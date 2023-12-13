  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Ukraine
COP28
Society

How to reach DW Fact Check

Rachel Baig
December 13, 2023

Have you seen a wild claim, a suspicious picture or a video that seems too good to be true? DW encourages readers to submit topics and content for fact-checking and verification. Here is how you can get in touch with us.

https://p.dw.com/p/4a3sD
Social media apps on a smartphone
Image: picture alliance / empics

Have you come across an image, video or text that appeares to be manipulated or seems too good to be true? Are you unsure whether the content you are viewing is disinformation, or maybe even propaganda?

Do you have a question about something you've come across? Do you want to share suspicious viral content or a story circulating on social media?  

Email us at factchecking@dw.com or . If possible, let us know where you saw the claim and include a link.

We also encourage users who watch videos on our social media platforms, to leave comments or to write to us if there are any questions that need answers or claims to check.

We regularly review and report on such matters. To do so, we will check whether a statement is based on a fact that can be verified. We will also assess how big a story is.

Our 

DW Fact check team has three criteria that a topic must pass before we decide to work on it.

  1. Virality: How big is the story? Is the topic only important for a certain region or does it have a more global impact? How fast is it moving?
  2. Reach: How many social media platforms are spreading content about the topic? How many people are interacting with it?
  3. Relevance: How much impact does the story have on our target audience?

But there are also limits to fact checks. We cannot guarantee that we will be able to research them all and write articles or produce videos about the claims. That depends on our editorial criteria, resources and whether the claim can be verified.

More on DW's fact-checking team

If you want to know more about how DW fact-checks fake news, here's a quick guide to how our team sorts facts from fiction.

In case you want to know who the members of the team are and learn more about their expertise then take a look at our 'Meet the Team' section.

Finally, if you want to learn more about how to debunk disformation yourself, then check out our tutorials. We have put together a dossier on 'How to spot misinformation, AI-images and fake news' for you. 

Fact check: How to spot AI images?

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Illustration of man's face with grid superimposed and audio wave in background

Fact check: How do I spot a deepfake?

Fact check: How do I spot a deepfake?

In the era of deepfakes, it can be extremely difficult to know whether or not a video is real just by using your eyes and ears. Should you be worried? No, but you should be prepared. DW explains how to spot deepfakes.
TechnologyDecember 6, 2023
animation of woman looking at phone on fire

Fact check: How do I spot fake news?

Fact check: How do I spot fake news?

Whether it's COVID-19, climate change or migration — fake news spreads six times faster on social media than facts. But how can I identify and check fake news? Here's some advice from DW's fact-checking team.
MediaJanuary 3, 2022
Illustration of laptop with demonic face emerging from back of screen, as person using it pushes his face into the screen

Fact check: How do I spot fake social media accounts, bots and trolls?

Fact check: How do I spot fake social media accounts, bots and trolls?

If you are unsure whether or not to trust a Facebook or Twitter message, study its source. The following indicators can help you assess if you are dealing with a fake account, bot or troll.
SocietyJanuary 7, 2022
Show more stories