethe introduced this tradition in the 18th century in Weimar and now the city organizes an official hunt each year for children. It was canceled the last two years due to the pandemic, but in 2022 it's back on.
Easter egg tree in Saalfeld
Traditionally, Germans decorate trees or flower bouquets with painted Easter eggs. The Saalfeld Easter Egg Tree takes this custom to a new level: it is decorated with 10,000 hand-blown and painted Easter eggs. A family from Saalfeld in Thuringia started this tradition and now the city keeps it going. Each year, with the exception of the pandemic period, the tree attracts many visitors.
Burning Easter wheels in Lüdge
Originally, it was a Germanic pagan custom to send burning wooden wheels down a hill to welcome the spring. Today the tradition remains, and is held on Easter Sunday in Lüdge in North Rhine-Westphalia. The Easter wheels are made of oak and filled with rye straw.
Good Friday Procession in Bensheim
Each year, thousands gather in the southwestern town of Bensheim to watch a procession that reenacts Jesus Christ’s crucifixion to remind believers of the meaning of Easter. This tradition was introduced by guest workers who came to Germany from southern Italy. Those interested will have to wait another year — the procession has been cancelled in 2022 due to the pandemic.
Easter fountains in the Franconia region
The tradition of decorating fountains and wells with Easter eggs began in the early 20th century in Franconia in Bavaria. It is believed that the picturesque hill region wanted to attract tourists with this new tradition celebrating water, which is essential for life, and Easter, the celebration of renewed life. Biberbach boasts one of the largest Easter fountains in Germany.
Easter bunnies all over Germany
The custom of going out at Easter in search of eggs and small gifts supposedly hidden by the Easter Bunny has been known in Germany since the 17th century. Where can the Easter Bunny be found? We won't tell you, of course. You’ll have to find it yourself.
