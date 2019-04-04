Eastern German state premier calls for new national anthem

Germany's national anthem is not one with which all Germans can identify and should be replaced by a different one, according to the premier of the eastern state of Thuringia, Bodo Ramelow.

Ramelow, who belongs to the Left party, told the Thursday edition of the Rheinische Post that many Germans from the former communist east of the country still did not join in the singing of the current anthem even 30 years after reunification with the west.

"I would like us to have a really collective national anthem. This wish has unfortunately only ever caused an outcry of indignation," Ramelow told the paper.

He said he himself joined in singing the national anthem, but that he could not help thinking about "Nazi parades from 1933 to 1945" while doing so.

He called for "a new text that is so catchy that everybody can identify with it and say: That is mine."

Ramelow said he had to think of Germany's Nazi past when singing the national anthem

Fraught text

The German national anthem as it is now sung consists of the third verse of the "Song of Germany" by 19th-century poet August Heinrich Hoffmann von Fallersleben, sung to a melody by Austrian composer Joseph Haydn. The verse begins with the words "Unity and justice and freedom for the German fatherland."

The Nazis sang only the first verse of the text, which begins "Germany, Germany above all, above all in the world."

Call for gender equality

The anthem, which was first adopted by Germany in 1922, was also criticized last year for the masculine language it contains.

The commissioner for equal opportunity at the Family Ministry, Kristin Rose-Möhring, suggested using "home country" instead of "fatherland," and "bravely with heart and hand" instead of the phrase "brotherly with heart and hand" that occurs later in the verse.

Austria and Canada have both changed their national anthems in the past few years to reflect gender equality.

Communist East Germany had a different national anthem, entitled "Risen from Ruins," during its years of existence from 1949 to 1990.

National anthem controversies around the world Germany: 'Fatherland' no more? In March 2018, Germany's equal opportunity commissioner called for the national anthem's lyrics to be made gender-neutral: "Fatherland" could change to "homeland" ("Heimatland") and "brotherly with heart and hand" to "courageously with heart and hand." Even Chancellor Angela Merkel weighed in on the controversy that erupted, stating that she was satisfied with the current lyrics.

National anthem controversies around the world Germany's anthem: A controversial history Germany's national anthem has a controversial history. The three-stanza text was penned by poet August Heinrich Hoffmann von Fallersleben in 1841 at a time when German principalities were struggling to unite into a single nation. Hence, the controversial first line, "Germany, Germany above all." The verse was particularly favored by the Nazis. In 1991, the third stanza alone was made official.

National anthem controversies around the world National anthems: What's all the fuss? National anthems are musical expressions of national pride intended to arouse feelings of patriotism. They are also a relatively new phenomenon, with many of them — like Germany's "Deutschlandlied" — linked to the development of the nation state in the 19th century. Some older tunes were only made official in the 20th century. Anthems are often played at sporting games and official events.

National anthem controversies around the world Austria: 'Sons and daughters' Austria changed its national anthem lyrics in 2012 to make it more gender inclusive. It replaced the word "sons" with "sons and daughters," and a line in the third stanza, reading "Unified in brotherly choirs," was changed to refer to "jolly choirs." However, in the south Austrian region of Carinthia, which has a Slovenian-speaking minority, the Slovenian official text remains unchanged.

National anthem controversies around the world Canada: 'Love in all of us' In 2016 a Canadian MP proposed to change one line in the country's English-language anthem, to replace "True patriot love in all thy sons command" with "True patriot love in all of us command." The suggestion polarized political sentiment, with some, like Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, heralding it as a step towards gender equality, and others blasting the change. The bill passed in February 2018.

National anthem controversies around the world New Zealand: Maori version gender-neutral The New Zealand anthem exists in two languages, English and Te Reo, the Maori language. Their texts are not identical but are meant to convey similar meaning. For instance, whereas the English refers to "men of every creed and race," the Maori text has "let all people." In this case, that's because Maori pronouns are gender-neutral. The New Zealand flag has been more controversial than the anthem.

National anthem controversies around the world United States: Protesting during the anthem In 2016 the American national anthem, "The Star Spangled Banner," became the musical backdrop for protests against police brutality towards African Americans. Professional football player Colin Kaepernic (above right) was the first to "take a knee" during its performance, unleashing a national debate on patriotism and respect. The anthem itself has been criticized for militarism and racism.

National anthem controversies around the world UK: 'God Save the [insert monarch here]' The UK's anthem doesn't actually have fixed text, since it depends on whether the ruling monarch is a queen or a king. Currently, with Queen Elizabeth II on the throne, the song includes lines like "scatter her enemies." There is also no single definitive version, though the standard one is criticized for its militarism. An official peace version written after WWI has been largely forgotten.

National anthem controversies around the world Spain: Should words be added? Spain is one of the few countries whose national anthem is instrumental. When singer Marta Sanchez (above) sang personal lyrics in a performance in early 2018, some praised her, but others disapproved. The anthem has been sung with words at various times, such as under dictator Francisco Franco, but these were never made official. A bid to add lyrics failed in 2008 after cries of authoritarianism. Author: Cristina Burack



tj/rt (dpa, AFP)

