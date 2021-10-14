Visit the new DW website

Rammstein

Rammstein, founded in 1994 in Berlin, is one of Germany's best known and most internationally successful heavy metal bands. It performs mostly in German, but also in English, Spanish, French and Russian.

The band, consisting of singer Till Lindemann, guitarists Paul H. Landers and Richard Z. Kruspe, bassist Oliver Riedel, drummer Christoph Schneider, and keyboardist Christian Lorenz, is known for its provocative lyrics, which touch on everything from sadomasochistic violence to abortion and orgies. Rammstein's dramatic live shows are famous for using pyrotechnic elements. The heavy metal group performs mostly in German, but has also appeared in English, Spanish, French and Russian. Rammstein has enjoyed tremendous success abroad and has won two Grammy Awards.

Meet the Germans, Musik Copyright: DW

German music: Do you know your 'Schlager' from your 'Deutschrap?' 14.10.2021

Rammstein, Helene Fischer and Capital Bra have probably never been on the same playlist before, but Meet the Germans is bringing them together for a musical one-off.

Till Lindemann, Frontsänger der deutschen Rockband Rammstein, singt in der Commerzbank-Arena. Die Band tritt hier im Rahmen ihrer «Europe Stadion Tour 2019» auf. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Russian festival with Rammstein singer canceled by authorities 30.08.2021

Till Lindemann, frontman of German hard rock band Rammstein, was set to perform at a Russian festival. Police visited the singer ahead of the now canceled event.
Till Lindemann, Frontsänger der deutschen Rockband Rammstein, singt in der Commerzbank-Arena. Die Band tritt hier im Rahmen ihrer «Europe Stadion Tour 2019» auf. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Rammstein singer accused of 'illegal' NFT sale 19.08.2021

Till Lindemann recorded a music video at the Hermitage Museum in Russia. He's now selling it as a series of non-fungible tokens — illegally, according to the museum.
STOCKHOLM 2019-08-14 German industrial metal band Rammstein in concert at Stockholms Stadion. Keyboard player Christian Lorenz Flake on stage. (c) NILSSON NILS PETTER / Aftonbladet / TT * * * EXPRESSEN OUT * * * AFTONBLADET / 85786 Stockholm Sweden x2512x *** STOCKHOLM 2019 08 14 German industrial metal band Rammstein in concert at Stockholm Stadium Keyboard player Christian Lorenz Flake on stage c NILSSON NILS PETTER Aftonbladet TT EXPRESSEN OUT AFTONBLADET 85786 Stockholm Sweden x2512x, PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xNILSSONxNILSxPETTER/Aftonbladet/TTx Rammstein in concert

Rammstein announce new album 08.02.2021

In 2020 touring wasn't an option, so Rammstein went into the studio and recorded an album instead. The band's creativity has grown, says keyboardist Flake.
Joey Kelly und Till Lindemann am Amazonas/Kolumbien Buchprojekt vom National Geographic Verlag

Pure adrenalin: Till Lindemann and Joey Kelly in the Amazon 25.11.2020

Rammstein singer Till Lindemann and his friend, the musician Joey Kelly, take their canoe up the Rio Yavari. A new book recounts their adventure.
13.07.2019, Hessen, Frankfurt/Main: Till Lindemann, Frontsänger der deutschen Rockband Rammstein, singt in der Commerzbank-Arena. Die Band tritt hier im Rahmen ihrer «Europe Stadion Tour 2019» auf. Foto: Boris Roessler/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung über die Rammstein „Europe Stadion Tour 2019“. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Rammstein singer provokes in Playboy interview 13.11.2020

The band's frontman, Till Lindemann, annoyed his fans in a Playboy interview in which he slams psychotherapy and claims he has no female friends.

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN - JULY 26, 2019: Till Lindemann, lead vocalist of the German band Rammstein, attends the 2019 Zhara music festival. Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY TS0B4764

Rammstein singer Lindemann in hospital — is it coronavirus? 27.03.2020

The frontman of the successful German rock band Rammstein, Till Lindemann, has been taken to an intensive care unit at a Berlin hospital. Has the 57-year-old singer contracted the novel coronavirus?
Wer hat das Bild gemacht/Fotograf?: Guido Karp Wann wurde das Bild gemacht?: 12.12.2010 Wo wurde das Bild aufgenommen?: n.n. Bildbeschreibung: Performance von Till Lindemann von der Band Rammstein Copyright: © Guido Karp/Universal

Rammstein, the dark gods of hard rock 10.02.2020

Powerful shows have been the German shock-rockers' trademark for 25 years. They've headlined all the major music festivals, from Moscow to Buenos Aires.

Titel: Till Lindemann und Peter Tägtgren Beschreibung: Till Lindemann (Rammstein) und Peter Tägtgren (Hypocrisy, Pain) posieren für ihr neues gemeinsames Album F & M (2019) ©Jens Koch

Till Lindemann on tour — without Rammstein 04.02.2020

Rammstein singer Till Lindemann is touring without his band. Instead, he and Swedish metal god Peter Tägtgren are showcasing their new Lindemann album 'F & M' throughout a seven-week Europe tour starting February 4.

ARCHIV - 02.07.2016, Frankreich, Paris: Autos fahren über die Champs-Elysees unweit des Arc de Triomphe. Verpackungskünstler Christo will im kommenden Jahr den Triumphbogen in Paris verhüllen. Die Aktion soll im Frühling 2020 stattfinden, teilte das Zentrum nationaler Monumente (CMN) mit, das die Sehenswürdigkeit verwaltet. (zu dpa Christo will Pariser Triumphbogen verhüllen) Foto: Peter Kneffel/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

World culture: Must-see events in 2020 28.12.2019

From Beethoven to Rammstein, Raphael and Christo: 2020 has a lot to offer in concert halls, museums, arenas and cities across the globe.
US singer ang songwriter Billie Eilish performs on stage on the second day of the 27th edition of the music festival A Campingflight to Lowlands Paradise in Biddinghuizen, the Netherlands, on August 17, 2019. (Photo by Ferdy Damman / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT (Photo credit should read FERDY DAMMAN/AFP/Getty Images)

New international music award: Women's power, hip-hop and Rammstein 20.11.2019

The German edition of "Rolling Stone" has initiated a new music award. The prize aims to honor artists with innovative ideas and couragous stances.

13.07.2019, Hessen, Frankfurt/Main: Till Lindemann, Frontsänger der deutschen Rockband Rammstein, singt in der Commerzbank-Arena. Die Band tritt hier im Rahmen ihrer «Europe Stadion Tour 2019» auf. Foto: Boris Roessler/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung über die Rammstein „Europe Stadion Tour 2019“. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Rammstein singer Till Lindemann releases solo single 13.09.2019

After a successful tour, the Rammstein frontman is releasing a single as a solo artist, Lindemann. The video for the song "Steh auf" features — unsurprisingly for the shock rocker — scenes of violence.
02.07.2019, Niedersachsen, Hannover: Oliver Riedel, Bassist von Rammstein, tritt beim Konzert der Band Rammstein in der HDI-Arena auf. Die aus Berlin stammende Gruppe tritt im Rahmen ihrer Europa Stadion Tour in der HDI-Arena auf. ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung über die Rammstein „Europe Stadion Tour 2019“. Foto: Christophe Gateau/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung über die Rammstein ?Europe Stadion Tour 2019?. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Last stop, Vienna: Highlights from Rammstein's Stadium Tour 23.08.2019

The German hard rockers' sold-out tour is ending on Friday. Nazi concentration camp imagery, kisses supporting LGBTQ rights or a boat "welcoming" refugees: They've left more than a few strong impressions along the way.
dpatopbilder - 02.07.2019, Niedersachsen, Hannover: Till Lindemann, Frontsänger von Rammstein, tritt beim Konzert der Band Rammstein in der HDI-Arena auf. Die aus Berlin stammende Gruppe tritt im Rahmen ihrer Europa Stadion Tour in der HDI-Arena auf. ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung über die Rammstein „Europe Stadion Tour 2019“. Foto: Christophe Gateau/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung über die Rammstein „Europe Stadion Tour 2019“. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Rammstein: Just what's in those lyrics? 16.08.2019

Rammstein has a militant look and texts that break taboos. Really? The word most often growled by frontman Till Lindemann is "Liebe" (Love), and the lyrics are inspired by classical poets like Goethe.
epa02065783 A picture dated 04 March 2010 shows German singer Till Lindemann of the band Rammstein performing during a concert in Riga, Latvia. The concert was part of the band's European tour. EPA/STR LATVIA OUT/LITHUANIA OUT/ESTONIA OUT |

What classical music and Rammstein have in common 05.08.2019

The German shock rockers might seem stylistically light years away from classical music — but only at first glance. Take a closer look, and listen, and you'll hear intrinsic similarities, says DW's Rick Fulker.

22.06.2019, Berlin: Paul Landers (l-r), Rhythmusgitarrist von Rammstein, Till Lindemann, Frontsänger von Rammstein, und Richard Kruspe, Leadgitarrist von Rammstein, treten beim Konzert der Band Rammstein im Olympiastadion auf. Die aus Berlin stammende Gruppe tritt im Rahmen ihrer Europa Stadion Tour im Olympiastadion auf. ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung über die Rammstein „Europe Stadion Tour 2019“. Foto: Christoph Soeder/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung über die Rammstein „Europe Stadion Tour 2019“. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

From Russia with love: Rammstein's candid kiss sends ripples around the world 03.08.2019

German metal band Rammstein can always be counted on to raise a stir. But their latest stunt appears to have hit a particular nerve in Russia.
