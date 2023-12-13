How to reach DW Fact Check

Have you seen a wild claim, a suspicious picture or a video that seems too good to be true? DW encourages readers to submit topics and content for fact-checking and verification. Here is how you can get in touch with us.

Have you come across an image, video or text that appeares to be manipulated or seems too good to be true? Are you unsure whether the content you are viewing is disinformation, or maybe even propaganda?

Do you have a question about something you've come across? Do you want to share suspicious viral content or a story circulating on social media?

Email us at factchecking@dw.com or here . If possible, let us know where you saw the claim and include a link.

We also encourage users who watch videos on our social media platforms , to leave comments or to write to us if there are any questions that need answers or claims to check.

We regularly review and report on such matters. To do so, we will check whether a statement is based on a fact that can be verified. We will also assess how big a story is.

Our

DW Fact check team has three criteria that a topic must pass before we decide to work on it.

Virality: How big is the story? Is the topic only important for a certain region or does it have a more global impact? How fast is it moving? Reach: How many social media platforms are spreading content about the topic? How many people are interacting with it? Relevance: How much impact does the story have on our target audience?

But there are also limits to fact checks. We cannot guarantee that we will be able to research them all and write articles or produce videos about the claims. That depends on our editorial criteria, resources and whether the claim can be verified.

More on DW's fact-checking team

If you want to know more about how DW fact-checks fake news, here's a quick guide to how our team sorts facts from fiction.

In case you want to know who the members of the team are and learn more about their expertise then take a look at our 'Meet the Team' section.

Finally, if you want to learn more about how to debunk disformation yourself, then check out our tutorials. We have put together a dossier on 'How to spot misinformation, AI-images and fake news' for you.