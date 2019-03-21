German rock band Rammstein sparks outrage over Nazi camp video

The hard rock band Rammstein sparked outrage in Germany after posting a promotional video where the band members are dressed up as Nazi concentration camp prisoners.

In the short video, which the band posted on Twitter, the band members have nooses around their necks and are dressed in the striped uniforms that Holocaust victims were made to wear in the death camps.

At least one band member appears to be waring a yellow Star of David that Jews were forced to wear by the Nazis.

Jewish groups and politicians swiftly condemned the video, saying that the band went too far.

"With this video, the band has crossed a line," Charlotte Knobloch, a Holocaust survivor and former president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, told the daily Bild newspaper.

"The instrumentalization and trivialization of the Holocaust, as shown in the images, is irresponsible," she added.

rs/rt (Reuters, KNA)