The young players to watch at the 2022 FIFA World Cup
The World Cup often provides the stage for the world's brightest young talent to take the next step. Though players such as Jamal Musiala and Bukayo Saka are well-known, other youngsters are ready to break out in Qatar.
Jamal Musiala, 19 (Germany)
Musiala has become the new face of four-time champions Germany. Despite his age, the Bayern Munich star seems set for a key attacking role in Qatar. At 6 feet (1.82 meters) tall, he is a brilliant two-footed dribbler, scorer and creator who has shown that he is unawed on the biggest of stages.
Gavi,18 (Spain)
The brilliance of Gavi, Spain's youngest-ever international, has seen him establish himself as a central figure for his country. The Barcelona player is a great dribbler and distributor of the ball, leading to comparisons with Spanish greats Andres Iniesta and Xavi. As the 2010 champions plot a path back to the top, Gavi is the leader of the new generation.
Bukayo Saka, 21 (England)
Saka got his first international tournament experience at Euro 2020, where he was trusted with the crucial penalty against Italy in the final but saw his effort saved. He has since grown more confident and influential despite the racist attacks he suffered subsequently. The Arsenal winger is one of a number of talented youngsters in the England setup.
Takefusa Kubo, 21 (Japan)
Dubbed the "Japanese Messi," Real Sociedad's left-footed dribbler is always pleasing to watch but not always efficient, and he needs to back it up with more goals. In Qatar, Japan will hope that Kubo's creative genius can help them through a group that includes Spain, Germany and Costa Rica.
Eduardo Camavinga, 20 (France)
Camavinga was born in a refugee camp in Angola to Congolese parents but moved to France at the age of 2. A skillful central midfielder who can dribble and pass, he was a part of the Real Madrid team that won the UEFA Champions League title in 2022 and will be a key member of Les Bleus' title defense in Qatar.
Rodrygo, 21 (Brazil)
Rodrygo is one of Brazil's most important young attacking talents. While he may find a starting role difficult to come by in a side filled with impressive attacking options, the young forward offers the Selecao something extra: a creative eye and opportunities to score. As and when he gets his chance, the Real Madrid forward could soon become tough to leave out.
Gio Reyna, 20 (USA)
Erling Haaland, whose Norway side did not qualify, famously referred to his former Borussia Dortmund teammate Gio Reyna as the "American dream." Reyna is a classy player who brings a lot of versatility to the attacking midfield for the United States. Barring injuries, often an issue for him, he will be an important part of the US's campaign in Qatar.
Felix Afena-Gyan, 19 (Ghana)
Afena-Gyan shot to prominence with his performances last season, having been promoted from the youth team to AS Roma's senior side. The Ghanaian forward has made his mark with darting runs that trouble defenders. His small frame is rapid across the ground, and he's a quick thinker.
Anis Ben Slimane, 21 (Tunisia)
A versatile young midfielder whom Tunisia will count on to support their forward line, Slimane was a former Danish youth player but became a Tunisian international in 2019. The Brondby player will bring his creativity and eye for goal to Qatar as the Tunisians chase their first ever Round of 16 spot in a group with France, Australia and Denmark.