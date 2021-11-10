Viral fake news on social media, false claims on COVID-19 or disinformation on elections — DW's fact check team debunks, explains and uses in-depth research techniques to separate fact from fiction.

Every day we observe a flood of disinformation, rumors and fake news targeting international audiences. This has become an important issue in many regions. In our fact checks, we focus on trying to answer open questions with a transparent, trustworthy and comprehensible research process. Here is an automatic compilation of DW fact checks.