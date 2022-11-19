Germany blasts FIFA for restricting human rights protests

German soccer boss Bernd Neuendorf said his team was prepared to be fined for wearing a multi-colored armband in Qatar. He also didn't rule out other protest actions by German players at the World Cup.

German football federation (DFB) president Bernd Neuendorf criticized FIFA for its attempts to restrict teams' political activities when it comes to human rights at the World Cup in Qatar.

He was also prepared to put money where his mouth is at saying he is ready to be fined when German captain Manuel Neuer wears the multi-colored One Love armband during the World Cup. Neuer and several other European team captains plan to wear a multicolored One Love armband at the tournament to support diversity.

"Personally, I would be quite prepared to accept a fine," Neuendorf said in Qatar on Friday. "This is not a political statement, but a statement for human rights," he added.

Neuendorf was particularly vocal about FIFA president Gianni Infantino's letter two weeks ago urging teams to "focus on the football'' and leave political issues aside.

"That the topic of human rights should now no longer play a role, that we are now concentrating here on football only, that irritated us to a certain extent and disturbed us,'' Neuendorf said.

Germany's football team flew to the tournament from aboard national carrier Lufthansa, in a plane emblazoned with the slogan "Diversity Wins," which could be seen as a reaffirmation of German values in light of the controversy in Qatar.

Last year, Germany's players posed in 2021 for a group photo with the words "Human rights" spelled out on their T-shirts, prior to a Qatar World Cup qualification match versus Iceland.

Germany wont support FIFA president

Neuendorf said Germany decided not to back Infantino's re-election next year as a result of the soccer body's handling of human rights issues at World Cup hosts Qatar and its failure to take a stand on Iran.

FIFA last week had rejected a request by the Danish Football Association to train at the World Cup in shirts with the words "human rights for all" on them.

"Such a slogan is not a political decision you can choose to take. It is about human rights and they are universal and binding around the world," Neuendorf said.

He said while FIFA was quick to ban the Danish request it remained silent amid ongoing protests in Iran.

"The Iran team has made their statements which made it clear they distance themselves from the regime. That's a good signal. FIFA did not position itself. It positioned itself in the Denmark case but not Iran. Don't just ban the Denmark shirt. Take a position on Iran," he said.

Neuendorf didn't rule out further actions from the German players during the tournament.

Germany will play Japan in their first match on November 23 in Qatar.

