  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Deutschland | Rewe beendet Zusammenarbeit mit DFB
Rewe is walking away from its agreement with the DFB after the national soccer association backed down from a plan to have its captain, Manuel Neuer, where a rainbow armband in QatarImage: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa/picture alliance
Human RightsGermany

Qatar 2022: Rewe drops German national team partnership

John Silk with Reuters
45 minutes ago

The supermarket chain said it was ending its association with the DFB after the soccer association abandoned its plan to have national team captain Manuel Neuer wear a rainbow armband at the World Cup.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JtfI

German supermarket chain Rewe on Tuesday ditched its advertising campaign with the German Football Association (DFB) after FIFA prohibited the wearing of 'OneLove' armbands, an initiative to celebrate diversity at the Qatar World Cup.

In September, the DFB released a statement "against discrimination" saying national team captain Manuel Neuer would wear a "special armband" with rainbow colors for the "upcoming Nations League games and during the World Cup in Qatar."

Manuel Neuer with the 'One Love' captain's armband
German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was going to wear the 'One Love' captain's armband in Qatar until FIFA threatened to issue yellow cardsImage: Christian Charisius/dpa/picture alliance

But on Monday, that plan was shelved after soccer's global governing body threatened to issue yellow cards to any player wearing the armband at the World Cup, currently taking place in Qatar.

The decision to abandon the German national team by one of the country's biggest grocery stores makes it the first sponsor to take action in the wake of the decision of seven nations to take heed of FIFA's threat by backing down from its plan to have their captains where the symbol.

"We stand up for diversity — and football is also diversity. We live this position and we defend it," said Rewe Group chief executive Lionel Souque.

"FIFA's scandalous attitude is absolutely unacceptable," he added.

Rewe also announced it would start giving away World Cup-themed cards, available at its stores as part of the agreement it had with the DFB, for free.

Deutschland | Rewe beendet Zusammenarbeit mit DFB
Image: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa/picture alliance

DFB may take legal action over FIFA stance

Meanwhile, the DFB said it was considering legal action over the armband issue.

In German newspaper Bild DFB spokesman Steffen Simon said: "FIFA has forbidden us to make a sign for diversity and human rights. It has combined this with massive threats of sporting sanctions without specifying them. The DFB is checking whether this action by FIFA was lawful."

The 'OneLove' campaign is a joint initiative with the national teams of England, the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Wales, France, Denmark, Norway and Sweden, along with Germany. The soccer associations from the aforementioned countries that qualified for the World Cup said their captains would wear the rainbow armbands in Qatar, where where homosexuality is illegal, before backing down from the initiative just hours before England's match with Iran.

The idea was initially proposed by European soccer's governing body UEFA and was aimed at dealing with issues relating to human and workers rights in Qatar.

German backlash to Qatar World Cup

In Germany, there has been a backlash to the tournament in recent weeks, with some bars refusing to show the games, while the hashtag #BoycottQatar2022 has been trending on Twitter.

Backdown on 'one love' armbands sets internet ablaze: DW's Danya Barsalona

On Sunday, masses of grave candles illuminated a football stadium in the western German city of Herne as the controversial World Cup got under way in Qatar.

The action by the workers' welfare agency AWO and the artist Volker-Johannes Trieb commemorated the more than 15,000 migrant workers who have died in Qatar in the past decade, according to Qatari government statistics.

Altogether 6,500 footballs filled with sand were also placed on the playing field in the stadium, reflecting another estimate of migrant deaths based on figures provided by non-Qatari governments.

Qatar hosts World Cup under human rights cloud

Reuters contributed to this article.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Frankreich | Fußball: Länderspiel Senegal v Bolivien

World Cup 2022: High hopes for Senegal's golden generation

World Cup 2022: High hopes for Senegal's golden generation

The Teranga Lions squad is full of talent, as it was in the 2002 World Cup where they reached the last eight. Having won the Africa Cup of Nations this year, can they reach the heights of their predecessors in Qatar?
SoccerNovember 8, 2022

DFB statement

www.dfb.de
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Bundeswehr soldiers, photographed at Camp Castor in Gao in front of tanks

Germany to withdraw troops from Mali by 2024

Politics2 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Deutschland | Softwarekonzern SAP in Walldorf

German firm faces payback bill in South Africa

German firm faces payback bill in South Africa

BusinessNovember 21, 2022
More from Africa

Asia

People read copies of morning newspapers carrying headline news of the Supreme Court decision against Prime Minister Imran Khan's ruling, at a stall, in Peshawar, Pakistan

Pakistan: Newspapers fight for survival as sales plunge

Pakistan: Newspapers fight for survival as sales plunge

Media4 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Gündogan scores a penalty

Ilkay Gündogan: 'A lot in football happens in your mind'

Ilkay Gündogan: 'A lot in football happens in your mind'

Sports5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Three residents of the village of Blahodatne in the Kherson region of Ukraine speak to DW

Emerging from 8 months of Russian occupation

Emerging from 8 months of Russian occupation

ConflictsNovember 21, 202203:32 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Fußball-WM Katar 2022 | England v Iran

World Cup 2022: Iran team stage silent protest

World Cup 2022: Iran team stage silent protest

Sports23 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A police officer lifts barricade tape while in their vehicle as they respond to a mass shooting at the Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado

US: Police investigate mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub

US: Police investigate mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub

CrimeNovember 21, 202202:07 min
More from North America

Latin America

In a large warehouse, a woman stands at a lectern on the left and a man at a lectern on the right; both people are flanked by the flags of China and El Salvador

El Salvador takes risks for Chinese investments

El Salvador takes risks for Chinese investments

BusinessNovember 19, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage