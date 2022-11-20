World Cup 2022: Football begins in Qatar

The future of football arrived in the present as the much-maligned 2022 World Cup in Qatar began. Camels and Morgan Freeman were included in an opening ceremony with a not-so-subtle message.

It is happening then. The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is underway.

Qatar lost to Ecuador, making more unwanted headlines by becoming the first hosts to lose the opening game since 2006.

The opening ceremony might not have topped FIFA President Gianni Infantino's Shakespearian-like monologue the day before, but there was certainly an argument that it topped the football that followed it.

Short as opening ceremonies go, Qatar balanced crowd-pleasing nostalgia with loud entertainment. It also included plenty of reminders, just in case previous mentions had been forgotten, that this tournament is about bringing people together.

Indeed, the opening game of the 2022 World Cup brought together quite a few people. In the box presumably for VVIPs (very, very important people) was FIFA president Gianni Infantino, the Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. Also in attendance were IOC President Thomas Bach and ECA President Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino (left) and Sheikh Tamim ben Hamad Al Thani Image: JB Autissier/PanoramiC/IMAGO

Controversy, cost, criticism

There were also camels, Morgan Freeman reiterating the need for respect and tolerance, and BTS singer Jungkook singing about realizing dreams. The integration of different nations' chants into one melody and the return of all the previous World Cup mascots were, even if a classic of the opening-ceremony genre, nice touches of the aforementioned nostalgia. It was a celebration, but the message behind it was also hard to miss.

Indeed, when Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, father of the current Amir of Qatar, was played clips of his own football memories the audience was invited to join in recalling its own football origin story.

Given the controversy, cost and criticism of this tournament, together might not be the most fitting word. Nevertheless, from the Souq Waqif, a redeveloped marketplace in Doha that has become a hub for fans, to the tent-like structure of the Al-Bayt stadium, there were plenty of football fans. Jerseys and colors of Poland, Ghana, Brazil, Argentina and Mexico were all on display. While Qatar's cheering section felt a bit more choreographed – the use of the Icelandic clap inside the opening two minutes a little too well studied perhaps – Ecuador's yellow corner was tremendous and vibrant.

Pride in Qatar, amid the controversy. Image: Danielle Parhizkaran/USA TODAY Network/IMAGO

The future is here

For the reality that some fans have presented, this World Cup also feels very surreal.

The Al-Bayt stadium lies a 40-minute drive north of Doha. To get there, many fans arrived by the self-driving metro (and then a bus), a million-dollar service built specifically for this tournament. Riding the glossy train felt like a scene from a science-fiction film where the creator reveals their grand plans for the future.

Except this is the present. This $200 billion World Cup in the smallest ever host nation is happening now. The lights and music are on. An enormous inflatable World Cup trophy was put on the center circle and flames were fired off into the air around it. Other than the large yellow section of Ecuador fans, the stadium really was half empty 15 minutes before the final whistle. The show, as it always does in football, goes on.

Indeed, Gianni Infantino said as much just before the game began: "Welcome to celebrate football because football unites the world. Let's welcome the teams and let the show begin."

And so it, the tournament that many believe has already changed football forever, begins.

Football is in focus, but it is unlikely to remain the focus for the next month.