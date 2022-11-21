  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
COP27
War in Ukraine
Some of the 20,000 candles lit in a German soccer stadium for foreign workers who died in Qatar in the past decade.
Artist Volker-Johannes Trieb commemorated the thousands of migrant workers who have died in Qatar in the past decadeImage: Thilo Schmuelgen/REUTERS
Human RightsGermany

Germany: Huge candle action commemorates Qatar worker deaths

Timothy Jones
4 hours ago

A German artist has lit a stadium with 20,000 candles to remember migrant workers who have died in Qatar. FIFA and the Qatari government are accused of putting profit before human rights with the current World Cup.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JocA

Masses of grave candles illuminated a football stadium in the western German city of Herne on Sunday night as the controversial FIFA World Cup got underway in Qatar.

The action by the workers' welfare agency AWO and the artist Volker-Johannes Trieb commemorated the more than 15,000 migrant workers who have died in Qatar in the past decade, according to Qatari government statistics.

Altogether 6,500 footballs filled with sand were also placed on the playing field in the stadium in Herne, reflecting another estimate of migrant deaths based on figures provided by non-Qatari governments.

The action bore the title "World conscience, you are a blight."

Qatar has denied many of the accusations leveled at it ahead of the sports event.

'Treated like slaves'

Although the statistics include all migrant worker deaths in Qatar over the past 10 years or so, the artist, Volker-Johannes Trieb, placed the blame squarely on the World Cup preparations.

"The soccer world championship has cost the lives of many thousands of people. They were treated like slaves and died of heat, exhaustion or because of deficient safety precautions," he said in a statement.

"FIFI and Qatar's government have gone over dead bodies, and that mustn't be ignored amid World Cup celebrations," he added.

The chairman of the local AWO branch, Michael Scheffler, said that his organization considered human rights to be nonnegotiable.

"The life of migrant workers is more important than any profit. With our action, we want to appeal to the conscience of the football world and remind it of the atrocities that have occurred in the run-up to the world championship," he said.

"Sports events must never again be handed to hosts that violate fundamental rights," he added.

AWO and Trieb already caused a stir in April with a protest in front of FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, against the awarding of the World Cup to Qatar.

Edited by: Rebecca Staudenmaier

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A local stands near houses damaged after earthquake hit in Cianjur, West Java province, Indonesia

Indonesia: Over 150 killed as earthquake hits island of Java

Catastrophe2 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

People carrying cups and buckets as they dig for water in a dry riverbed in southern Madagascar.

Digging for water in a Madagascar riverbed

Digging for water in a Madagascar riverbed

Food SecurityNovember 19, 202203:41 min
More from Africa

Asia

This image released by all caps/Khoosat Films shows a scene from the film "Joyland."

Why Joyland movie stirred controversy in Pakistan

Why Joyland movie stirred controversy in Pakistan

Human Rights2 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Berlin's Friedrichstrasse pictured in mid-November 2022

Berlin reopens Friedrichstrasse boulevard to cars

Berlin reopens Friedrichstrasse boulevard to cars

Society11 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer

OneLove campaign hit by threat of FIFA sanctions

OneLove campaign hit by threat of FIFA sanctions

Sports3 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

People looking at a stadium made out of shipping containers in Qatar across a river

Is the Qatar FIFA World Cup really carbon neutral?

Is the Qatar FIFA World Cup really carbon neutral?

Nature and Environment10 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Intense winter storm brings multiple feet of snow to Buffalo area.

Snowstorm paralyzes parts of western New York state

Snowstorm paralyzes parts of western New York state

ClimateNovember 19, 202201:31 min
More from North America

Latin America

In a large warehouse, a woman stands at a lectern on the left and a man at a lectern on the right; both people are flanked by the flags of China and El Salvador

El Salvador takes risks for Chinese investments

El Salvador takes risks for Chinese investments

BusinessNovember 19, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage