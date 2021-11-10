Visit the new DW website

Fact check

Viral fake news on social media, false claims on COVID-19 or disinformation on elections — DW's fact check team debunks, explains and uses in-depth research techniques to separate fact from fiction.

Every day we observe a flood of disinformation, rumors and fake news targeting international audiences. This has become an important issue in many regions. In our fact checks, we focus on trying to answer open questions with a transparent, trustworthy and comprehensible research process. Here is an automatic compilation of DW fact checks.

Der Internist Dominik Buckert nimmt in der Corona-Ambulanz des Universitätsklinikums an einem Patienten ein Ultraschall vor. Ein Forschungsprojekt der Uniklinik Ulm beschäftigt sich seit Anfang des Jahres mit den Langzeitfolgen einer Covid-19-Erkrankung für Herz und Lunge. (Zu dpa «Ulmer Mediziner untersuchen Organschäden durch Corona»)

Fact check: Can COVID vaccines lead to long-term health problems? 10.11.2021

Many people often remain hesitant about getting COVID-19 vaccines because they fear possible long-term health complications from the shots. But can there be such complications? Here’s a fact check.
Credit: William Glucroft Ort: Leipzig Datum: 06.10.21 Beschreibung: The Westin Leipzig hotel was the scene of a protest after the musician, Gil Ofarim, accused two of its staff of anti-Semitism. In an Instagram post, he said they told him to take off his Star of David necklace if he wanted to check in. Police are now investigating what happened.

Germany: Westin Hotel says employee cleared over Gil Ofarim's antisemitism claim 20.10.2021

The Westin Hotel Leipzig commissioned an independent report that it says casts doubt on singer Gil Ofarim's claims he was the victim of a verbal antisemitic attack while checking in.
Mt. Aso shoots a smoke as high as 3,500 meters in Aso, Kumamoto Prefecture on Oct. 20, 2021. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, Mt. Aso, a volcano on Japan's main southern island of Kyushu, erupted from Nakadake No. 1crater at around 11:43 a.m. and volcanic warning level 3 is raised. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images )

Japan: Mount Aso volcano erupts  20.10.2021

Japan's Meteorological Agency has raised the alert level for the volcano, and authorities said they were checking if there were any climbers on the mountain at the time of the eruption.
Vaccinating children in the hospital. A syringe with a vaccine in the hands of a nurse. Light background.

Fact check: Double-vaccinated breakthrough COVID infections 16.10.2021

Some people are getting sick with COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated. Do these breakthrough infections mean the vaccines aren't working?
Armin Laschet, left, Christian Union parties candidate for Chancellery and Minister President of North Rhine-Westphalia holds his ballot visible as he casts his vote with his wife Susanne, at a polling station for the German parliament election in Aachen, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. On Sept. 26, 2021 about 60.4 million people in the nation of 83 million are eligible to elect the new Bundestag, or lower house of parliament, which will elect the next head of government. (Thilo Schmuelgen/Pool via AP)

Fact check: Myths about ballot 'fraud' at German election polls 26.09.2021

An open padlock on the ballot box as Armin Laschet voted, and claims of a broken seal at another — the German election has faced accusations of election fraud. DW looks into these claims.
ILLUSTRATION - Eine junge Frau sitzt am 05.01.2017 in einer Wohnung in Hamburg auf einer Couch und schaut sich etwas im Fernsehen an. (gestellte Szene) Foto: Christin Klose || Modellfreigabe vorhanden

Fact check: German TV channel's election rehearsal goes awry — and is used as bait 25.09.2021

TV viewers in Germany watching a popular quiz show were left flummoxed when a news ticker appeared to show the projected results of the German election two days before polls opened. Far-right leaders seized the moment.
BERLIN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 12: Journalists watch the 2nd Triell televised debate with chancellor candidates (L-R) SPD Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz, Annalena Baerbock, co-leader of Germany's Green party and Armin Laschet, leader of the German Christian Democrats (CDU) on screen on September 12, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. Laschet, Olaf Scholz of the Social Democrats (SPD) and Annalena Baerbock of the Greens Party, who are the three leading candidates to succeed outgoing chancellor Angela Merkel, are participating in the debate ahead of federal parliamentary elections scheduled for September 26. (Photo by Omer Messinger/Getty Images)

Germany's chancellor debate: Fact-checking candidates' statements 13.09.2021

Two weeks ahead of Germany's Bundestag election, the three chancellor candidates again sparred in a televised debate. Not all of their statements were accurate.
Das Dienstwappen der Polizei Berlin ist bei einem Pressegespräch zur Kriminalstatistik 2019 auf einem Pullover einer Beamtin zu sehen.

Berlin: Man attacks woman with knife for 'working' 05.09.2021

A 58-year-old gardener has been stabbed several times in the neck. The attacker allegedly didn't like the fact that as a woman she was working.

Lucas Hutten, 15, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine by Andrew Mac (R) at the Jewish Federation/JARC's offices in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, on May 13, 2021. - The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on May 10, 2021 authorized the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 15 years old. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

Fact check: How useful are coronavirus vaccines for children and adolescents? 06.08.2021

Germany's vaccination committee now also recommends vaccinating children and adolescents 12 years and older against the coronavirus. Does that provide more clarity for parents who are wondering what to do?
19.7.2021, Altenahr*** Meterhoch türmen sich Wohnwagen, Gastanks, Bäume und Schrott an einer Brücke über die Ahr. Zahlreiche Häuser in dem Ort wurden komplett zerstört oder stark beschädigt, es gibt zahlreiche Todesopfer.

German floods: Where did fake news about 600 dead babies come from? 01.08.2021

Rumors that the bodies of 600 children have been found in Germany's flood disaster areas are rife on social media and other online platforms. DW looked into the story to find the origin of the false reports.
Bauru's volleyball player Tiffany Abreu celebrates a point during a Brazilian volleyball league match in Bauru, Brazil, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. Tiffany Abreu is Brazil's first transgender person to play in the top volleyball league for women. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Fact check: Do trans athletes have an advantage in elite sport? 24.07.2021

The Tokyo Games marks the first time openly transgender athletes compete as Olympians, but the eligibility has cast closer scrutiny into whether there is an unfair advantage. The experts behind the studies weigh in.

Faktencheck zu Hochwasser-Fakes

Fact check: The fake images of the German floods 23.07.2021

After the deadly floods, Germans had to face another storm: Fake images and disinformation making the rounds in neighborhoods — and causing panic. DW's fact-checker Rachel Baig debunks the altered images and disinformation.
People wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of coronavirus walk along a street in downtown Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, July 3, 2021. The need to speed up vaccine rollouts has become more urgent as the COVID-19 delta variant spreads quickly. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu)

Fact check: Do COVID vaccines protect against the delta variant? 15.07.2021

In the United Kingdom, people have died of the delta variant despite being vaccinated. Are existing COVID-19 vaccines still effective? A look at the facts shows: Yes, complete vaccinations still protect against delta.
13.07.2021, Berlin - Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel (CDU, M) steht neben Jens Spahn (CDU, r), Bundesminister für Gesundheit, und Lothar Wieler, Präsident des Robert Koch Instituts (RKI), zu einem Bild vor dem Eingang zum RKI. Merkel besuchte auf Einladung von Gesundheitsminister Spahn das bei der Corona-Pandemie führende Institut des Gesundheitsministeriums.

COVID: Angela Merkel says no plans for mandatory vaccines in Germany 13.07.2021

The German chancellor stressed the fact that vaccines save loved ones from illness. She says education is key to raising vaccination rates, not mandates.
UTRECHT - Children are vaccinated with the pfizer vaccine in the Jaarbeurs during the vaccination. Today, the 1 millionth jab is being taken in the Utrecht region by the GGD. Young people aged 12 to 17 can be vaccinated from the beginning of July. ROBIN UTRECHT netherlands

Fact check: Did COVID vaccines cause the delta variant? 12.07.2021

The delta variant is spreading rapidly — even in countries with a high vaccination rate. That gives grounds for wild speculation: Did the vaccines make the delta variant possible in the first place? A DW fact check.
Titel: Faktencheck Serie Klimamythen zusätzliches Stichwort: Klimawandel zusätzliches Copyright: Marc Löricke

Fact check: Does climate protection stifle economic growth? 02.07.2021

A popularly held belief maintains that climate protection measures are costly and damage the economy. On the other hand, economic loss caused by climate change runs into billions of dollars. DW looks at the facts.
