Fact Check: How to spot fake quotes on social media?

On social media, we often see inspirational quotes from celebrities. Allegedly. Not all these statements are true. DW's fact-checking team explains what to watch out for.

"Europe is being destroyed. The consequences of pointless aid for Ukraine." This quote has been attributed to Till Lindemann, lead singer of the German band Rammsteinon social media. However, Lindemann has never made such a statement as the band's management confirmed to the German Press Agency DPA .

This is just one example of a pattern to spread disinformation. The popularity of a famous person is used to polarize or influence people's opinions mainly on controversial political topics. Lindemann is not the only celebrity used to spread anti-Ukrainian sentiments. Some German actors and international stars have been affected as well. Fake quote cards featuring a picture of the person in question had been spread in German mainly in the form of Facebook ads before being taken down.

Rammstein's lead singer Till Lindemann giving an anti-Ukrainian statement? No, this quote card is part of a Russian desinformation campaign

Germany's Ministry of Interior connects these incidents to the so-called Russian Doppelganger campaign which was uncovered in 2022. Previously, the operators had set up fake websites that mimicked those of different European media outlets to spread fake news and pro-Russian propaganda.

According to the ministry, the people behind it have been using fake quotes attributed to celebrities as a new technique since November 2023, the German press agency reports.

So, what can you do to debunk a fake quote?

Here are a few things to think about: Has the person said something similar in the past? Or does it come as a surprise, is it even a complete U-turn to previous positions?

This would be the case with Lindemann. In 2022, shortly after Russia started its war in Ukraine, the artist volunteered at Berlin's main station as Ukrainian refugees arrived. The band Rammstein also published a statement in support of the Ukrainian people which is still available on the band's website.

So, if you want to verify, first look at the person's social media accounts — has the person shared something similar recently?

Look for the quote via search engines in combination with the name. If a famous person has said something controversial, news outlets would have reported on this. If you don't find anything, that is a clue that the quote might be made up. You might even find a fact-check on this.

If you come across a picture quote on social media, read the comments underneath the post. Often, people already call something out as disinformation and link to a related article.

Be aware of your bias and emotions

In the past weeks and months , different quote cards showing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a member of the US Democratic party, were circulating on social media. One of the posts on X has been viewed almost 500,000 times.

According to the posts, the congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez allegedly said: "The moon is more useful (some versions: important) than the sun since the moon gives us light at night when it's dark. The sun only gives us light during the day, when it's already light out."

Even two US congresswomen have falsely been attributed to have said that the moon is more useful than the sun: Lauren Boebert (left) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (right) Image: Facebook

Seems a bit bizarre for a high-ranking politician? There is no evidence that Ocasio-Cortez has said this, as fact checks from news wire Reuters and snopes.com shows. The congresswoman has been repeatedly targeted by fake news trying to discredit her.

Ironically, the same statement has also been falsely attributed to Lauren Boebert, US congresswoman for the Republican party, who is known for being an outspoken gun rights supporter.

However absurd the statement is, some people do seem to believe it to be true as reactions under the publications show. "And people will still vote for this ding dong!" or "If only she got the brain" are just two of the many comments referring to Ocasio-Cortez. "She's an embarrassment" and "What a total waste of good oxygen" referred to Boebert.

When scrolling through social media, don't let your emotions get the better of you. Most fake news is meant to do exactly that. Instead, pause and question if a quote can be true before sharing it.

And keep your bias in mind. Every human being has a certain mindset, everyone has some prejudices. People who publish disinformation make use of these prejudices. Take a step back and try to be neutral.

You could ask yourself: Who is sharing the quote, and what might the person's interest be?

Imitation of news website's layout

If there is a source and date mentioned, where and when the person has allegedly said or written the statement, you could cross-check to see if you find the quote there.

Let's have a look at this example from Kenya, which has been shared multiple times on Facebook : A photo shows former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga walking together with President William Ruto. According to the quote, Odinga is willing to support Ruto for his re-election bid in 2027.

A case of spoofing: The news website kenyans.co.ke has never published this quote card featuring opposition leader Raila Odinga Image: Facebook

The screenshot looks like a post issued by the news platform kenyans.co.ke. The design resembles the one that the medium uses on social media for quote cards: the logo, the positions of the elements, and the character font seem to be authentic at first glance.

Yet, the quote card is fake and was not published by the website, as the platform itself has clarified in a statement , and the fact-checking organizations AfricaCheck and PesaCheck have pointed out.

This is a case of so-called spoofing: The person behind the content imitates the design of news websites to bolster the fake's credibility. A cross-check with the news platform's social media accounts could have already given a clue that the graphic is not authentic. It was nowhere to be found.

Even the quote itself could have raised doubts about whether it is real or not. Odinga and Ruto are political rivals. In 2022, Odinga became narrowly second behind Ruto in Kenya's presidential elections. Odinga rejected the results. More than once, he mobilized his supporters to protest since the election. And now, he is allegedly endorsing Odinga for a new presidential bid? Three years ahead of the next scheduled election this does not make sense.

There has been indeed some rapprochement between the two politicians since the larger protests a year ago. But given their previously tense relationship, it would have provoked many more reports at least in Kenyan and regional media if the quote was genuine.

Even if you come across a screenshot that looks like a post coming directly from a celeb's official social media account: Screenshots can be manipulated and are not final proof for them being real.

The Internet never forgets

For almost two decades, this quote is falsely attributed to Angelina Jolie Image: Instagram

Sometimes, misattributed quotes are circulating for quite a while on the internet. Take this example: In the wake of the Israel-Hamas war, people shared quote cards on various social media platforms including Instagram , LinkedIn , and X showing US American actress Angelina Jolie combined with the line "Arabs and Muslims are not terrorists. The world should unite against Israel." This false statement has been circulating for almost two decades now, here is a post from 2014 . The fact-checking website snopes.com traced the quote back to as far as at least 2006.

However, there is no proof that the renowned actress has said or published these exact sentences, neither in the current conflict nor earlier.

Do you want to know more about how to recognize and verify fake content? Check out our articles and videos on this content and get to know DW's fact-checking team.

Etienne Gatanazi contributed to this report.