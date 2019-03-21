 German rock band Rammstein sparks outrage over Nazi camp video | News | DW | 28.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

German rock band Rammstein sparks outrage over Nazi camp video

A video promoting a new Rammstein song shows band members dressed as concentration camp prisoners with nooses around their necks. The promotional video prompted sharp criticism from Jewish groups and politicians.

German band Rammstein (picture-alliance/dpa)

The hard rock band Rammstein sparked outrage in Germany after posting a promotional video where the band members are dressed up as Nazi concentration camp prisoners.

In the short video, which the band posted on Twitter, the band members have nooses around their necks and are dressed in the striped uniforms that Holocaust victims were made to wear in the death camps.

At least one band member appears to be waring a yellow Star of David that Jews were forced to wear by the Nazis.

Jewish groups and politicians swiftly condemned the video, saying that the band went too far.

"With this video, the band has crossed a line," Charlotte Knobloch, a Holocaust survivor and former president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, told the daily Bild newspaper.

"The instrumentalization and trivialization of the Holocaust, as shown in the images, is irresponsible," she added.

rs/rt (Reuters, KNA)

Related content

Konzentrationslager Auschwitz

Auschwitz Museum asks visitors not to balance on train tracks 21.03.2019

The museum called on visitors to behave more respectfully after finding photos of people balancing on the tracks at the former Nazi death camp. "There are better places to learn how to walk on a balance beam," it said.

Verschiedene koschere Speisen

Germany: First postwar kosher restaurant opens in Leipzig 27.03.2019

Cafe Salomon is Leipzig's first kosher restaurant since World War II. The Saxon city, where tens of thousands of Jews were persecuted in the 1930s, now has one of the most active Jewish communities in central Germany.

Deutschland Bratwurstmuseum in Holzhausen

Germany: Sausage museum resited after concentration camp outrage 01.03.2019

A new location has been found for a renowned sausage museum after widespread anger at plans to shift it to the site of a Nazi concentration camp. The museum is a major tourist drawing card in the region.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  