Rachel Baig

Using OSINT tools and methods of forensic analysis, Rachel reports about mis- and disinformation, as well as propaganda. She is also a media trainer for fact-checking and verification tools within DW and works as trainer with the DW Akademie. With her verification and research skills she has helped fact-checking groups in Pakistan, Namibia, Ethiopia, and Mongolia get off the ground through fact-checking trainings.

She began her traineeship at DW in 2011 and works as an editor and author for DW. She studied English Linguistics and Cultural Studies with a focus on Postcolonial Studies in Paderborn and La Laguna.