 Rammstein releases first studio album in 10 years | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 17.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

Rammstein releases first studio album in 10 years

The German band Rammstein has finally put out a new album. If the songs on the self-titled album are any indication, the musicians seem to have become political, though no less controversial. Not all fans are pleased.

Rammstein in a photo from their new album (picture-alliance/dpa/Unviersal Music/Jes Larsen)

Rammstein songs are rarely straightforward. Till Lindemann's lyrics often work on various levels. The scope of interpretation, the band's martial appearance in videos and on stage, and also the direct or indirect quotes by the Nazi icon and filmmaker Leni Riefenstahl — it's all sparked accusations against the world's most successful German band, with critics saying the group plays with far-right ideology.

With their long-awaited seventh studio album, simply called Rammstein, the band seems to be clearly playing with the political, though it's not always clear in what direction.

This album, like all the other Rammstein albums, has eleven songs. The video clips for "Deutschland" ("Germany") and "Radio" received millions of clicks within hours of appearing online. The single released ahead of the album, "Deutschland," was an instant hit in the German single charts. But the song is no longer in the top ten.

Rammstein singer Till Lindemann wears a pink coat and opens his mouth onstage (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Heimken)

Rammstein has always been provocative, and singer Lindemann's lyrics are often open-ended

Favoring a far-right ideology?

In March, the musicians announced "Deutschland" with a short video clip that showed members of the band wearing clothes reminiscent of concentration camp inmates. The band was severely criticized by politicians, historians and Jewish associations. "With this video, the band has crossed a line," Charlotte Knobloch, ex-president of the Central Council of Jews, said. "The way Rammstein abuses the suffering and murder of millions for entertainment in this video is frivolous and repulsive."

Screenshot of the trailer for the Rammstein video of 'Deutschland' (YouTube - Rammstein Official)

The promotional clip to the video clip of 'Deutschland' sparked outrage within Germany

The song is a savage, though not national reckoning with 2,000 years of German history. "I can not give you my love," Rammstein sings about Germany and goes on to list negative associations with Germany, concluding that "he who ascends will fall deeply." The next line — "Germany, Germany above everyone" — is almost identical to a line from a stanza in the German national anthem that is no longer sung as it was used during Nazi rule in Germany.

The Rammstein song "Radio" goes in a completely different direction. The song is an outcry against censorship and oppression: "We were not allowed to belong; see, talk or hear anything." But music and thoughts know "no borders, no fences." In the accompanying video, an army in black uniforms cannot take control of the radio station and the musicians.

Rammstein fans gathered on Torstrasse in central Berlin for the premiere of a new single and its music video (DW/S. Hucal)

The song 'Radio' premiered on a building wall in Berlin

Disappointed fans

The reactions on social media are mixed. Many fans are disappointed and expected more both text-wise and musically after waiting for a new album for such a long time. Some users called it mediocre and others said it was simply not as powerful as their last album from ten years ago.  

Rammstein has courted controversy numerous times since the band was started in Berlin in 1995. The band's videos, songs and album art have depicted necrophilia, sado-masochism, sexual violence and abuse.

The group launches its largely sold-out European stadium tour on May 27 in Gelsenkirchen in northwest Germany.

Watch video 08:57

Rammstein: Video premiere

DW recommends

Rammstein's second single 'Radio' debuts on a Berlin wall

Following Rammstein's incendiary "Deutschland" video, the band is back with another single — and more ingenious promotion — as the song "Radio" is screened for the first time on a Berlin building. (25.04.2019)  

German rock band Rammstein sparks outrage over Nazi camp video

A music video for Rammstein's new song "Deutschland" shows band members dressed as concentration camp prisoners. Hours before its release, a promotional clip prompted sharp criticism from Jewish groups. (28.03.2019)  

Rammstein video furore: Far-right clickbait or anti-fascist art?

The full video to Rammstein's new single "Deutschland," the first in a decade, is for some a cinematic journey through the history of violence and fascism in "Germania"; for others, it's merely tasteless exploitation. (29.03.2019)  

German national anthem outcry re-inflames East-West divide

An eastern German state premier, Bodo Ramelow, has said Germany should have a national anthem that all the country can sing along to. For him and others, the Nazi associations linger, and East Germans never got a choice. (10.05.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Rammstein: Video premiere  

Related content

Deutschland | Rammstein-Single Release in Berlin

Rammstein's second single 'Radio' debuts on a Berlin wall 25.04.2019

Following Rammstein's incendiary "Deutschland" video, the band is back with another single — and more ingenious promotion — as the song "Radio" is screened for the first time on a Berlin building.

Israel ESC - Sisters unterwegs in Tel Aviv

Germany Eurovision 2019 team S!sters eager for the show to get started 17.05.2019

The members of S!sters, Carlotta Truman and Laurita Spinelli, are representing Germany at the ESC 2019 final. Their chances of winning look pretty slim, but their spirits are high after a whirlwind week in Tel Aviv.

Screenshot Trailer Rammstein-Video März 2019

German rock band Rammstein sparks outrage over Nazi camp video 28.03.2019

A music video for Rammstein's new song "Deutschland" shows band members dressed as concentration camp prisoners. Hours before its release, a promotional clip prompted sharp criticism from Jewish groups.

Advertisement

Film

Alain Delon, Copyright: Imago/United Archives

Alain Delon receives Cannes honorary Golden Palm prize

The French actor is a European cinema star, famous for unforgettable roles in the 1960s. But his private life also made headlines — and Cannes Film Festival's decision to award him an honorary Palme d'Or sparked protest.  

Books

Book covers by Murnane, Sarid, Danyi, Melchor, Harwicz und Cixous

6 books highlighted in German literary translation shortlist

The shortlist for Germany's top prize for contemporary literature in translation, the Internationaler Literaturpreis, has been revealed. The list includes giants of world literature as well as fresh new voices.  

Music

Israel Tel Aviv ESC 2019 Proben Schweiz (EBU/Thomas Hanses)

Eurovision 2019: The 26 finalist countries

After two semifinals, 15 countries have been eliminated and 26 are going on to the finale on Saturday. DW scopes out the remaining contenders.  

Arts

Deutschland Ausstellung l OST-BERLIN Die halbe Hauptstadt - Skateboard, Germina (Stadtmuseum Berlin/Oliver Ziebe)

'East Berlin. Half a Capital': Exhibition highlights

Thirty years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, the exhibition "East Berlin. Half a Capital" provides insight into everyday life in the GDR.  

Digital Culture

Facebook - Dislike (picture alliance / dpa)

15 years on, is it time to #DeleteFacebook?

What started as an online student directory aimed at ranking women by their looks quickly grew into the world's most popular social media platform. But as DW's Courtney Tenz argues, we might be happier Facebook free.  