Rammstein's second single 'Radio' debuts on a Berlin wall

Last month, when Germany's most successful band of all time dropped a video teaser for "Deutschland," its first song in a decade, it generated international controversy within hours for its now infamous concentration camp scene.

"Rammstein abuses the suffering and murder of millions for entertainment purposes," Charlotte Knobloch, a holocaust survivor and former president of the Central Council of Jews, told the daily Bild newspaper in the wake of the release.

The approach and the resultant controversy worked, with "Deutschland" back atop the German singles chart this week, having been on the summit for most of the last month.

A clear signal

Now hard rock mavericks Rammstein are building anticipation to the second single of its forthcoming self-titled album, "Radio," with an innovative, and this time public, world premiere.

At 8:55pm on April 25, the music video will be beamed onto a tenement building in the former East Berlin district where the band formed. During the projection on the corner Weydingerstrasse and Torstrasse, the crowd is invited to listen to the song on their BYO radios via Radio Eins, a local FM station.

Berlin's first album in a decade drops on May 17

This latest "Rammstein action," as the event is being billed, appears to be a more intimate return to the band's roots nearly 30 years ago in Berlin — though there will also be screenings in Hamburg and Cologne. It also coincides with the 30 year anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall and perhaps refers to a time when radio signals were able to traverse the divide — and bring banned rock music to the East.

'Sucked into the ether!'

The single will be officially released on Friday morning, April 26, at 11am. Meanwhile, the band has posted a teaser trailer on social media along with the slogan "Lass dich in den Äther saugen!" ("Let yourself be sucked into the ether!"). The black and white video, seemingly set in a century-old power station, sees the band standing behind electronic keyboards in black suits while an ominous beat kicks in.

In a clear nod to the German band Kraftwerk, whose name translates as Power Station, the clip continues a long-running informal collaboration between the Teutonic music pioneers. Rammstein covered the Kraftwerk single Das Model in 1997.

The official "Radio" video trailer released on YouTube features a couple of apparent sound engineers, including what looks like a bespectacled Rammstein guitarist, Richard Z. Kruspe, listening to an analogue recording of an industrial rock beat. Then the camera pans across an empty stage on which drums and walls of speakers await the main act.

After the release of Rammstein's self-titled album on May 17, the Neue Deutsche Härte (New German Hardness) act embarks on its first stadium tour in Gelsenkirchen on May 27. The thirty planned appearances across 24 European cities between then and August 23 also include one at at Berlin's Olympic Stadium — the venue of what has been called "Hitler's Olympics" in 1936.

All ten German concerts were sold out within hours of going on sale, with the online ticket site crashing due to the demand.

