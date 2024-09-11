Fact check: Did Donald Trump cheat in the US election?

PoliticsUnited States of AmericaFact check: Did Donald Trump cheat in the US election?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsUnited States of AmericaRachel Baig11/09/2024November 9, 2024Following Donald Trump's win in the 2024 US presidential election, the hashtag #TrumpCheated has trended on social media. People have suggested foul play, and that millions of votes haven't been counted. But what do the facts say?https://p.dw.com/p/4mpOqAdvertisement