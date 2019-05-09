 German national anthem outcry re-inflames East-West divide | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 10.05.2019

Germany

German national anthem outcry re-inflames East-West divide

An eastern German state premier, Bodo Ramelow, says Germany should have a national anthem that all the country can sing along to. For him and others, the Nazi associations linger, and East Germans never got a choice.

German national anthem (picture-alliance/U. Baumgarten)

Comments by the state premier of the former East German state of Thuringia on Thursday have re-inflamed an old sore point between the two former Germanys. Some three decades after the reunification, Bodo Ramelow argued at the end of an interview with the Rheinische Post newspaper, many people from the former communist part of Germany did not sing along with the current anthem.

"I would prefer if we had a truly common national anthem," Ramelow, of the socialist Left party, said. "But up until now this wish has only called up outrage." At Friday's regular government press conference, Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert did not offer outrage, but calm dismissal, saying that the chancellor, who grew up in East Germany, "finds our national anthem very beautiful, both in music and text."

The state premiers of the other former East German states (apart from Berlin) rejected Ramelow's ideas with firmer vigor. Saxony's conservative Michael Kretschmer, for instance, said, "I like to sing it very much and associate it with the great part of our history: the peaceful revolution, Helmut Kohl, and German unity."

Read more: Understanding East Germany: A never-ending look at the past

August Heinrich Hoffmann von Fallersleben (picture-alliance/dpa)

Nearly two centuries on, the German anthem author August Heinrich Hoffmann von Fallersleben has a lot to answer for in many Germans' minds

A song for all Germans?

As it happens, only the third and final verse of the old "Song of the Germans" is still used in Germany's national anthem today. This stanza, whose first line invokes the values of "unity and justice and freedom," is nowadays the most palatable part of the poem written by August Heinrich Hoffmann von Fallersleben in 1841 (during a summer holiday on the then-British-owned island of Heligoland). The poet was at the time in a post-Romantic nationalist fervor as disparate German peoples were struggling to establish a common identity in a war-torn Europe.

A century and two world wars later, the first two stanzas fell by the wayside, when references to "Germany over all" and "German women, German loyalty, German wine, and German song" were dropped by the new West German government (though Chancellor Konrad Adenauer did not heed those who would have preferred to scrap the whole thing).

The tune itself, composed in the late 1790s by Austrian composer Joseph Haydn, still carries an aftertaste of Germany's darkest era for many: Ramelow said that though he did still sing along to the third verse, "I can't blank out the image of the Nazi parades of 1933 to 1945."

Others cannot help but hear the old Nazi associations either: Ramelow's controversial remarks were themselves a response to another media outcry: over whether another Thuringian, Björn Höcke, one of the more extreme leaders of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), had recently sung the taboo first verse at an AfD event or not.

Read more: Stolen children of the GDR

Brecht's alternative anthem

Not that the state premier's remarks would have sounded particularly new to those former East Germans who can remember the tumult of 1989 and 1990. During the complex, some think hasty, negotiations to unify the two Germanys, there were East German campaigns to adopt a song called "Kinderhymne" ("Children's Hymn") as the new anthem for a new nation.

This four-verse song, written in 1950 by the playwright Bertolt Brecht (and set to music by Hanns Eisler) as a direct response to the old Nazi-era anthem, imagined a new country being built within a new brotherhood of equal nations:

Grace spare not and spare no labor
Passion nor intelligence
That a decent German nation
Flourish as do other lands.

Its lines even made sly references to the fantasies of domination that seemed to pervade the old poem:

Neither over nor yet under
Other peoples will we be
From the Oder to the Rhineland
From the Alps to the North Sea.

And because we'll make it better
Let us guard and love our home
Love it as our dearest country
As the others love their own.

One apocryphal anecdote, cited in Friday's Tagesspiegel, has it that East Germany's chief negotiator in 1990, Prime Minister Lothar de Maiziere, even got out his violin to play "Children's Hymn" to his counterpart, Wolfgang Schäuble, only to be brushed off by a West German Interior Minister who felt they had bigger things to worry about.

German Left party politician Bodo Ramelow in Bild newspaper (DW/J. Thurau)

Left party politician Bodo Ramelow's suggestion kicked up a media fuss over much more than music

Ramelow's mention of the Brecht song apparently awoke a few nostalgic memories in German politicians who weren't afraid to pick at the scab on the division that still scars the two Germanys.

East German anti-regime activist Friedrich Schorlemmer told public broadcaster MDR that he considered it a "great mistake" that the idea of a new unified German anthem had never even been considered. He was also annoyed by suggestions from some politicians, like Manuela Schwesig, Social Democrat premier of the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, that there were more urgent issues to address, saying there was nothing more important than the values that Brecht's poem invoked.

Given the barrage of outrage from the conservatives in Germany's political landscape in response to Ramelow, it is unlikely that there will be a new German anthem anytime soon. Even so, a compromise was suggested on Friday by the veteran East German politician Wolfgang Thierse on the news portal t-online: to have contemporary poets add two more verses to the current one. But then who might dare do that?

  • Germany's national anthem on the wall (picture-alliance/U. Baumgarten)

    National anthem controversies around the world

    Germany: 'Fatherland' no more?

    In March 2018, Germany's equal opportunity commissioner called for the national anthem's lyrics to be made gender-neutral: "Fatherland" could change to "homeland" ("Heimatland") and "brotherly with heart and hand" to "courageously with heart and hand." Even Chancellor Angela Merkel weighed in on the controversy that erupted, stating that she was satisfied with the current lyrics.

  • A copy of August Heinrich Hoffmann von Fallersleben's Deutschlandlied (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Grimm)

    National anthem controversies around the world

    Germany's anthem: A controversial history

    Germany's national anthem has a controversial history. The three-stanza text was penned by poet August Heinrich Hoffmann von Fallersleben in 1841 at a time when German principalities were struggling to unite into a single nation. Hence, the controversial first line, "Germany, Germany above all." The verse was particularly favored by the Nazis. In 1991, the third stanza alone was made official.

  • A giant US flag at a soccer game (Getty Images/AFP/A. Estrella)

    National anthem controversies around the world

    National anthems: What's all the fuss?

    National anthems are musical expressions of national pride intended to arouse feelings of patriotism. They are also a relatively new phenomenon, with many of them — like Germany's "Deutschlandlied" — linked to the development of the nation state in the 19th century. Some older tunes were only made official in the 20th century. Anthems are often played at sporting games and official events.

  • An Austrian flag flies in front of a ski jump (picture-alliance/dpa/E. Scheriau)

    National anthem controversies around the world

    Austria: 'Sons and daughters'

    Austria changed its national anthem lyrics in 2012 to make it more gender inclusive. It replaced the word "sons" with "sons and daughters," and a line in the third stanza, reading "Unified in brotherly choirs," was changed to refer to "jolly choirs." However, in the south Austrian region of Carinthia, which has a Slovenian-speaking minority, the Slovenian official text remains unchanged.

  • A Canadian flag on a baseball field (Getty Images/T. Szczerbowski)

    National anthem controversies around the world

    Canada: 'Love in all of us'

    In 2016 a Canadian MP proposed to change one line in the country's English-language anthem, to replace "True patriot love in all thy sons command" with "True patriot love in all of us command." The suggestion polarized political sentiment, with some, like Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, heralding it as a step towards gender equality, and others blasting the change. The bill passed in February 2018.

  • A New zealand flag (L) and the proposer silver fern flag (R) (Getty Images/H. Hopkins)

    National anthem controversies around the world

    New Zealand: Maori version gender-neutral

    The New Zealand anthem exists in two languages, English and Te Reo, the Maori language. Their texts are not identical but are meant to convey similar meaning. For instance, whereas the English refers to "men of every creed and race," the Maori text has "let all people." In this case, that's because Maori pronouns are gender-neutral. The New Zealand flag has been more controversial than the anthem.

  • San Franciso 49ers Eric Reid and Colin Kaepernic take a knee during a national anthem performance before a football game in a stadium (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. J. Sanchez)

    National anthem controversies around the world

    United States: Protesting during the anthem

    In 2016 the American national anthem, "The Star Spangled Banner," became the musical backdrop for protests against police brutality towards African Americans. Professional football player Colin Kaepernic (above right) was the first to "take a knee" during its performance, unleashing a national debate on patriotism and respect. The anthem itself has been criticized for militarism and racism.

  • Queen Elizabeth II looks fierce (picture-alliance/dpa/D.-L. Olivas)

    National anthem controversies around the world

    UK: 'God Save the [insert monarch here]'

    The UK's anthem doesn't actually have fixed text, since it depends on whether the ruling monarch is a queen or a king. Currently, with Queen Elizabeth II on the throne, the song includes lines like "scatter her enemies." There is also no single definitive version, though the standard one is criticized for its militarism. An official peace version written after WWI has been largely forgotten.

  • Marta Sanchez in Madrid (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/O. Gonzalez)

    National anthem controversies around the world

    Spain: Should words be added?

    Spain is one of the few countries whose national anthem is instrumental. When singer Marta Sanchez (above) sang personal lyrics in a performance in early 2018, some praised her, but others disapproved. The anthem has been sung with words at various times, such as under dictator Francisco Franco, but these were never made official. A bid to add lyrics failed in 2008 after cries of authoritarianism.

    Author: Cristina Burack


