The band, consisting of singer Till Lindemann, guitarists Paul H. Landers and Richard Z. Kruspe, bassist Oliver Riedel, drummer Christoph Schneider, and keyboardist Christian Lorenz, is known for its provocative lyrics, which touch on everything from sadomasochistic violence to abortion and orgies. Rammstein's dramatic live shows are famous for using pyrotechnic elements. The heavy metal group performs mostly in German, but has also appeared in English, Spanish, French and Russian. Rammstein has enjoyed tremendous success abroad and has won two Grammy Awards.